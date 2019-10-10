Log in
SEBATA HOLDINGS LTD

(MMGJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/30
5.2 ZAR   +15.56%
10:16aSEBATA : results of AGM
PU
09/12SEBATA : change to the board of directors
PU
09/12SEBATA HOLDINGS LTD : Nomination
CO
Sebata : results of AGM

10/10/2019 | 10:16am EDT
Shareholders are advised that, at the annual general meeting of Sebata held today, all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders. The number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 89 438 479, representing 77.83% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Sebata shares. The resolutions proposed at the meeting, together with the percentage of shares abstained.

Disclaimer

MICROmega Holdings Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 14:15:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Gregory Morris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Deborah Alicia di Siena Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre Van Eeden Group Financial Director & Director
Ross Charles Lewin Independent Non-Executive Director
Pierre H. Duvenhage Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEBATA HOLDINGS LTD0.00%32
RANDSTAD N.V.9.13%8 804
ADECCO GROUP16.35%8 723
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-7.80%6 047
MANPOWERGROUP INC.24.31%4 858
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.25.70%4 305
