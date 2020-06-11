Log in
Secoo Holding Limited Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

06/11/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

BEIJING, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 11, 2020. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.secoo.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@secoo.com or the Company’s Investor Relations Department at Secoo Holding Limited, Secoo Tower, Sanlitun Road A, No.3 Courtyard Building 2, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027, the People's Republic of China.

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s largest online integrated upscale products and services platform as measured by GMV in 2016. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit ir.secoo.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Secoo Holding Limited
Jingbo Ma
Tel: +86 10 6588-0135
E-mail:  ir@secoo.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail:  Secoo@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail:  Secoo@tpg-ir.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 6 869 M 973 M 973 M
Net income 2019 154 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net Debt 2019 824 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2019 2,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 206 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Secoo Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECOO HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,40 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Rixue Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Jun Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jeacy Jisheng Yan Director
Jun Wang Independent Director
Xiao Quan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECOO HOLDING LIMITED-42.28%171
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING5.46%600 302
MEITUAN DIANPING56.62%120 016
JD.COM, INC.72.30%89 489
SHOPIFY INC.87.04%88 766
PINDUODUO INC.92.49%87 187
