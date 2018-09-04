Secureworks : to Make Proprietary Red Cloak™ Behavioral Analytics More Widely Available in the Marketplace Through Partner Program

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a leading global cybersecurity company, today announced that it will partner with other security solution providers to apply its Red Cloak™ behavioral analytics in their customers’ environments. Secureworks’ decision to decouple its proprietary analytics offering from its endpoint agent will make the company’s high-fidelity detection and threat hunting capabilities available more broadly in the marketplace, while also giving clients the freedom to choose endpoint security products that best meet their needs.

Secureworks threat hunters and incident responders developed Red Cloak in 2010 when they were unable to find adequate tradecraft for analyzing threat actor behavior and intent. Secureworks has since deployed Red Cloak in thousands of response and hunting engagements around the globe and also applies the analytics as part of the company’s managed detection and response offerings.

With the launch of its Red Cloak™ Partner Program, Secureworks will engage in a more transparent exchange of raw data with participating vendors. This collaboration will generate the necessary level of telemetry that Secureworks analysts require to apply Red Cloak behavioral analytics effectively and generate best possible outcomes for the client. When a partner’s solution is coupled with Secureworks telemetry and intelligence, clients can expect:

a comprehensive view of threat actor activity in their environment,

better context for validating and remediating threats,

new countermeasures as vendors share a broader range of threat detection and response data and

the option to conduct threat hunting searches.

“As an industry leader, we are launching this program to foster more cooperation and transparency in the security market and help clients detect advanced threats,” says Michael Cote, Secureworks President and CEO. “The Red Cloak Partner program enables Secureworks to apply its intelligence and threat hunting capabilities to the client’s choice of best-in-breed security tools.”

“In the majority of incident response engagements, we discover that the organization lacks enough visibility to accurately identify malicious activity,” said Barry Hensley, Chief Threat Intelligence Officer at Secureworks. “Secureworks’ advanced analytics engine leverages our deep understanding of threat behavior to detect adversaries who are using complex techniques to elude an organization’s security controls. When Red Cloak is deployed, clients can rapidly focus precious resources on the right priorities versus getting lost in a maze of forensics activity.”

As a market leader in both Managed Security Services (MSS) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Secureworks invests heavily in developing counter threat intelligence and platforms that provide earlier warning of hidden intruders. Secureworks is vetting prospective partners now and invites other providers to inquire.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company that protects organizations in a digitally connected world. We close gaps in security layers with a Defense-in-Concert that combines visibility from thousands of clients, the machine learning capability of our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ and actionable insights from our team of elite researchers, analysts and consultants to create a network effect of increasingly strong protection for our clients. By aggregating and analyzing data from any source, anywhere, we prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, respond rapidly, and predict emerging threats. We offer our clients a cyber-defense that is Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release concerning Secureworks' plans and objectives relating to its capabilities and solutions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Secureworks' current expectations. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competitive uncertainties and general economic and business conditions in Secureworks' markets as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in Secureworks' periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Secureworks undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

