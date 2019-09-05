Secureworks : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results 0 09/05/2019 | 07:04am EDT Send by mail :

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights Revenue of $136.6 million, increased 6.1 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2019, including an increase of 26.7 percent, internationally.

Net loss of $0.13 per share and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.01 exceeded expectations.

GAAP net loss was $10.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $9.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million, compared with $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Cash provided by operating activities was $16.3 million in the second quarter, bringing year-to-date cash provided by operating activities to $13.2 million, compared with $10.9 million second quarter year-to-date in fiscal 2019 Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a leading global cybersecurity company that protects organizations in the digitally connected world, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended August 2, 2019. “The future of security operations requires a more agile, scalable, and effective model to address the challenges of today’s dynamic IT landscape and rapidly evolving threats. The ‘SOC of the future’ demands a leap forward in capabilities made possible through software-driven solutions that leverage the speed and scale of machine learning, crowd-sourced threat intelligence and incident response insights to provide visibility across a customer’s environment, real-time collaboration with experts and smarter automation,” said Michael R. Cote, Chief Executive Officer of Secureworks. “Our business is undergoing an exciting strategic transition as we bring our vision of the ‘SOC of the future’ to life. Our recently launched SaaS based Red Cloak TDR software application and our MDR solution leverage our security operations expertise and 20 year history of understanding the threat. I am encouraged by the positive response in the marketplace and pleased with the improved results this quarter, as we continue to invest in the advancement of our portfolio of software-driven security solutions to drive growth and long-term value,” continued Mr. Cote. Business and operational developments include: The Company recently launched Managed Detection and Response (MDR), powered by Red Cloak™, using its cloud-based security analytics platform to deliver threat detection and response with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The actionable insights generated by Red Cloak Threat Detection and Response (TDR), Secureworks’ SaaS product, are now available to organizations that want software-enabled threat hunting, detection and response capabilities, but prefer the turnkey support of an experienced provider. Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Highlights Both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue increased 6.1 percent to $136.6 million from $128.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

GAAP gross margin was 53.4 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with 51.4 percent in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.3 percent compared with 54.3 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

GAAP net loss was $10.3 million, or $0.13 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $9.8 million, or $0.12 per share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $0.9 million, or $0.01 per share, in the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million, compared with $1.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended August 2, 2019 was $16.3 million.

Secureworks ended the second quarter of fiscal 2020 with $117.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Monthly recurring revenue as of August 2, 2019 was $36.5 million. The Company’s monthly recurring revenue metric represents the monthly value of its subscription contracts, including operational backlog, as of period end. Third Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company expects: Revenue of $135 to $137 million on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.16 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 to $0.04. Based on second quarter fiscal 2020 performance and current business trends, the Company has updated its guidance for the full fiscal year 2020. The Company now expects: GAAP and non-GAAP revenue of $540 to $545 million.

GAAP net loss of $42 to $44 million and $0.52 to $0.55 on a per share basis.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.08 to $0.11.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2 to $5 million.

Cash flow from operations of $30 to $35 million. Conference Call Information As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2020 results and outlook for its third quarter and full year fiscal 2020 on September 5, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location for one year. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The press release presents information about the Company’s non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). A reconciliation of each of the foregoing historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical and forward-looking GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated. Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “confidence,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “outlook,” “should,” “will” and “would,” or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this press release with respect to the Company’s expectations concerning its GAAP and non-GAAP revenue and GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and for full year fiscal 2020, and net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations for full year fiscal 2020, all of which reflect the Company’s current analysis of existing trends and information. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those relating to: the Company’s ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the Company’s ability to enhance its existing solutions and technologies and to develop or acquire new solutions and technologies; the rapidly evolving market in which the Company operates; the Company’s reliance on personnel with extensive information security expertise; fluctuations in the Company’s quarterly results and other operating measures; intense competition in the Company’s markets; the Company’s ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase its annual contract values; the Company’s reliance on customers in the financial services industry; the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively; the Company’s ability to maintain high-quality client service and support functions; the Company’s service level agreements with customers requiring credits for service failures or inadequacies; the Company’s ability to continue expansion of its sales force; the Company’s long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks associated with the Company’s international sales and operations; the effect of Brexit on the Company’s operations; the Company’s ability to expand its key distribution relationships; the Company’s technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or the failure of its solutions to prevent a security breach; the risks associated with cyber attacks or other data security incidents; the ability of the Company’s solutions to interoperate with its customers’ IT infrastructure; the Company’s ability to use third-party technologies; the effect of evolving information security and data privacy laws and regulations on the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; risks associated with the Company’s acquisition of other businesses; the Company’s recognition of revenue ratably over the terms of its managed security and threat intelligence contracts; estimates or judgments relating to the Company’s critical accounting policies; the Company’s exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the effect of governmental export or import controls on the Company’s business; the Company’s compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar laws; the Company’s ability to maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures; the effect of natural disasters and other catastrophic events on the Company’s ability to serve its customers; the Company’s reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to protect, maintain or enforce its non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by the Company; the Company’s use of open source technology; and risks related to the Company’s relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019, as well as in the Company’s other SEC filings. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information or otherwise. About Secureworks Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our applications and solutions help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ processes over 300 billion threat events per day. We understand complex security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with Defense in Concert™ so that security becomes a business enabler. More than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com (Tables Follow) SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, 2019 August 3, 2018 August 2, 2019 August 3, 2018 Net revenue $ 136,605 $ 128,778 $ 269,447 $ 254,939 Cost of revenue 63,595 62,548 126,436 123,078 Gross margin 73,010 66,230 143,011 131,861 Research and development 24,863 22,453 47,505 44,807 Sales and marketing 38,047 35,521 76,240 71,191 General and administrative 25,146 22,419 48,784 47,616 Total operating expenses 88,056 80,393 172,529 163,614 Operating loss (15,046 ) (14,163 ) (29,518 ) (31,753 ) Interest and other, net 1,950 1,003 2,218 1,508 Loss before income taxes (13,096 ) (13,160 ) (27,300 ) (30,245 ) Income tax benefit (2,836 ) (3,391 ) (8,770 ) (6,657 ) Net loss $ (10,260 ) $ (9,769 ) $ (18,530 ) $ (23,588 ) Loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 80,674 80,839 80,571 80,680 Percentage of Total Net Revenue Gross margin 53.4 % 51.4 % 53.1 % 51.7 % Research and development 18.2 % 17.4 % 17.6 % 17.6 % Sales and marketing 27.9 % 27.6 % 28.3 % 27.9 % General and administrative 18.4 % 17.4 % 18.1 % 18.7 % Operating expenses 64.5 % 62.4 % 64.0 % 64.2 % Operating loss (11.0 )% (11.0 )% (11.0 )% (12.5 )% Loss before income taxes (9.6 )% (10.2 )% (10.1 )% (11.9 )% Net loss (7.5 )% (7.6 )% (6.9 )% (9.3 )% Effective tax rate 21.7 % 25.8 % 32.1 % 22.0 % Note: Percentage growth rates are calculated based on underlying data in thousands SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited) August 2, 2019 February 1, 2019 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,716 $ 129,592 Accounts receivable, net 120,104 141,344 Inventories, net 1,090 468 Other current assets 24,591 27,604 Total current assets 263,501 299,008 Property and equipment, net 33,210 35,978 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 25,034 — Goodwill 416,487 416,487 Purchased intangible assets, net 192,580 206,448 Other non-current assets 90,463 78,238 Total assets $ 1,021,275 $ 1,036,159 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,224 $ 16,177 Accrued and other 61,757 86,495 Short-term deferred revenue 165,206 157,865 Total current liabilities 246,187 260,537 Long-term deferred revenue 15,997 16,064 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 27,800 — Other non-current liabilities 62,980 66,851 Total liabilities 352,964 343,452 Stockholders' equity 668,311 692,707 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,021,275 $ 1,036,159 SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended August 2, 2019 August 3, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,530 ) $ (23,588 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 21,148 20,512 Stock-based compensation expense 10,525 9,642 Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies (1,650 ) (1,275 ) Income tax benefit (8,770 ) (6,657 ) Other non cash impacts 1,830 — Provision for doubtful accounts 1,026 1,571 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 20,147 22,542 Net transactions with parent (12,902 ) (1,334 ) Inventories (622 ) 407 Other assets 5,514 (5,162 ) Accounts payable 7,423 (1,392 ) Deferred revenue 7,175 12,240 Accrued and other liabilities (19,082 ) (16,620 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,232 10,886 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (10,659 ) (5,366 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,659 ) (5,366 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on financing arrangement with Dell Financial Services — (1,104 ) Taxes paid on vested restricted shares (8,072 ) (2,139 ) Purchases of stock for treasury (6,377 ) — Payments on financed capital expenditures — (500 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,449 ) (3,743 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,876 ) 1,777 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 129,592 101,539 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 117,716 $ 103,316 Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release presents information about the Company’s non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of the Company’s reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. (Tables Follow) SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 2, 2019 August 3, 2018 August 2, 2019 August 3, 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue $ 136,605 $ 128,778 $ 269,447 $ 254,939 GAAP gross margin $ 73,010 $ 66,230 $ 143,011 $ 131,861 Amortization of intangibles 3,560 3,411 6,970 6,821 Stock-based compensation expense 396 275 656 544 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 76,966 $ 69,916 $ 150,637 $ 139,226 GAAP research and development expenses $ 24,863 $ 22,453 $ 47,505 $ 44,807 Stock-based compensation expense (985 ) (1,006 ) (2,161 ) (2,037 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 23,878 $ 21,447 $ 45,344 $ 42,770 GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 38,047 $ 35,521 $ 76,240 $ 71,191 Stock-based compensation expense (917 ) (720 ) (1,698 ) (1,341 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 37,130 $ 34,801 $ 74,542 $ 69,850 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 25,146 $ 22,419 $ 48,784 $ 47,616 Amortization of intangibles (3,524 ) (3,523 ) (7,047 ) (7,047 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,311 ) (2,911 ) (6,010 ) (5,720 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 18,311 $ 15,985 $ 35,727 $ 34,849 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (15,046 ) $ (14,163 ) $ (29,518 ) $ (31,753 ) Amortization of intangibles 7,083 6,934 14,017 13,868 Stock-based compensation expense 5,609 4,912 10,525 9,642 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,354 ) $ (2,317 ) $ (4,976 ) $ (8,243 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ (10,260 ) $ (9,769 ) $ (18,530 ) $ (23,588 ) Amortization of intangibles 7,083 6,934 14,017 13,868 Stock-based compensation expense 5,609 4,912 10,525 9,642 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (3,092 ) (2,938 ) (8,559 ) (5,329 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (660 ) $ (861 ) $ (2,547 ) $ (5,407 ) GAAP earnings (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.29 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.08 0.09 0.17 0.17 Stock-based compensation expense 0.07 0.06 0.13 0.12 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.11 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share * $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components GAAP net income (loss) $ (10,260 ) $ (9,769 ) $ (18,530 ) $ (23,588 ) Interest and other, net (1,950 ) (1,003 ) (2,218 ) (1,508 ) Income tax benefit (2,836 ) (3,391 ) (8,770 ) (6,657 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,783 10,225 21,148 20,512 Stock-based compensation expense 5,609 4,912 10,525 9,642 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,346 $ 974 $ 2,155 $ (1,599 ) SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Percentage of Total Net Revenue August 2, 2019 August 3, 2018 August 2, 2019 August 3, 2018 GAAP gross margin 53.4 % 51.4 % 53.1 % 51.7 % Non-GAAP adjustment 2.9 % 2.9 % 2.8 % 2.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 56.3 % 54.3 % 55.9 % 54.6 % GAAP research and development expenses 18.2 % 17.4 % 17.6 % 17.6 % Non-GAAP adjustment (0.7 )% (0.7 )% (0.8 )% (0.8 )% Non-GAAP research and development expenses 17.5 % 16.7 % 16.8 % 16.8 % GAAP sales and marketing expenses 27.9 % 27.6 % 28.3 % 27.9 % Non-GAAP adjustment (0.7 )% (0.6 )% (0.6 )% (0.5 )% Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses 27.2 % 27.0 % 27.7 % 27.4 % GAAP general and administrative expenses 18.4 % 17.4 % 18.1 % 18.7 % Non-GAAP adjustment (5.0 )% (5.0 )% (4.8 )% (5.0 )% Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 13.4 % 12.4 % 13.3 % 13.7 % GAAP operating (loss) (11.0 )% (11.0 )% (11.0 )% (12.5 )% Non-GAAP adjustment 9.3 % 9.2 % 9.2 % 9.3 % Non-GAAP operating (loss) (1.7 )% (1.8 )% (1.8 )% (3.2 )% GAAP net (loss) (7.5 )% (7.6 )% (6.9 )% (9.3 )% Non-GAAP adjustment 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.0 % 7.2 % Non-GAAP net (loss) (0.5 )% (0.7 )% (0.9 )% (2.1 )% SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending November 1, 2019 January 31, 2020 Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance GAAP and non-GAAP revenue $ 135 $ 137 $ 540 $ 545 GAAP (loss) per share $ (0.16 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (0.52 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.09 0.35 0.35 Stock-based compensation expense 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.28 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.19 ) (0.19 ) Non-GAAP (loss) per share* $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 ) GAAP net loss $ (44 ) $ (42 ) Interest and other, net (2 ) (2 ) Income tax benefit (17 ) (16 ) Depreciation and amortization 43 43 Stock-based compensation expense 22 22 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 2 $ 5 Other Items Effective tax rate 24 % Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) 80.5 Cash flow from operations $30-$35 Capital expenditures $14-$16 * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components Sum of quarterly guidance may differ from full year guidance due to rounding View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005177/en/

