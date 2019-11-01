SecureWorks : General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Solutions

In order to help organizations identify gaps and remediate to meet GDPR data security mandates, Secureworks has developed a four-step approach:

Know Your Data

Assess the Current State

Build the right people, process and control strategies

Test, operate and manage

Together or individually, Secureworks' portfolio of services and expertise combine to support you on your journey to GDPR compliance. We help you navigate the complexities of The Regulation and data privacy risk in the digitally connected world, in order to enable your unique business objectives and needs, while strengthening your security posture, technical personal data security and implementing effective data breach capabilities.