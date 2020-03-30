Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Secure Trust Bank Plc    STB   GB00B6TKHP66

SECURE TRUST BANK PLC

(STB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/30 03:00:41 am
940 GBp   -0.53%
02:43aSECURE TRUST BANK : AGM Statement
PU
03/24UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
03/24SECURE TRUST BANK : Deferral of FY19 results & suspension of dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Secure Trust Bank : AGM Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:43am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Secure Trust Bank PLC

LEI: 213800CXIBLC2TMIGI76

30 March 2020

For immediate release

SECURE TRUST BANK PLC

Annual General Meeting 2020

Further to the announcement on 24 March 2020 regarding the delay in publication of the financial statements in response to a request from the Financial Conduct Authority, Secure Trust Bank plc confirms that the Annual General Meeting will no longer be held on 13 May 2020.

Further announcements will be made with the details of the 2020 AGM in due course.

Secure Trust Bank PLC

Paul Lynam, Chief Executive Officer

Mark Stevens, Company Secretary

Tel: 0121 693 9100

About the Company:

Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Secure Trust Bank, PLC, One Arleston Way, Solihull, B90 4LH.

Disclaimer

Secure Trust Bank plc published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:42:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
02:43aSECURE TRUST BANK : AGM Statement
PU
03/24UK companies delay results after regulators relax reporting rules
RE
03/24SECURE TRUST BANK : Deferral of FY19 results & suspension of dividend
PU
2019Small British banks want softer rules to help them compete
RE
2019SECURE TRUST BANK : Directorate Change
PU
2019SECURE TRUST BANK : Issue of Equity
PU
2019SECURE TRUST BANK : 3rd Quarter Trading Update
PU
2019SECURE TRUST BANK PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SECURE TRUST BANK : Record Date Correction
PU
2019SECURE TRUST BANK : provisions rise as used car values drop
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 171 M
EBIT 2019 75,1 M
Net income 2019 31,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,05%
P/E ratio 2019 5,48x
P/E ratio 2020 4,73x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,03x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 176 M
Chart SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Secure Trust Bank Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 878,40  GBp
Last Close Price 945,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Lynam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bruce Forsyth Non-Executive Chairman
David Nield Chief Operating Officer
Neeraj Kapur Chief Financial Officer
Roy Aston Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURE TRUST BANK PLC-40.94%218
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.63%280 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%256 408
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%203 836
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.67%188 455
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%136 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group