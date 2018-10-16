Secoo : Liberty London Enters into Secoo Platform, Enhancing Online Luxury Development

Log in
10/16/2018 | 09:11am CEST

British brand Liberty London enters into Secoo, Asia’s largest premium lifestyle platform. Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) will be also as the exclusive online cooperation to Chinese consumers.

Combining cutting-edge artistry, forward-thinking design and a sense of how to make people feel seen, Liberty has been a destination of discovery since the store opened its doors in 1875. From the outset, the brand’s founder Arthur Lasenby Liberty sought to beautify everyday things, partnering with progressive artists, nurturing artisans from unexplored continents and reigniting the British textile industry with a range of artistic and innovative fabrics.

Today, Liberty stays true to its design heritage through its own Liberty London Collection of exquisite accessories, silk scarves, sleepwear, soft furnishings and stationery. Combining original print design, fine production processes and continually evolving technologies, products in the Liberty London Collection remain at the forefront of style.

Through this partnership, Liberty London will synchronously offer premium and luxury bags, leather products, gifts and stationaries to Secoo’s over 20 million high-end members. Selecting Secoo as the exclusive online partnership reflects the same strategy for both companies to create a trend for the future development of luxury industry by offering unique and distinct products and services to consumers.

Managing Director of Liberty London & Liberty Fabrics, Andrea Petochi said “We are really excited to be working with Secoo as our first partner in China and look forward to growing the brand in such an important territory.” Ren Guanjun, CGO of Secoo Group said “Cooperating with Liberty will strengthen the development for China’s online development and enrich the premium products to maximum satisfy consumer’s demand”

Secoo is an omnichannel shopping platform that supports easy product selection, order processing, and convenient payment methods. Secoo complements its online platform with offline experience centers to provide superior customer and membership services. Secoo has opened nine offline experience centers in popular shopping destinations and central business districts in China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia; which strengthened its creditability and enhanced the brand presence. Secoo has built a trusted and comprehensive global supply chain for upscale products and lifestyle services. As Asia’s largest premium lifestyle platform, Secoo has attracted a broad base of suppliers of upscale products, including brands, authorized distributors, individual and corporate suppliers. Secoo comprehensive global supply chain is designed to meet the diverse purchase preferences and needs of its customers, varying from seasonal luxury products, to highly sought-after classic styles, and vintage or rare products.

In the future, Secoo will continue to rely on the brand essence of fashion quality, personalized shopping experience, and cover the whole category of global fashion, accurately capture and meet the shopping demands of more high-end consumers, bring unexpected surprise shopping, continue to transfer the good life worldwide.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 783 M
EBIT 2018 48,9 M
Net income 2018 36,6 M
Finance 2018 245 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,76
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 590 M
Chart SECOO HOLDING LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECOO HOLDING LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,4 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ri Xue Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Jun Chen Chief Financial Officer
Ji Sheng Yan Director
Jun Wang Independent Director
Xiao Quan Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECOO HOLDING LTD - ADR15.63%590
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-16.40%366 230
JD.COM-41.72%33 531
EBAY-15.58%31 072
SHOPIFY INC (US)34.36%13 663
MERCADOLIBRE-6.33%13 462
