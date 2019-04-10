Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Sectra AB    SECT B   SE0011452234

SECTRA AB

(SECT B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sectra : Canadian hospital Trillium Health Partners selects Sectra's enterprise imaging solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT

Linköping, Sweden and Toronto, Canada - April 10, 2019 - International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise PACS solution at Trillium Health Partners. The system will provide radiologists across three hospital sites with unified access to medical images and a complete patient overview, resulting in more effective care.

'As demand for hospital services continues to grow, we need a scalable solution that fits our organizational imaging strategy. It is important that we are able to provide our clinicians with tools that are easy to use and help them serve patients more efficiently. Sectra will allow us to meet these objectives and will enable us to continue to deliver high-quality care and exceptional experiences for our patients,' says Dr. Derek Archer, Medical Director and Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Trillium Health Partners.

Sectra will provide Trillium Health Partners with a shared solution across radiology, including breast imaging, integrated with their enterprise EMR. This will enable access and sharing of images and information across the entire clinical pathway and provide clinicians with a complete patient record. The system will handle approximately 600,000 examinations annually across Trillium Health Partners' three hospital sites located in Mississauga and Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario Canada. The multi-year contract was signed in April 2019.

'It is important for us to work closely with our customers to achieve the best possible outcomes for their current and future needs. I look forward to a collaborative partnership between our two organizations,' says Kjetil Nilsen, President of Sectra Canada.

Sectra's enterprise PACS, as purchased by Trillium Health Partners, is a key component of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution which provides consolidation of image handling, while ensuring clinical workflow efficiency. The enterprise imaging solution is modular and supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA and enterprise image management solution without major investments or the replacement of existing components. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is 'Best in KLAS' for a sixth consecutive year at http://www.sectra.com/medical/.

Meet Sectra in Canada at Toronto Breast Imaging Conference and MIIT Conference
Welcome to Sectra's booth at Toronto Breast Imaging Conference, April 27, and MIIT Conference, May 10, to learn more about Sectra's solutions.
Book a meeting with Sectra at Toronto Breast Imaging Conference > >
Book a meeting with Sectra at MIIT Conference > >

About Trillium Health Partners
Trillium Health Partners is one of the largest community-based hospital systems in Canada. Comprised of Credit Valley Hospital, the Mississauga Hospital and the Queensway Health Centre, Trillium Health Partners serves the growing and diverse populations of Mississauga, West Toronto and surrounding communities. Trillium Health Partners is a teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and is an associate member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network. Read more at www.thp.ca.

About Sectra
Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2017/2018 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,267 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit www.sectra.com.

Disclaimer

Sectra AB published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SECTRA AB
04:03aSECTRA : Canadian hospital Trillium Health Partners selects Sectra's enterprise ..
PU
03:48aSECTRA : Canadian hospital Trillium Health Partners selects Sectra's enterprise ..
AQ
04/09SECTRA : NSW Health in Australia orders radiology solution from Sectra for enter..
AQ
03/20SECTRA : wins French PACS replacement deal based on its track record of customer..
AQ
03/12SECTRA : Swedish healthcare providers secure communication with defense-level en..
AQ
03/06SECTRA'S NINE-MONTH INTERIM REPORT 2 : Sectra is growing with satisfied customer..
AQ
03/01SECTRA AB : quaterly earnings release
02/26SECTRA : Invitation to presentation of Sectra's nine-month interim report on Mar..
AQ
02/19SECTRA : Dutch university hospital chooses Sectra for digitizing pathology for p..
AQ
01/31SECTRA : PACS wins `Best in KLAS' in the US for the sixth year in a row
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 473 M
EBIT 2019 257 M
Net income 2019 201 M
Finance 2019 301 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 55,36
P/E ratio 2020 50,04
EV / Sales 2019 6,81x
EV / Sales 2020 6,35x
Capitalization 10 327 M
Chart SECTRA AB
Duration : Period :
Sectra AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECTRA AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 230  SEK
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clas Harald Torbjörn Kronander President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jan-Olof Vilhelm Arn Brüer Chairman
Mats Franzén Chief Financial Officer
Per Andersnäs VP-Operational Excellence & Information Technology
Christer Nilsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECTRA AB52.66%1 115
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC46.64%19 179
ALIBABA HLTH INFRMTN TCHNLGY LTD53.93%13 437
OMNICELL, INC.31.76%3 327
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 907
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC0.83%1 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About