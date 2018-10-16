Secoo : Liberty London Enters into Secoo Platform, Enhancing Online Luxury Development

British brand Liberty London enters into Secoo, Asia’s largest premium
lifestyle platform. Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) will be also as the exclusive
online cooperation to Chinese consumers.
Combining cutting-edge artistry, forward-thinking design and a sense of
how to make people feel seen, Liberty has been a destination of
discovery since the store opened its doors in 1875. From the outset, the
brand’s founder Arthur Lasenby Liberty sought to beautify everyday
things, partnering with progressive artists, nurturing artisans from
unexplored continents and reigniting the British textile industry with a
range of artistic and innovative fabrics.
Today, Liberty stays true to its design heritage through its own Liberty
London Collection of exquisite accessories, silk scarves, sleepwear,
soft furnishings and stationery. Combining original print design, fine
production processes and continually evolving technologies, products in
the Liberty London Collection remain at the forefront of style.
Through this partnership, Liberty London will synchronously offer
premium and luxury bags, leather products, gifts and stationaries to
Secoo’s over 20 million high-end members. Selecting Secoo as the
exclusive online partnership reflects the same strategy for both
companies to create a trend for the future development of luxury
industry by offering unique and distinct products and services to
consumers.
Managing Director of Liberty London & Liberty Fabrics, Andrea Petochi
said “We are really excited to be working with Secoo as our first
partner in China and look forward to growing the brand in such an
important territory.” Ren Guanjun, CGO of Secoo Group said “Cooperating
with Liberty will strengthen the development for China’s online
development and enrich the premium products to maximum satisfy
consumer’s demand”
Secoo is an omnichannel shopping platform that supports easy product
selection, order processing, and convenient payment methods. Secoo
complements its online platform with offline experience centers to
provide superior customer and membership services. Secoo has opened nine
offline experience centers in popular shopping destinations and central
business districts in China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia; which strengthened
its creditability and enhanced the brand presence. Secoo has built a
trusted and comprehensive global supply chain for upscale products and
lifestyle services. As Asia’s largest premium lifestyle platform, Secoo
has attracted a broad base of suppliers of upscale products, including
brands, authorized distributors, individual and corporate suppliers.
Secoo comprehensive global supply chain is designed to meet the diverse
purchase preferences and needs of its customers, varying from seasonal
luxury products, to highly sought-after classic styles, and vintage or
rare products.
In the future, Secoo will continue to rely on the brand essence of
fashion quality, personalized shopping experience, and cover the whole
category of global fashion, accurately capture and meet the shopping
demands of more high-end consumers, bring unexpected surprise shopping,
continue to transfer the good life worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005409/en/