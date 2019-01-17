Sectra : Capital Markets Day—focus on Imaging IT Solutions business area

Log in
01/17/2019

Linköping, Sweden, January 17, 2019 - International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) is arranging a Capital Markets Day today in Linköping, Sweden. The theme for the event is 'Sectra today and three years ahead within medical imaging IT - Sectra's largest operating area.'

The day will kick off with an update from President and CEO Torbjörn Kronander on what Sectra is doing and where the Group stands today. Afterwards, the focus will shift to the Imaging IT Solutions business area and relevant customer offerings, market trends, strategic priorities and growth areas. The program will conclude with a review of the possibilities for AI within radiology and pathology as well as how Sectra is positioning itself to meet future changes within imaging diagnostics and medicine.

'We live in a rapid changing world where healthcare across the globe is facing major challenges and responsibilities. Within Imaging IT, we specialize in imaging diagnostics for radiology, pathology and increasingly even cardiology. The day will be about how we're positioning ourselves in relation to these areas to meet customers' needs for solutions that increase productivity, coordinate resources and improve quality of care. That's how we help more patients receive care and save more lives,' says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Imaging IT Solutions and Executive Vice President of Sectra AB.

Sectra Group's long-term financial goals remain firm and are, in order of priority:

  1. Stability: The equity/assets ratio is to be at least 30%.
  2. Profitability: The operating margin (EBIT margin) is to be at least 15%.
  3. Growth: Operating profit (EBIT) per share is to grow by at least 50% over a five-year period.

Helping customers to improve the efficiency and quality of patient care and increase cybersecurity in critical social functions is Sectra's most significant contribution to a more sustainable society. With all of the financial goals achieved, Sectra aims to continue growing in the long term. High customer satisfaction, favorable profitability and long-term customer contracts have laid a solid foundation for the company's growth.

'This time we've chosen to dive deeper into our largest business area, Imaging IT Solutions, but we also have other exciting opportunities that we'll touch on briefly as well as our financial goals. The focus is still on long-term growth, wherein we consider the two financial goals of equity/assets ratio and operating margin to be hygiene factors. Any profits we generate over a 15% operating margin will be re-invested in growth opportunities-a strategy that's historically been very successful for the company's shareholders,' says Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB.

Presentations and speakers

The program is available on the Group's website at www.sectra.com/cmd2019. The presentations will be recorded and published on Sectra's website www.sectra.com/investorby January 22 at the latest. Language: English.

Besides President and CEO Torbjörn Kronander, presentations will be given by:

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions and Executive Vice President of Sectra AB

Fredrik Gustavsson, CTO and Pre-Sales/Product Marketing Manager at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions AB

Elin Kindberg, Senior Product Manager Digital Pathology at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions AB

Claes Lundström, Research Director at Sectra AB and Associate Professor at Linköping University

Anna Bodén, Deputy Director and Consultant of Pathology, Department of Clinical Pathology, Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, Linköping University

Disclaimer

Sectra AB published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 07:38:08 UTC
