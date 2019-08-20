SEBATA : Empowerment Transaction Relating to the Disposal of the Majority of Sebatas Holding in USC Metering & Amanzi Meters

SEB 201908200055A

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board of directors of Sebata ("the Board") is pleased to inform shareholders that Sebata, and

where applicable its wholly-owned subsidiary MICROmega H2O Proprietary Limited ("MMG H2O"), has

entered into Sale of Shares Agreements, Donation Agreements and Shareholders' Agreements with

Inzalo Capital Holdings ("Inzalo"), for the disposal of 55% of the total issued share capital in each of the

companies that collectively comprise the "Water Group" ("the Disposal") and the donation of 5% of the

total issued share capital in each of the companies comprising the "Water Group" ("the Donation") to

Inzalo for an aggregate purchase consideration of R388 484 000 ("the Transaction"). The Transaction

constitutes a Category 1 transaction in terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("JSE

Listings Requirements").





The "Water Group" comprises USC Metering Proprietary Limited ("USC") and Amanzi Meters

Proprietary Limited ("Amanzi").





The Transaction will be implemented on the third business day after the last of the suspensive conditions

to the Disposal, as set out in paragraph 2.3.2 below, is fulfilled or waived, as the case may be. The

effective date of the Transaction will be 1 August 2019.





2. THE TRANSACTION

2.1 Nature of the business of the Water Group

2.1.1 USC

Utility Systems is the premier supplier of electronic water control and Standard Transfer

Specification (STS) Association approved prepayment devices. They cater for a wide range

of tailor-made metering options for water service providers and their customers through the

application of next generation smart water management devices.





2.1.2 Amanzi

Amanzi Meters develops and manufactures plastic water meters, ball valves and meter

boxes. As a combination, these bespoke products provide practical solutions for water

management reticulation.





2.2 Rationale for the Transaction

Over the past few years Sebata and its subsidiaries have come under increasing pressure to

transform and become more compliant with the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment ("B-

BBEE") legislation in order to continue operating at a competitive level within the local economy.

This was further reinforced by the Preferential Procurement regulations released in January 2017

which allow an organ of the state to set pre-qualification criteria for any tender released, including

a tenderer having a stipulated minimum B-BBEE status.

The rationale of the Transaction is to simultaneously improve the empowerment credentials of the

Water Group while creating shareholder value. Currently the sum of the parts of the Sebata group

exceeds its market capitalisation.





2.3 The Disposal

2.3.1 Purchase Consideration

2.3.1.1 The consideration payable by Inzalo for 55% of the total issued share capital of

USC is an amount of R355 484 000.

2.3.1.2 The consideration payable by Inzalo for 55% of the total issued share capital of

Amanzi is an amount of R33 000 000.

2.3.1.3 The considerations set out in paragraphs 2.3.1.1 and 2.3.1.2 above are payable on

achievement by the Water Group of a combined net profit after tax target of R165

million, based on the finalised management accounts of USC and Amanzi as at 31

July 2021.

2.3.1.4 Inzalo has the right at any time to make accelerated payments in full or in part of

the purchase consideration prior to the period defined for the achievement of the

profit target referred to in paragraph 2.3.1.3 above. All dividends received by Inzalo

through its shareholding in the Water Group will be appropriated to the settlement

of the purchase consideration until such consideration has been paid in full or has

been discharged in terms of paragraph 2.3.1.5 below.

2.3.1.5 In the event that the profit target referred to in paragraph 2.3.1.3 above is not

achieved, the documents of title in respect of USC and Amanzi will be returned to

Sebata, any amounts paid by Inzalo to Sebata will be returned to Inzalo and the

Transaction will be terminated with neither party having any claim against the

other.





2.3.2 Suspensive conditions to the Disposal

The Disposal is subject to the fulfilment or waiver, as the case may be, of the following

suspensive conditions by no later than 30 November 2019, or such later date as may be

agreed in writing between the parties:

2.3.2.1 Sebata, or MMG H2O as the seller in the case of USC, obtaining the approval of

the Disposal by the Board and shareholders of the Company;

2.3.2.2 MMG H2O obtaining the approval of the disposal of USC by the board of directors

of MMG H2O;

2.3.2.3 Inzalo obtaining the approval of the Disposal by the board of directors and

shareholders of Inzalo; and

2.3.2.4 such statutory and regulatory approvals that may be required are obtained and to

the extent that the approval of such authorities is conditional, the parties agreeing

in writing to such conditions.





2.4 Application of the sale proceeds

It is intended that the majority of the net proceeds of the Disposal will be distributed to

shareholders with the remainder being used to grow the businesses within the Sebata group.





2.5 The Donation

2.5.1 In terms of the Donation Agreements, Sebata, or MMG H2O as the donor in the case of

USC, will donate 5% of the total issued share capital in each of USC and Amanzi

("Donation Shares") to Inzalo. The Donation is made concurrently with the execution of

the Sale of Shares Agreements in respect of the Disposal. The Donation Shares will be

transferred to Inzalo as follows:

2.5.1.1 On signature date the documents of title in respect of 50% of the Donation Shares

will be delivered to Inzalo; and

2.5.1.2 On 1 August 2020, the documents of title in respect of the remaining 50% of the

Donation Shares will be delivered to Inzalo.

2.5.2 In the event that the profit targets referred to in paragraphs 2.3.1.3.1 and 2.3.1.3.2 above

are not achieved, Sebata, or MMG H2O as the donor in the case of USC, will purchase the

Donation Shares from Inzalo for a consideration calculated as the difference between the

Net Asset Value per share of the Donation Shares at 1 August 2019, and the Net Asset

Value per share of the Donation Shares at 31 July 2021, as evidenced by the management

accounts of USC and Amanzi.





3. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The audited value of the net assets of the Water Group as at 31 March 2019 is R97.3 million. The

audited profit after tax for the Water Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 is R2.4 million.

The financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

and the Companies Act, 2008 (Act 71 of 2008), as amended.





4. SHAREHOLDER UNDERTAKINGS

To date, irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the Transaction have been received from certain

Sebata shareholders holding in aggregate 88 566 646 Sebata shares, representing 77% of the voting

rights at the general meeting or any adjournment thereof. The following Sebata shareholders have

provided irrevocable undertakings to vote the stated number of Sebata shares in favour of the

Transaction:

Shareholder Date of irrevocable Shares subject Percentage

undertaking to undertaking holding (%)





Laird Investments (Pty) Ltd 20/08/2019 73 708 266 64%

Kamberg Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd 20/08/2019 11 483 180 10%

Seratrix (Pty) Ltd 20/08/2019 3 375 200 3%





Total 88 566 646 77%









5. CATEGORISATION OF THE TRANSACTION AND FURTHER DOCUMENTATION

The Transaction constitutes a Category 1 transaction in terms of section 9.5(b) of the JSE Listings

Requirements. Accordingly, a circular containing full details of the Transaction, including, inter alia, a

notice to convene a general meeting of shareholders of Sebata in order to consider and, if deemed fit to

pass, with or without modification, the resolutions necessary to approve and implement the Transaction,

will be distributed to shareholders of Sebata in due course.













Johannesburg

20 August 2019





Corporate Adviser and Sponsor to Sebata

Merchantec Capital





Date: 20/08/2019 04:45:00

