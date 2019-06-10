Secureworks : to Host Investor and Analyst Webcast on June 24, 2019

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it will host a webcast
for investors and analysts introducing its Red
Cloak™ Threat Detection and Response (TDR) security analytics
application on Monday, June 24, 2019, before the open of regular U.S.
stock market trading hours.
The Secureworks’ management team will provide an overview and
demonstration video of its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) application,
followed by a question and answer session. The event will begin at 8:00
a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the
company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com.
The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.
About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader
that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on
proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our
applications and solutions help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber
threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to
thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™
processes over 300 billion threat events per day. We understand complex
security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with
Defense in Concert™ so that security becomes a business enabler. More
than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by
Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively
Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com
