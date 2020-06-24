Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SecureWorks Corp.    SCWX

SECUREWORKS CORP.

(SCWX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SecureWorks : How Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety Report Cybersecurity to the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT
How Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety Report Cybersecurity to the Board Cybersecurity, once relegated to the back office, is now a front and center priority for boards and executive leadership teams.Wednesday, June 24, 2020

As businesses become more digitally empowered with increasingly remote workforces, cyber threats find new ways to breach defenses, increasing the risk to business operations and the bottom line.

We spoke to Head of Cyber Security and Risk, Daminda Kumara and Head of Technology, Strategic Sourcing, Carmen Rusman from Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety, to uncover three practical tips that have helped elevate cybersecurity to a boardroom conversation.

1. It's not about how well programs are working; it's how well risk is being managed.

Boards oversee risk, not operations. Daminda, who reports up to the Wesfarmers board quarterly, shared, 'Rather than tell them how your cybersecurity program works, show them how (or how well) the risk is being managed.'

From loss of revenue and intellectual property to legal liability and reputational damage, including the cost to resolve, boards of directors bear the ultimate responsibility for the risks associated with a breach. To execute their due diligence, they rely on their organization's cybersecurity leader to help them understand two things: What are the risks to the business, and how well is the company managing those risks?

To help convey risk management up to the board, Wesfarmers uses a NIST framework to showcase progress and performance. 'We aim to simplify our message in two forms: visually, with a traffic light assessment and numerically, with a percentage measurement, against each KPI. This way we can showcase how effectively risk is being managed and quickly highlight how we will get from red to green.'

2. Connect the dots between Cyber Risk and Commercial Risk.

'At the end of the day, cyber risk is business risk.' For Daminda, a key strategy for highlighting business risk is through storytelling. 'If you talk to the board about a specific program, bring in an example that showcases commercial impact. When speaking about vulnerability management, share the story behind a major breach - benchmark impact and story-tell to relate business context and commercial risk'.

'With a focus on reporting and board visibility over the past 2 years, the increased investment in cybersecurity has been significant,' shared Carmen. For board members, investment is prioritized by business value and in Carmen's experience, 'investment discussions are easy once the board realize the requirements and understand business value.'

3. Rely on your partners to help you win.

Daminda believes there should be no barriers between staff and partners. 'Strategic partners like Secureworks have become an addendum of our team and I truly believe a strong partnership delivers the right outcome for our business. For all our partners, there is clear visibility and alignment on expectations to ensure we are collectively focused on what is needed for the board. In this way we act as one team, delivering a single set of objectives.' As a business, Wesfarmers presents 23 key metrics to the board each quarter that showcase the ongoing status of risk management and cybersecurity measures.

For cybersecurity leaders across Australia, there's never been a more important time to showcase risk management to the board. At Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety that means always addressing business impact, leveraging partners to assist in reporting, and ensuring cybersecurity and business risk are seen as one in the same.

Daminda Kumara, Head of Cyber Security, Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety

Carmen Rusman, Head of Cyber Technology, Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:37 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SECUREWORKS CORP.
10:26aSECUREWORKS : How Wesfarmers Industrial & Safety Report Cybersecurity to the Boa..
PU
06/23SECUREWORKS : Q1 FY21 Performance Review Presentation
PU
06/23SECUREWORKS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PU
06/19SECUREWORKS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
06/04SECUREWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
06/04SECUREWORKS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/04SECUREWORKS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/04SECUREWORKS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
06/01SECUREWORKS CORP. : quaterly earnings release
05/21SECUREWORKS : Launches New Global Partner Program to Address Growing Demand for ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 561 M - -
Net income 2021 -34,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 943 M 943 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 685
Free-Float 9,63%
Chart SECUREWORKS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SecureWorks Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECUREWORKS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,61 $
Last Close Price 11,49 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Cote Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Hanes Chief Operating Officer
Paul M. Parrish Chief Financial Officer
Jon R. Ramsey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECUREWORKS CORP.-31.06%943
ACCENTURE-1.51%132 119
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.68%106 023
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.85%101 069
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.74%64 690
VMWARE, INC.-1.69%62 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group