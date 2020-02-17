Seco/Warwick S A : RETECH Systems LLC headquarters relocates to Buffalo

State-of the-art technologies pioneer in Buffalo

RETECH, a SECO/WARWICK Group company, will lease about 49,000 sq. ft. (4,552 m2) of space at 683 Northland Ave. Mayor Byron W. Brown claimed in the official statement that RETECH's facility will bring state-of-the-art, high tech products to the Buffalo and Western New York area, and into the Northland Corridor Redevelopment Project.

New location, still the same the high quality

Earl Good, Retech Systems President and Managing Director, said, 'Retech Systems is pleased to be moving to Buffalo. This decision was made not only to provide flawless regional and global support to our customers, we also thought about the future. The engineering and technology schools in Western New York are important incubators to support the technologies that we are creating. While we are changing our location, but the quality of our products will not be changing.' Mr. Good predicts that RETECH's relocation will potentially create about 80 new jobs over the next few years.

Sławomir Woźniak, SECO/WARWICK's CEO, added: 'Among other reasons, we decided to relocate RETECH headquarters to Buffalo due to the close proximity of other SECO/WARWICK Group subsidiaries in nearby Meadville PA. This decision will allow closer cooperation and improved operation management. The new location will also be a nice place to host customers and suppliers.'

Experienced provider

Since 1963 RETECH has been the worldwide provider of cold hearth melting systems. The company's leading solutions are being employed predominantly by the medical and aerospace industries. RETECH is considered to be the pioneer of advanced melting technologies such as electron beam and cold hearth furnaces, and their equipment is being used for processes such as melting, casting and refining of titanium, reactive titanium alloys, super alloys and rare earth metals. RETECH has been a part of the European company, SECO/WARWICK Group, since 2011.