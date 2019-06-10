Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Secureworks Corp    SCWX

SECUREWORKS CORP

(SCWX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Secureworks : to Host Investor and Analyst Webcast on June 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it will host a webcast for investors and analysts introducing its Red Cloak™ Threat Detection and Response (TDR) security analytics application on Monday, June 24, 2019, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

The Secureworks’ management team will provide an overview and demonstration video of its new software-as-a-service (SaaS) application, followed by a question and answer session. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our applications and solutions help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ processes over 300 billion threat events per day. We understand complex security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with Defense in Concert™ so that security becomes a business enabler. More than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SECUREWORKS CORP
05:46pSECUREWORKS : to Host Investor and Analyst Webcast on June 24, 2019
BU
06/05SECUREWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
06/05SECUREWORKS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/05SECUREWORKS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/05SECUREWORKS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
06/03AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Streaming for ..
AQ
05/31SECUREWORKS CORP : quaterly earnings release
05/20SECUREWORKS : to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on June 5, 2..
BU
05/17SECUREWORKS : Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed S..
BU
04/29SECUREWORKS : Launches New Cybersecurity Analytics Application to Accelerate Thr..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 545 M
EBIT 2020 -13,9 M
Net income 2020 -44,7 M
Finance 2020 98,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Capitalization 1 079 M
Chart SECUREWORKS CORP
Duration : Period :
Secureworks Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECUREWORKS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Hanes Chief Operating Officer
R. Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Jon R. Ramsey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECUREWORKS CORP-21.61%1 174
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.25%121 590
ACCENTURE29.72%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.28%113 730
VMWARE, INC.23.41%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.30%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About