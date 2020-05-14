Log in
SECTRA AB (PUBL)

(0A0L)
Sectra publ : Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Year-end Report on June 3 - Including In-depth Presentation of Subscription Model

05/14/2020 | 02:35am EDT

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its year-end report for the 2019/2020 fiscal year on June 3, 2020. Sectra invites analysts, investors, and the media to attend a teleconference/audiocast in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Publication of year-end report: 8:15 a.m. CEST June 3, 2020
Presentation: 10:00 a.m. CEST June 3, 2020

The presentation will be held remotely on account of the continued spread of COVID-19. To participate, follow online at investor.sectra.com/q4report1920 or call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins: 

SE: +46 850 55 83 66
UK: +44 333 300 9035
US: +1 833 526 8397

Program           

  • Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the interim report and answer questions.         
  • Fredrik Gustavsson, CTO and Pre-Sales/Product Marketing Manager at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, will present Sectra's new subscription model for software licenses in the Imaging IT Solutions operating area.

The presentation will be held in English and a recorded version will be available via investor.sectra.com/q4report1920 after the conference. Approximately 30 minutes before the start, a PDF version of the presentation will be available for download from the same website.

Sectra's financial report calendar and Annual General Meeting            

  • September 4, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. CEST: Three-month interim report 2020/2021            
  • September 8, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. CEST: Annual General Meeting in Linköping, Sweden           
  • November 27, 2020 at. 8:15 a.m. CET: Six-month interim report 2020/2021           
  • March 12, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CET: Nine-month interim report 2020/2021           
  • June 2, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. CEST: Year-end report 2020/2021 

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations  

Subscribe for information
To subscribe to financial reports, invitations, and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

About Sectra 
Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2018/2019 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,413 million. The Sectra share (STO: SECT B) is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit https://sectra.com/.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson
Chief Investor and Press Relations Officer at Sectra AB,
Tel. +46-13-23-52-04
Email info.investor@sectra.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectra-s-year-end-report-on-june-3---including-in-depth-presentation-o,c3110993

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-year-end-report-on-june-3---including-in-depth-presentation-of-subscription-model-301059109.html

SOURCE Sectra


© PRNewswire 2020
