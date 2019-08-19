Log in
Secureworks : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on September 5, 2019

0
08/19/2019

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2020 financial results Thursday, September 5, 2019, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our applications and solutions help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ processes over 300B threat events per day. We understand complex security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with Defense in Concert™ so that security becomes a business enabler. More than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com


© Business Wire 2019
