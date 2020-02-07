Seazen : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS AND LAND ACQUISITION INFORMATION FOR JANUARY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

新城發展控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1030)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS AND

LAND ACQUISITION INFORMATION FOR JANUARY 2020

Unaudited Operating Statistics

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Seazen Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that in January 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB11,204 million, representing a year-on- year increase of 2.24%, and contracted sales area of approximately 1,059,300 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of 9.31%.

LAND ACQUISITION

A subsidiary of the Company obtained land parcels No. 2019-A12, No. 2019-A13, No. 2019-A14,

and No. 2019-A15 in Suqian City, Jiangsu Province by way of open tender auction. The project is located in Sihong County, Suqian City* (宿遷市泗洪縣), of which, the land parcel No. 2019-A12

occupies a transferred land area of 118,088.00 sq.m., and is planned for commercial and residential purposes with a plot ratio of ≤2.5; the land parcel No. 2019-A13 occupies a transferred land area of 25,846.00 sq.m., and is planned for residential purposes with a plot ratio of ≤2.5; the land parcel No. 2019-A14 occupies a transferred land area of 60,789.00 sq.m., and is planned for residential purposes with a plot ratio of ≤2.6; and the land parcel No. 2019-A15 occupies a transferred land area of 50,480.00 sq.m., and is planned for residential purposes with a plot ratio of ≤2.6. Land premium of RMB641,951,900 in total shall be paid by the Group.

subsidiary of the Company obtained land parcels No. AD220102-2 and No. AD220103-2 in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province by way of open tender auction. The land parcel is located at

Taochong, Taotang Village Committee Lot, Dongcheng Street, Sihui City, Zhaoqing * (肇慶四會 市東城街道陶沖、陶塘村委會地段) and is planned for commercial service and urban residential

purposes, of which, the land parcel No. AD220102-2 occupies a transferred land area of 26,487.30 sq.m. with a plot ratio of ≤2.5; and the land parcel No. AD220103-2 occupies a transferred land area of 5,843.88 sq.m. with a plot ratio of ≤3.5. Land premium of RMB120,240,000 in total shall be paid by the Group.