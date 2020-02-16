Seazen : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT MATURITY AND REPAYMENT OF US$350,000,000 5.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

新城發展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1030)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

MATURITY AND REPAYMENT OF

US$350,000,000 5.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

This is an announcement made by Seazen Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated February 9, 2017 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Company's issuance of US$350,000,000 5.0% senior notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The 2020 Notes matured on February 16, 2020 (the "Maturity Date"). The Board announces that the Company has repaid the 2020 Notes in full in aggregate principal amount with accrued interests on the Maturity Date. Upon the completion of repayment, no 2020 Notes are outstanding as at the date of this announcement. The 2020 Notes will be cancelled and delisted from the official list of the SGX-ST.