Secure Trust Bank : AGM Statement

Secure Trust Bank PLC
LEI: 213800CXIBLC2TMIGI76
30 March 2020
SECURE TRUST BANK PLC
Annual General Meeting 2020
Further to the announcement on 24 March 2020 regarding the delay in publication of the financial statements in response to a request from the Financial Conduct Authority, Secure Trust Bank plc confirms that the Annual General Meeting will no longer be held on 13 May 2020.
Further announcements will be made with the details of the 2020 AGM in due course.
Secure Trust Bank PLC
Paul Lynam, Chief Executive Officer
Mark Stevens, Company Secretary
Tel: 0121 693 9100
About the Company:
Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.
Secure Trust Bank, PLC, One Arleston Way, Solihull, B90 4LH.
