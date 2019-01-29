DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

secunet Security Networks AG: 2018 Financial Year Concludes with Further Record Results



29.01.2019 / 08:00

secunet Security Networks AG: 2018 Financial Year Concludes with Further Record Results

- Revenues increase by 3% to 163.3 million euros

- EBIT improves by 14% to 26.9 million euros

[Essen, Germany, 29 January 2019] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650), a leading German supplier of high-quality, reliable IT security and an IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, published its initial business results for 2018 today. Provisional calculations indicate that the company has exceeded its record 2017 results.

secunet Group has continued to grow over the past financial year, and provisional full-year figures for 2018 indicate that the company has achieved record results for the fifth consecutive year. Revenue in secunet Group reached a total of 163.3 million euros, thereby surpassing the previous year's figure (158.3 million euros) by 3%. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 26.9 million euros, an improvement of 14% compared to 2017 (23.5 million euros).

As in previous years, increased procurements at year-end resulted in a particularly strong Q4 performance. secunet Group achieved revenues of 65.3 million euros in Q4 2018 (Q4 previous year: 65.5 million euros) and an EBIT of 13.2 million euros (Q4 previous year: 13.3 million euros).

"The 2018 business results confirm our expectations: that we have in fact exceeded the previous year's record results," comments Dr Rainer Baumgart, Chairman of the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG. "Premium, reliable IT security is our strength, and the market has tangibly recognised that. We will maintain this focus; we expect the trend to persist, in the context of a market that continues to expand."

More information can be found at www.secunet.com. Next date in the financial calendar: 28 March 2019 Publication of the 2018 Annual Financial Statements and the Annual Report.

Contact



Dr. Kay Rathke

Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Franitza

Press Officer

secunet Security Networks AG

Kurfürstenstrasse 58

45138 Essen, Germany

Tel.: +49 201 5454-1234

Fax: +49 201 5454-1235

Email: presse@secunet.com

http://www.secunet.com



About secunet



secunet is one of the leading German providers of high-quality IT security. More than 500 experts work in the areas of cryptography, e-government, business security and automotive security, and develop innovative products in these fields in addition to highly secure and reliable solutions. secunet has more than 500 national and international customers, including many DAX companies, public authorities and organisations. The company is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

secunet was founded in 1997 and achieved revenues of 163.3 million euros in 2018. secunet Security Networks AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.

