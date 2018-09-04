Secureworks : to Make Proprietary Red Cloak™ Behavioral Analytics More Widely Available in the Marketplace Through Partner Program

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a leading global cybersecurity company,
today announced that it will partner with other security solution
providers to apply its Red Cloak™ behavioral analytics in their
customers’ environments. Secureworks’ decision to decouple its
proprietary analytics offering from its endpoint agent will make the
company’s high-fidelity detection and threat hunting capabilities
available more broadly in the marketplace, while also giving clients the
freedom to choose endpoint security products that best meet their needs.
Secureworks threat hunters and incident responders developed Red Cloak
in 2010 when they were unable to find adequate tradecraft for analyzing
threat actor behavior and intent. Secureworks has since deployed Red
Cloak in thousands of response and hunting engagements around the globe
and also applies the analytics as part of the company’s managed
detection and response offerings.
With the launch of its Red Cloak™ Partner Program, Secureworks will
engage in a more transparent exchange of raw data with participating
vendors. This collaboration will generate the necessary
level of telemetry that Secureworks analysts require to apply Red
Cloak behavioral analytics effectively and generate best possible
outcomes for the client. When a partner’s solution is coupled with
Secureworks telemetry and intelligence, clients can expect:
-
a comprehensive view of threat actor activity in their environment,
-
better context for validating and remediating threats,
-
new countermeasures as vendors share a broader range of threat
detection and response data and
-
the option to conduct threat hunting searches.
“As an industry leader, we are launching this program to foster more
cooperation and transparency in the security market and help clients
detect advanced threats,” says Michael Cote, Secureworks President and
CEO. “The Red Cloak Partner program enables Secureworks to apply its
intelligence and threat hunting capabilities to the client’s choice of
best-in-breed security tools.”
“In the majority of incident response engagements, we discover that the
organization lacks enough visibility to accurately identify malicious
activity,” said Barry Hensley, Chief Threat Intelligence Officer at
Secureworks. “Secureworks’ advanced analytics engine leverages our deep
understanding of threat behavior to detect adversaries who are using
complex techniques to elude an organization’s security controls. When
Red Cloak is deployed, clients can rapidly focus precious resources on
the right priorities versus getting lost in a maze of forensics
activity.”
As a market leader in both Managed Security Services (MSS) and Managed
Detection and Response (MDR), Secureworks invests heavily in developing
counter threat intelligence and platforms that provide earlier warning
of hidden intruders. Secureworks is vetting prospective partners now and
invites other providers to inquire.
About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company
that protects organizations in a digitally connected world. We close
gaps in security layers with a Defense-in-Concert that combines
visibility from thousands of clients, the machine learning capability of
our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ and actionable
insights from our team of elite researchers, analysts and consultants to
create a network effect of increasingly strong protection for our
clients. By aggregating and analyzing data from any source, anywhere, we
prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time,
respond rapidly, and predict emerging threats. We offer our clients a
cyber-defense that is Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release concerning Secureworks' plans and
objectives relating to its capabilities and solutions are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and are based on Secureworks' current expectations. Because
forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties,
actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive uncertainties
and general economic and business conditions in Secureworks' markets as
well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in
Secureworks' periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, which are available for review through the
Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.
Secureworks undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this
press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.
