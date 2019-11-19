Log in
SECUREWORKS CORP.

Secureworks : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on December 5, 2019

11/19/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results Thursday, December 5, 2019, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a technology-driven cybersecurity leader that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. Built on proprietary technologies and world-class threat intelligence, our applications and solutions help prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Red Cloak™ software brings advanced threat analytics to thousands of customers, and the Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™ processes over 300B threat events per day. We understand complex security environments and are passionate about simplifying security with Defense in Concert™ so that security becomes a business enabler. More than 4,000 customers across over 50 countries are protected by Secureworks, benefit from our network effect and are Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 543 M
EBIT 2020 -12,3 M
Net income 2020 -39,8 M
Finance 2020 123 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -24,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
EV / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 905 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,78  $
Last Close Price 11,14  $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Cote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin Hanes Chief Operating Officer
R. Wayne Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Jon R. Ramsey Chief Technology Officer
