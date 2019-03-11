Secureworks : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on March 27, 2019

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 financial results Wednesday, March 27, 2019, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. We close gaps in security layers with a Defense in Concert that combines visibility from thousands of clients, machine learning and automation from our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™, and actionable insights from our team of elite researchers, analysts and consultants to create a powerful network effect of increasingly strong protection for our clients. By aggregating and analyzing data from any source, anywhere, we prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, respond rapidly, and predict emerging threats. We offer our clients a cyber-defense that is Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005859/en/