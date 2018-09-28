SEC : Half Year Report 2018 0 09/28/2018 | 12:32pm CEST Send by mail :

SEC S.p.A. ("SEC", "the Company" or "the Group") Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 SEC spa (AIM: SECG), the international advocacy, strategy and PR group, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Financial Highlights •Revenue up 13.4% at € 11.3m (H1 2017: € 10.0m)

•Ebitda up 31.9%at € 888K(H1 2017: €673K)

•Net profit up 18%at €507K(H1 2017: €431K)

•Net Financial Position € 1.1m (30 June 2017: € 1.6m) Half Year Highlights •Revenue growth reflects organic growth of existing operations (2.3%) and the inclusion of SEC Latam (former Newlink).

•Ebitda growth 31.9% with like for like growth of 8.6% plus new acquisition.

•Strong trading performances from Newington (UK), SEC and Partners (Rome), Cambre Associates (Brussels) and Sec SPA (Milan).

•Acquisition strategy progressing as planned continuing with a number of opportunities in negotiation and being strengthened by recent Capital Increase proceeds.

•AI (Artificial Intelligence)large investment in excess of €1.2m already committed and under implementation

•Common Group interface adoption for global internal communication within Group staff. Post Period and Outlook •Management Committee expanded collaboration and activities begin to produce positive effects Group wide.

•CSO-Chief Sales Officer role implemented and team with appropriate resources to expand Group reach to Global and Multi-Country clients recruited

•Management investment to boost value in strategic investment in Porta Communications Plc, as largest shareholder continue.

•Electoral round in EU may offer opportunities for one of the Group core services.

•Strong and growing pipeline of business in all the countries in which SEC is represented.

•Investment in AI development may contribute to future trading performances Fiorenzo Tagliabue, CEO of SEC spa commented: "As we anticipated SEC'spath to increase its global footprint while continuing to focus on a high standard of client services and new business, are continuing in parallel. We believe our subsidiaries continue to improve their performances while we keep investing time and resources in fine tuning their internal organization in order to improve the results we produce for our clients. In the meantime we continue to focus on the wellbeing of our personnel with training and career opportunities which boost morale and challenge them to surpass boundaries. New business activities boosted by the referral to new clients by satisfied clients is a fundamental asset we continue to benefit from, and this is an increasing new strategic business activity. The newly created role of the CSO, for example, is a clear signal of this approach. The board of the Management Committee is working on a number of interesting new projects aimed at growing our global reach, improving our services with innovative approaches which will contribute to generate increasing return of investment for our clients. Further updates of which will be provided in due course. We believe the results in the first half of 2018 demonstrate SEC is solidly improving its performance while continuing to commit even greater management time and resources to develop an grow. SEC'sacquisition plan remains an important part of its strategy, to achieve a consistent global market presence now, and with our presence in EU countries almost completed increasingly we are now targeting markets outside the EU with specific focus on North and South America. The Far East and Middle East already served through Porta partnership. -- ends -- The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Enquiries: SEC spa Fiorenzo Tagliabue, CEO Cesare Valli, COOwww.secglobalnetwork.com+39 02 624999.46 WH Ireland (Nominated Adviser) Katy Mitchell/Matthew Chan +44 (0) 7917 442517 Joint Broker Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited, Charles Goodfellow Tel: +44 (0)20 74690930 SEC spa (Media Enquiries) Cesare Valli, COO +39 02 624999.1valli@secrp.com Notes to Editors SEC spa is a fully integrated strategy, PR, advocacy group with specialisms including corporate and marketing communication, public affairs and lobbying, brand and creative communications. The group has offices in Milan, Rome, Venice, Bari, Turin and Catania in Italy; Brussels, Madrid, Berlin, Warsaw and London in Europe; Bogotà in South America. SEC spa corporate websites are:www.secrp.comwww.secglobalnetwork.com Chairman and CEO Review The Company continues to make good progress in the first half of 2018, delivering a continued improvement2 in its performance, resulting in increased revenues and profitability. Organic growth was coupled with strategic investment to increase the Group footprint andSEC'sability to serve clients in additional locations. The cross referral of clients within the network is increasingly reflecting the positive relations with clients and the level of satisfaction and the willingness of existing clients to use Group services in additional locations and/or referring clients for new projects. We believe this is due to efforts made particularly in Italy, Brussels, UK and Spain to increase the pipeline and gain new clients. In the coming months we expect this to continue in line with a new initiative the Senior Management team are planning to implement. Financial Overview The interim results 2018 show a turnoverof € 12.9m, more than €2 million more than same period in 2017. Gross profit up to 12,4m more than 2,2m more than same period 2017. Ebitda amounts to€888,205 a solid 31.9% growth vs. same period last year. Like for like Ebitda growth of 8.6% reflects the improvement of operation performances before acquisitions. We continue to keep Labour cost under tight control, pushing the ratio of staff cost to fee income to 65%, which we believe reflects the better use of human resources to boost return on investment. We continue to work to improve this ratio and keep investing in technology to help this trend. Strategy Review Since 2013 SEC has been working to establish a global partnership with strong roots in Europe. As far as our positioning is concerned, over the years we have been focusing with increasing clarity on three main elements that continue to be core of a distinctive proposition in the market: -Entrepreneurship: we are building up the first ever network made of entrepreneurs who keep running their local business while contributing to shape our global strategy

-Flexibility: we always want to put the clients and their needs on top. This is achieved through a mix of factors including the absence of network exclusivity in all markets, proximity and local touch, the development of management skills and tools to partner with the client while delivering the output that is expected

-Reliability: to stick to promises and commitments we can deliver, to build trust, based on quality performance, honest and transparent attitude, and highest professional and ethical standards The group keeps pushing to accelerate its growth, both organic basis and through acquisitions, in order to increase the turnover level to continue to allow for a more balanced distribution of the costs of staff structure and consequently to improve Group margin. The Management Committee, chaired by Tom Parker, has boosted cooperation between various companies and we believe it is shaping a common enterprise culture. We believe signs of the company global culture and the level of cooperation is already clearly visible and producing positive effects. To further leverage Group expansion and synergies a new central commercial function has been created to position SEC as a challenger of larger established groups towards global or multi-country clients. The new role of CSO-Chief Sales Officer-has been created to position SEC towards those clients with those needs and to present SEC as a possible compelling challenger. We have already seen the growing trend of cross country referrals which include in the first half 2018 the following: Autogrill, Best and Fast Change, Energy Transition Commission, Falk Renewable, Federlegno, Ikea, Marche Region, Tesla, Eco Hispanica amongst the others. Operational Overview SEC spa (Milan) Trading conditions in Italy, after a slightly positive 2017 with the return to growth of Italian economy, have been slowing down due to recent country elections and the delay in forming the new Government coalition. As a consequence, competition continues to be quite aggressive especially on the price of services. Despite this, SEC Milan has continued to perform quite positively being able to generate over€1 m new business in H1. New wins and increasing assignments include clients such as Shell, Ikea, Bombardier, Percassi, ACI (Italian Automobil Club), UILDM, Atena, La Fenice Venice, Genova High Tech just to quote some. Additional assignments from existing clients such as Nestlè, SEA, Findomestic, AIPB (Private Banking Association), WEC (World Energy Council) among others. A particularly strong area of business has been Issue and crisis management area with a growing Corporate and Financial and Healthcare business SEC's investment intoArtificial Intelligence continue to develop satisfactorily with new product and services now under finalization. We look forward to updating the market in due course. SEC in Italy Other companies in Italy have had a different performance. SEC and partner,SEC'sRome based subsidiary which is focused mostly on financial communication, has continued to perform highly positively with a very good profit margin. The other small businesses are in line with expectations. HIT has improved and show a positive result with a major improvement versus H1 2017. New business activities have assured in excess of 300K in H1 and pipeline in almost all above operation is reasonably strong. Cambre Associates On the financial side, the first two months of 2018 were a hangover from 2017, a year in which Cambre lost some big clients. Focus was on rebalancing fee income versus costs during the first part of H1. We have succeeded in significantly increasing the budgets of several retained clients, including Tesla, BSA | The Software Alliance and the International Association of Privacy Professionals. We have also secured some big wins, including the governments of Georgia and Morocco, and enjoyed promising new business momentum that is bearing fruit in the third quarter. The Company is performing profitably. The outlook for the full year is positive, as we move to control costs and see strong new business momentum, particularly in the tech and energy sectors. Wins since July include Expedia, Ferrero, Fertilizers Europe and the Port of Antwerp, with further significant prospects in the pipeline. We note the need to go into 2019 with a compelling business plan for our healthcare practice, given the question mark over future fee income in this challenging sector. ACH Cambre From January 2018 ACHCambre won the following clients: Bergé (car distribution, logistic); Bahri (Saudi Arabia maritime transportation); Best & Fast Change (currency exchange); Autogrill (restaurants); Acciona (Energy, Infrastructures, Real State); KBL European Private Bankers; Brasil-Spain Chamber of Commerce; Prosegur (Private Security, Cash Transportation, Alarms); IFEMA (Madrid Exhibition Center); Averum Abogados (Law Firm); KOBO by FNAC (eBooks). Those clients in addition of the existing clients like Makro, Pernod-Ricard Wines, Edwards, Tork, Newell, Tetra-Pak, John Deere, Spanish Cancer Association, etc. conformed a solid Clients Portfolio. ACH-Cambre'snew Staff Members along the first half of 2018 have strengthened our client service capabilities with José Sánchez Arce as Deputy Director, with a degree in Journalism and an Executive MBA, José has been Head of the Communication Office of the Ministry of Defence until June 2018, an communication advisorin the Prime Minister' Office from 2012 till 2017. Alma Alonso as Social Media Manager; Alma has been previously account supervisor in Ebolution (Digital Commerce) and Client Service Executive in Carat. Those incorporations in addition of the current staff we have complete along 2017 make a stable and high professional team composed now by 18 people. In the second half of 2018, the outlook envisages a fierce competition environment characterized by a strengthening of the digital and social media areas of our competitors. ACH-Cambre is doing a great effort in new business area and we are right now competing in different pitches like the Embassy of Luxemburg, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Mutuality for Coverage of Working Accidents, etc. Confidence to meet 2018 budget is high. The market Outlook for the Spanish economy has suddenly deteriorated coinciding with the arrival of the new socialist Government. With a weak support in the Parliament, the new Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, needs the votes of the populist party Podemos, his main ally, as well as the support of the Catalonian independent parties. His first political initiatives are adding political uncertainty to a complicated mandate. Analysts agree that Mr. Sanchez will call early elections next year. KOHL PR Kohl PR is facing a difficult year in 2018 having lost a major client. New business efforts have produced positive results with the win of pharmaceutical company Merck, the Bjoern Schulz Foundation that focuses on hospice care of children and young people, the outdoor booking portal Pitchup.com and Transdev, one of the leading private public transport companies, are examples for new clients. Additional effort has to be made to re-balance the situation. The second half of the year includes several prospective new clients including Heineken, the Association of Cyprus Banks, Vorwerk or the German Federation of Food Law and Food Science. Furthermore, Kohl PR is negotiating commercial partnership with an agency focusing on marketing and digital communication with the objective of a close cooperation that could boost business. 2018 will remain a difficult business year especially as some of the new business prospect will not start before 2019. In general, the German PR sector has developed into a volatile market. Long term contracts are no longer the rule. Additionally, the political and business environment did not develop as expected. In particular it was disadvantageous for Kohl PR with its strong focus on political consultancy the long delay til the new government was established. Furthermore, the instability of the ruling government under the leadership of Angela Merkel does not support the economic sentiment. The industry criticizes a political standstill in many fields which has also impacted on the development of the PR sector. Newington Attachments Original document

