SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

(1030)
Seazen : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS AND LAND ACQUISITION INFORMATION FOR JANUARY 2020

02/07/2020 | 05:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

新城發展控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1030)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS AND

LAND ACQUISITION INFORMATION FOR JANUARY 2020

Unaudited Operating Statistics

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Seazen Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that in January 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB11,204 million, representing a year-on- year increase of 2.24%, and contracted sales area of approximately 1,059,300 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 9.31%.

LAND ACQUISITION

A subsidiary of the Company obtained land parcels No. 2019-A12, No. 2019-A13, No. 2019-A14,

and No. 2019-A15 in Suqian City, Jiangsu Province by way of open tender auction. The project is located in Sihong County, Suqian City* (宿遷市泗洪縣), of which, the land parcel No. 2019-A12

occupies a transferred land area of 118,088.00 sq.m., and is planned for commercial and residential purposes with a plot ratio of ≤2.5; the land parcel No. 2019-A13 occupies a transferred land area of 25,846.00 sq.m., and is planned for residential purposes with a plot ratio of ≤2.5; the land parcel No. 2019-A14 occupies a transferred land area of 60,789.00 sq.m., and is planned for residential purposes with a plot ratio of ≤2.6; and the land parcel No. 2019-A15 occupies a transferred land area of 50,480.00 sq.m., and is planned for residential purposes with a plot ratio of ≤2.6. Land premium of RMB641,951,900 in total shall be paid by the Group.

  1. subsidiary of the Company obtained land parcels No. AD220102-2 and No. AD220103-2 in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province by way of open tender auction. The land parcel is located at

Taochong, Taotang Village Committee Lot, Dongcheng Street, Sihui City, Zhaoqing * (肇慶四會 市東城街道陶沖、陶塘村委會地段) and is planned for commercial service and urban residential

purposes, of which, the land parcel No. AD220102-2 occupies a transferred land area of 26,487.30 sq.m. with a plot ratio of ≤2.5; and the land parcel No. AD220103-2 occupies a transferred land area of 5,843.88 sq.m. with a plot ratio of ≤3.5. Land premium of RMB120,240,000 in total shall be paid by the Group.

A subsidiary of the Company obtained land parcels No. QZ(19)075 and No. QZ(19)076 in Guiyang City, Guizhou Province by way of open tender auction. The project is located in Liyu

Village and Dongmenqiao Village, Baihua Community, Qingzhen City, Guiyang* (貴陽清鎮市 百花社區鯉魚村、東門橋村境內), occupies a transferred land area of 16,287.00 sq.m., and is

planned for residential and commercial purposes with a plot ratio of ≥1 and ≤3. Land premium of RMB56,120,000 in total shall be paid by the Group.

  1. subsidiary of the Company obtained Longli-jiwang Road Project* (龍里繼望路項目) in Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province by way of cooperation. The project

is located in the north of Yuguan Road and in the southeast of Jiwang Road in Gujiao Township, Longli County, Qiannan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture* (黔南布依族苗族自治州龍里 縣谷腳鎮玉關路北側及繼望路東南側), occupies a transferred land area of 539,900.00 sq.m., and

is planned for commercial and residential purposes with a plot ratio of 1.73. Land premium of RMB379,980,000 shall be paid by the Group.

The sales data as disclosed above is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for the reference of shareholders and potential investors of the Company only. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Seazen Group Limited

WANG Xiaosong

Chairman

PRC, February 7, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are Mr. Lv Xiaoping, Mr. Qu Dejun and Mr. Lu Zhongming as executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiaosong and Mr. Zhang Shengman as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Chen Huakang, Mr. Zhu Zengjin and Mr. Zhong Wei as independent non- executive Directors.

  • Denotes English translation of a Chinese company or entity or address and is provided for identification purpose only.

Disclaimer

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 84 036 M
EBIT 2019 20 470 M
Net income 2019 9 808 M
Debt 2019 57 155 M
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 5,33x
P/E ratio 2020 4,20x
EV / Sales2019 1,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 45 992 M
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Ping Lü Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Song Wang Chairman
Zhong Ming Lu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hua Kang Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zeng Jin Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED-14.06%6 268
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.62%41 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-9.88%35 759
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.38%29 976
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-18.14%27 664
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.3.34%26 771
