SECUREWORKS CORP

SECUREWORKS CORP

(SCWX)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

Secureworks : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on March 27, 2019

03/11/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 financial results Wednesday, March 27, 2019, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. We close gaps in security layers with a Defense in Concert that combines visibility from thousands of clients, machine learning and automation from our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™, and actionable insights from our team of elite researchers, analysts and consultants to create a powerful network effect of increasingly strong protection for our clients. By aggregating and analyzing data from any source, anywhere, we prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, respond rapidly, and predict emerging threats. We offer our clients a cyber-defense that is Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 521 M
EBIT 2019 -2,49 M
Net income 2019 -34,8 M
Finance 2019 104 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
Capitalization 1 516 M
Chart SECUREWORKS CORP
Duration : Period :
Secureworks Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECUREWORKS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,4 $
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Hanes Chief Operating Officer
R. Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Jon R. Ramsey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECUREWORKS CORP9.89%1 516
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.84%120 565
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.85%108 438
ACCENTURE14.67%103 069
VMWARE, INC.23.34%69 325
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING13.82%65 013
