SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

(1030)
Seazen : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT MATURITY AND REPAYMENT OF US$350,000,000 5.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

02/16/2020 | 05:12am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

新城發展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1030)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

MATURITY AND REPAYMENT OF

US$350,000,000 5.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

This is an announcement made by Seazen Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated February 9, 2017 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Company's issuance of US$350,000,000 5.0% senior notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The 2020 Notes matured on February 16, 2020 (the "Maturity Date"). The Board announces that the Company has repaid the 2020 Notes in full in aggregate principal amount with accrued interests on the Maturity Date. Upon the completion of repayment, no 2020 Notes are outstanding as at the date of this announcement. The 2020 Notes will be cancelled and delisted from the official list of the SGX-ST.

1

The announcement headlined "Maturity and Repayment of US$350,000,000 5.0% Senior Notes Due 2020" will be published by the Company in relation to the 2020 Notes on the website of the SGX-ST (www.sgx.com) on February 16, 2020 and a copy of the said announcement will be available for download on the website of the SGX-ST.

By Order of the Board

Seazen Group Limited

WANG Xiaosong

Chairman

Hong Kong, February 16, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are Mr. Lv Xiaoping, Mr. Qu Dejun and Mr. Lu Zhongming as executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiaosong and Mr. Zhang Shengman as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Chen Huakang, Mr. Zhu Zengjin and Mr. Zhong Wei as independent nonexecutive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 10:11:01 UTC
