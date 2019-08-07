Secunet Security : Group closes first half-year 2019 with outstanding results

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

secunet Group closes first half-year 2019 with outstanding results



07.08.2019 / 08:00

secunet Group closes first half-year 2019 with outstanding results

[Essen, 7 August 2019] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German provider of high-quality, trustworthy IT security and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, today publishes its half-year financial report as at 30 June 2019. Both sales revenue and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew strongly compared to the previous year. The outlook for the year as a whole is confirmed.

In the first half-year 2019, secunet Group increased sales revenue by 60% or 37.8 million euros from 63.2 million euros in the previous year to 101.0 million euros. While service revenues remained at an unchanged high level, the product business continued to grow. The strong growth is primarily due to sales of the secunet healthcare connector (secunet konnektor).

Due to the expansion of product business, expenditure in secunet Group rose to a lesser extent than sales revenue. As a result, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 51% or 4.0 million euros to 11.8 million euros in the first half of 2019 compared with 7.8 million euros in the prior-year period.

In the first half of 2019, secunet Group achieved a Group profit for the period of 7.7 million euros compared with 5.2 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per share were up from 0.80 euros in the first half of 2018 to 1.22 euros in the first half of the current year.

As at 30 June 2019, secunet Group's order book in accordance with IFRS amounted to 81.0 million euros, compared with 68.1 million euros as at the previous year's reporting date.

"secunet Group has made an excellent start to the 2019 financial year. All divisions have contributed to this - the successful rollout of the healthcare connector was decisive for the strong growth," says Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "The demand for high-quality and trustworthy IT security is consistently strong. This positive market environment and the well-filled order book leave us optimistic for the second half of the year."

The Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG has confirmed its forecast for 2019 for secunet Group: it continues to expect sales revenues of around 190 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 30 million euros (2018 financial year: sales revenues 163.3 million euros, EBIT 26.9 million euros).

The half-year financial report as at 30 June 2019 is available for downloading in the section Company / Investor Relations / Financial Reports and News at www.secunet.com. Next financial date: 6 November 2019 Publication of the Group Quarterly Statement as at 30 September 2019.

