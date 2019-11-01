Log in
SECUREWORKS CORP.

SecureWorks : General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Solutions

11/01/2019

In order to help organizations identify gaps and remediate to meet GDPR data security mandates, Secureworks has developed a four-step approach:

  • Know Your Data
  • Assess the Current State
  • Build the right people, process and control strategies
  • Test, operate and manage

Together or individually, Secureworks' portfolio of services and expertise combine to support you on your journey to GDPR compliance. We help you navigate the complexities of The Regulation and data privacy risk in the digitally connected world, in order to enable your unique business objectives and needs, while strengthening your security posture, technical personal data security and implementing effective data breach capabilities.

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 14:37:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 543 M
EBIT 2020 -12,7 M
Net income 2020 -39,8 M
Finance 2020 143 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -27,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
EV / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 987 M
Technical analysis trends SECUREWORKS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 12,16  $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Hanes Chief Operating Officer
R. Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Jon R. Ramsey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECUREWORKS CORP.-28.00%987
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.89%119 860
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.65%118 436
ACCENTURE31.49%117 753
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.73%70 310
VMWARE, INC.15.42%64 674
