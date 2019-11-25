Log in
SECURE TRUST BANK PLC

(STB)
Secure Trust Bank : Issue of Equity

11/25/2019 | 03:18am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Secure Trust Bank PLC

LEI: 213800CXIBLC2TMIGI76

25 November 2019

For immediate release

SECURE TRUST BANK PLC

Issue of Shares

On 22 November 2019 Secure Trust Bank PLC(the 'Company') issued from its block listing authority 872 new Ordinary shares of 40p each at a price of 1,318 pence per share to satisfy the exercise of an option under the 2017 Sharesave scheme. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue is 18,477,500 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 18,477,500. There are no shares held in treasury.

This figure (18,477,500) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

M P D Stevens

Company Secretary

Secure Trust Bank PLC

+44 121 693 9100

About the Company:

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with a 67 year trading track record. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands, and had 956 employees (full‐ time equivalent) as at 30 June 2019. The Group's diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business Finance through its Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance and Commercial Finance divisions,

(ii) Consumer Finance through its Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management and Consumer Mortgages divisions

As at 30 June 2019 the Group's loans and advances to customers totalled £2,278.3 million, customer deposits totalled £2,001.5 million and the Group's total customer base was well over 1.4 million.

Secure Trust Bank PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Secure Trust Bank, PLC, One Arleston Way, Solihull, B90 4LH.

www.securetrustbank.com

Disclaimer

Secure Trust Bank plc published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 08:17:04 UTC
