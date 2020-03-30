Secure Trust Bank : AGM Statement

PRESS RELEASE

30 March 2020

Annual General Meeting 2020

Further to the announcement on 24 March 2020 regarding the delay in publication of the financial statements in response to a request from the Financial Conduct Authority, Secure Trust Bank plc confirms that the Annual General Meeting will no longer be held on 13 May 2020.

Further announcements will be made with the details of the 2020 AGM in due course.

