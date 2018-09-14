Secoo : Canali to Open an Online Store on Secoo Platform

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) proudly announces its partnership with Canali, the Italian brand will launch an online store on the Secoo platform on September 14th. Once launched, Canali will offer a wide range of luxury menswear like suits, coats, knitwear, jackets, shirts, pants and accesories.

Canali has been a paradigm of tailor-made Italian luxury and men's elegance for more than 80 years. Since 1934, it has been promoting the values of Made in Italy excellence through its artisanal know-how, creating sartorial masterpieces of exceptional wearability and comfort in a perfect balance of elements that blends culture and history with style and taste. The Canali Tailoring Principle uses innovation to achieve aesthetic perfection, continuously renewing its styles with a meticulous attention to details and the use of premium fabrics.

As a family-run company now in its third generation, Canali is a modern-day design and manufacturing group with its own production centers all located in Italy and more than 1,600 employees worldwide. In addition to its 180 boutiques, a number that continues to grow, the brand can also be found in over 1,000 retail stores in more than 100 countries across the globe.

Throughout this partnership, Canali will synchronize the FW2018 collection on Secoo's platform with its physical stores. This new collection offers an ultralight blazer made with a single layer of canvas, providing an unprecedented level of lightness whilst coats take on fluid forms. Asymmetric pea coats, long military-inspired parkas with wide hoods, and sheepskin leather jackets with oversized collars stand out in the luxury leisurewear section. Accessories blend together the concepts of elegance and comfort - extremely soft and lightweight carryalls are made from a textured leather that creates natural shadows. Double monk strap shoes are presented in dynamic shadowed leather, rounded at the topline, and slightly squared at the toe.

Choosing secoo as an online partner will provide consumers with more opportunities to enjoy exclusive Made in Italy pieces and improve our overall customer experience. Secoo is an omnichannel shopping platform that supports easy product selection, order processing, and convenient payment methods. Secoo complements its online platform with offline experience centers to provide superior customer and membership services. Secoo has opened nine offline experience centers in popular shopping destinations and central business districts in China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia; which strengthened its creditability and enhanced the brand presence.

Secoo has built a trusted and comprehensive global supply chain for upscale products and lifestyle services. As Asia's largest premium lifestyle platform, Secoo has attracted a broad base of suppliers of upscale products, including brands, authorized distributors, individual and corporate suppliers. Secoo comprehensive global supply chain is designed to meet the diverse purchase preferences and needs of its customers, varying from seasonal luxury products, to highly sought-after classic styles, and vintage or rare products.

Last year, Canali was the second best-selling brand in SKP, Beijing's largest offline luxury shopping mall. This remarkable performance indicates the importance of the menswear market and the increasing brand awareness. With Secoo's database of 20 million high-end members, we have found an exceptional opportunity to accelerate Canali's peneration of this large and growing market alongside our distinguished luxury e-commerce platform.

