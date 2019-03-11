Secureworks : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on March 27, 2019

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its
fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 financial results Wednesday,
March 27, 2019, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading
hours.
Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results
at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be
accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com.
The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.
