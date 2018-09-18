Second Sight Medical Products : Receives $1.6 Million Grant from National Institutes of Health to Support Orion Clinical Development

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) ("Second Sight" or
"the Company"), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable
visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of
useful vision to blind individuals, today announced that the Company has
received a $1.6 million grant (with the intent to fund $6.3 million over
five years subject to annual review and approval) from the National
Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund the “Early Feasibility Clinical Trial
of a Visual Cortical Prosthesis” that commenced in January 2018.
The NIH grant funds ongoing and planned clinical activities and will be
used to:
-
Conduct and support clinical testing of five subjects implanted with
the Orion™ Cortical Visual Prosthesis (Orion);
-
Submit and obtain Investigational Device Exemption approval from the
U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Institutional Review Board
approval for a larger and final clinical study as approved by FDA;
-
Evaluate Orion reliability;
-
Create and test spatial maps with multiple spatial mapping methods in
up to five patients;
-
Establish and validate a fitting process for Orion; and
-
Demonstrate improvements in the Functional Low-Vision Observer Rated
Assessment (FLORA).
“We are delighted to be working with the researchers at the NIH and are
deeply appreciative of this grant as we aim to advance Orion and work
toward commencing a final clinical study to gain FDA approval. With this
grant, we are one step closer to bringing Orion to a broader market that
potentially treats a segment of the millions of blind individuals
worldwide who have no other option,” stated Will McGuire, President and
CEO of Second Sight.
About Second Sight
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) develops,
manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are
intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A
recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the
company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the
broadest population of sight-impaired individuals.
Second Sight’s Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System is the
only FDA and CE Mark approved device for treating retinitis pigmentosa,
with proven implant durability of multiple years. In 2016, the company
published five year results. Today, several Argus II devices have been
implanted and operational in humans for more than 10 years. The company
is developing the Orion™ I Visual Cortical Prosthesis which is intended
to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to
various causes. The company’s U.S. headquarters are in Los Angeles, and
European headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland. More information is
available at www.secondsight.com.
About Retinitis Pigmentosa
Affecting one in 4,000 individuals worldwide, retinitis pigmentosa (RP)
is a rare, inherited genetic disorder that damages retinal cells called
photoreceptors. Photoreceptors absorb and convert light into electrical
signals sent to other retinal cells, then through the optic nerve to the
brain which processes them into images. Common early symptoms of RP,
often experienced in childhood, include difficulty seeing at night and
lost peripheral vision. Later, the disease may lead to blurring of
vision, tunnel vision, loss of central vision or loss of the ability to
see colors. In many cases, severe vision problems occur in early
adulthood. RP may impact an individual’s ability to perform essential
tasks of daily living such as reading, driving, walking without
assistance, or recognizing faces and objects.
About the Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System
The Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System is an established,
FDA and CE mark approved retinal implant that delivers a useful form of
artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to severe to profound
retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II works in place of lost
photoreceptor cells and sends electrical pulses to remaining viable
retinal cells to induce visual perception. The system works by
converting images captured by a miniature video camera mounted on
glasses into a series of small electrical pulses, which are transmitted
wirelessly to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the
retina. These pulses stimulate the retina's remaining cells, enabling
perception of patterns of light in the brain. The user learns to
interpret these visual patterns in order to regain some visual function.
The Argus platform, which leverages the unique, patented design of its
60-contact array, is supported by more than 10 years of clinical
experience and has been evaluated in multiple peer reviewed
publications. Argus II was also the first retinal neuromodulation
prosthesis to receive widespread commercial approval and is presently
available at more than 50 leading medical centers in North America,
Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Further information on the long-term
benefits and risks can be found in the peer reviewed paper at: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0161642016305796.
About the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System
Leveraging Second Sight’s 20 years of experience in neuromodulation for
vision, the Orion™ Visual Cortical Prosthesis System is an implanted
cortical stimulation device intended to provide useful artificial vision
to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including
glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, or forms
of cancer and trauma. The Orion System is intended to convert images
captured by a miniature video camera mounted on glasses into a series of
small electrical pulses. The device is designed to bypass diseased or
injured eye anatomy and to transmit these electrical pulses wirelessly
to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the brain’s visual
cortex, where it is intended to provide the perception of patterns of
light. A feasibility study of the Orion I device is currently underway
at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and Baylor
College of Medicine in Houston. No published in-human data is available
yet for the Orion system. Based on the results of this first in-human
testing of the Orion I cortical stimulation device, the company
anticipates initiation of the next study in 2019.
About the National Institutes of Health (NIH)
NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and
Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting
basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is
investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare
diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov.
