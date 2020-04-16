Log in
Séché Environnement: Information to Shareholders

04/16/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Combined Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2020

Additional information regarding proxy voting arrangements

Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement’s (Paris:SCHP) shareholders are informed that in the framework of the Shareholders’ General Meeting that will be held in camera on April 30, 2020, additional information is provided by the Company regarding proxy voting arrangements.

Séché Environnement’s shareholders are invited to consult the proxy voting arrangements on the Company’s web site: www.groupe-seche.com/en/investors/meeting

Calendar
Revenue at March 31, 2020 April 28, 2020 after market close

About Séché Environnement
Séché Environnement is one of France’s leading players in the recovery and treatment of all types of waste, from both industry and local communities.
Séché Environnement is the leading independent operator in France. It is uniquely positioned as a specialist in highly complex waste, operating within regulated waste recovery and treatment markets with high barriers to entry, and develops cutting edge hazardous and non-hazardous waste recovery and treatment solutions.
Its facilities and expertise enable it to provide high value-added solutions to its industrial and public authority clients, targeting the challenges of the circular economy and sustainable development requirements, such as:

  • material or energy recovery from hazardous and non-hazardous waste;
  • a comprehensive range of treatment solutions for solid, liquid and gaseous waste (thermal, physical-chemical and radiation treatment, etc.);
  • the storage of final hazardous and non-hazardous waste;
  • eco-services such as decontamination, decommissioning, asbestos removal and rehabilitation;
  • the global management of environmental services under outsourcing agreements.

Leveraging its extensive expertise, Séché Environnement operates in more than 15 countries around the world and is developing rapidly internationally through organic growth and acquisitions. Already operating in Europe (Spain and Germany, and now Italy) Séché Environnement has recently taken a leading position in Latin America (Peru and Chile) and in South Africa.
The Group currently employs around 4,500 people worldwide (including about 2,000 in France).
Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (Compartment B) since November 27, 1997.
It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investing in SMEs and is listed in the CAC Mid&Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes.

Important notice

This press release may contain information of a provisional nature. This information represents either trends or targets as of the date of publication of the press release and may not be considered as results forecasts or as any other type of performance indicator. This information is by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which are difficult to foresee and are usually beyond the Company’s control, which may imply that expected results and developments differ significantly from announced trends and targets. These risks notably include those described in the Company’s Registration Document, which is available on its website (www.groupe-seche.com). This information therefore does not reflect the Company’s future performance, which may differ considerably, and no guarantee can be given as to the achievement of these forward-looking figures. The Company makes no commitment on the updating of this information. More detailed information on the Company can be obtained on its website (www.groupe-seche.com), in the Regulated Information section. This press release does not constitute an offer of shares or a solicitation in view of an offer of shares in any country, including the United States. Distribution of this press release may be subject to the laws and regulations in force in France or other countries. Persons in possession of this press release must be aware of these restrictions and observe them.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 700 M
EBIT 2020 46,9 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M
Debt 2020 463 M
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 244 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,50  €
Last Close Price 31,30  €
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Maxime Patrick Roger Séché Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joël Séché Chairman
Nomblot-Gourhand Aude Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Valletoux Independent Director
Guillaume Cadiou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT-16.76%266
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-7.37%22 197
UMICORE-17.80%9 358
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.11%8 290
SUEZ-31.09%6 331
PENNON GROUP PLC7.17%5 784
