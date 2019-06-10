Secureworks : to Host Investor and Analyst Webcast on June 24, 2019

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it will host a webcast for investors and analysts introducing its Red Cloak™ Threat Detection and Response (TDR) security analytics application on Monday, June 24, 2019, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

The Secureworks’ management team will provide an overview and demonstration video of its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) application, followed by a question and answer session. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our applications and solutions help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ processes over 300 billion threat events per day. We understand complex security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with Defense in Concert™ so that security becomes a business enabler. More than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com

