Sectra : Invitation to presentation of Sectra’s six-month interim report on December 7, 2018, and date for Capital Markets Day 2019

11/23/2018 | 12:16pm CET

Linköping, Sweden - November 23, 2018 - The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its interim report for the period May to October 2018 on December 7, 2018. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report. Sectra also announces that a Capital Markets Day will be held January 17, 2019.

Publication of the interim report: 8:15 a.m. December 7, 2018

Presentation: 10:00 a.m. December 7, 2018

To participate, call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

  • SE +46856642662
  • UK +442030089808
  • US +18557532236

Sectra management will present the interim report and answer any questions. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed online at www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.

Approximately 15 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download at www.sectra.se/irwebcast.

Capital Markets Day January 17, 2019

The event is aimed at investors, financial analysts, shareholders and media. Pre-register at https://sectra.com/cmd2019. A formal invitation and program will be sent out in mid-December 2018.

Theme: Sectra today and three years ahead

Location: Linköping, Sweden

Sectra's financial report calendar

  • March 6, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.: Nine-month interim report
  • May 28, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.: Year-end report 2018/2019

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

Subscribe for information

To subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at www.sectra.com/subscribe

Disclaimer

Sectra AB published this content on 23 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2018 11:15:04 UTC
