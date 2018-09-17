Secoo : Europe's Leading Online Beauty Retailer Feelunique Launches an E-Commerce Flagship on Secoo

Log in
09/17/2018 | 01:41pm CEST

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), China's largest premium e-commerce platform, is pleased to announce a partnership with Feelunique, Europe's leading online beauty retailer, to launch a dedicated Feelunique-branded cosmetics store within Secoo's platform in next months.

Through this unique partnership, Feelunique will provide Secoo's sophisticated Chinese customer base of more than 20 million high net-worth members with access to highly sought-after premium and niche international beauty brands.

Secoo values Feelunique's unique combination of expertise in beauty and cross-border retailing, as well as its growing brand recognition in China – a market which already accounts for 20% of Feelunique's sales.

The store will launch in Q4 2018, building out Secoo's cosmetics category and providing an additional potent channel for Feelunique to serve China's fast-growing online beauty market. Orders placed through the Feelunique store on Secoo will be fulfilled by Feelunique's strategically located distribution hub in Hong Kong, due to be operational next month.

Secoo and Feelunique will jointly create high-quality editorial content to inform and inspire consumers, in-line with Feelunique's highly successful content – and community – led strategy. All pricing, promotions, merchandising and inventory will be managed by Feelunique.

Joel Palix, CEO of Feelunique, said: "Feelunique's expertise in cross-border beauty and Secoo's considerable customer base in China is a powerful combination. I am hugely excited by the offering we will jointly bring to Chinese consumers demanding high-quality international beauty brands from a trusted retailer. With Secoo's base of 20 million members spending an average of $500 per order, this is an exceptional opportunity to accelerate Feelunique's penetration of this large and growing beauty market alongside a distinguished luxury e-commerce platform."

The Founder and CEO of Secoo, Richard Li represented that the partnership with Feelunique fulfilled Secoo's business strategy of further understanding strong luxury market demand in China. With Feelunique's wide selections on products and strict quality guarantee, we are confident that we are well positioned to capture emerging online opportunities in China and augment values to our customers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europes-leading-online-beauty-retailer-feelunique-launches-an-e-commerce-flagship-on-secoo-300713518.html

SOURCE Secoo Group


© PRNewswire 2018
