Seco/Warwick : Retech's Innovations in Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM) Systems enhance Siemen's competitive edge

Two now and Two later this year

The above noted VIM Furnace Systems, along with more pitless DS/SC VIMs to be supplied later this year, will play a key role in the casting of components such as turbine blades and vanes for the power generation industry. One Vacuum Induction Melting Directional Solidification/Single Crystal/Equiax Pitless (VIM DS/SC/EQ) Combo Casting Furnace and One Vacuum Induction Melting Directional Solidification /Single Crystal (DS/SC) Solidification Casting Furnace System were installed in the new Plant. However, to meet market demand, Siemens is planning for more furnaces (also pitless Vacuum Induction Melting Directional/Single Crystal Solidification Casting Furnace Systems) to be installed soon.

'Siemens has been leveraging state-of-the-art technologies as indispensable assets for a competitive edge. Keeping customers satisfied means delivering solid reliable products. That is why they chose to continue cooperation with Retech Systems, the market leader in the design and engineering of vacuum induction melting and casting equipment. Retech's Pitless DS/SC Furnaces greatly reduce or eliminate: costs, time, disruptions to facility production, and confined space entry to pits required with the installation of the new Pitless VIM furnaces at the facility', said a Project Representative.

'We are committed to this multi-year partnership between Siemens and Retech Systems LLC and pleased to continue with it while setting the bar higher by delivering faster and providing higher quality equipment to meet the demands of the Industrial Gas Turbine (IGT) market. The melting systems that Retech is delivering to Siemens, incorporate industry leading special design features such as: a reliable and maintenance friendly design ideal for faster and more flexible operation, superb process control for repeatability and high yields, as well as Retech's new pitless mold elevator that can be utilized on Directional Solidification/Single Crystal furnaces to offer our industry partners straightforward facility installation options. These furnaces are also unique in that they are large capacity cast weights capable of Single Crystal Castings,' said Earl Good, VP - Global Vacuum Melting, Managing Director Retech Systems LLC.

Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM)

By manufacturing vacuum metallurgical equipment at the SECO/WARWICK Group's facilities in the United States, Poland (Europe), and China, the company is ideally situated within the regions that have the highest demand for vacuum melting and foundry technologies. Retech Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM) furnace systems are in use around the world for applications including but not limited to automotive, consumer, aerospace, and energy utilizing equiax, directionally solidified, or single-crystal investment castings.

About Retech Systems LLC

Since 1963, Retech has been the world's leading provider of vacuum melting systems for demanding industries in ever-changing markets. Our advanced technologies have been applied to melting, refining, casting and atomizing reactive and refractory metals, such as Titanium & its alloys, super alloys and rare earth metals. Each custom system produces products with the unique metallurgical and geometric properties that are required by the application.

In 2011 Retech became a part of the SECO/WARWICK group of companies which has expanded our global presence through added sales and service centers around the world.

Effectively, Retech is also the most fully integrated furnace manufacturer in the world, providing customer access to our wide range of in-house resources, including technology, material and process development.