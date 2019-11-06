MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM > Securitas SECU B SE0000163594 SECURITAS (SECU B) Add to my list Report Report Real-time CHI-X - 11/06 04:49:03 am 161.425 SEK +4.15% 04:10a SECURITAS : INTERIM REPORT January–September 2019 PU 02:01a SECURITAS : INTERIM REPORT January-September 2019 AQ 10/30 SECURITAS AB : to publish the interim report on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 - Securitas AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations SECURITAS : INTERIM REPORT January–September 2019 0 11/06/2019 | 04:10am EST Send by mail :

Organic sales growth 4 percent (6)

Operating (1 452) income before amortization MSEK 1 574

income before amortization MSEK 1 574 Operating margin 5.6 percent (5.6)

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK -60(-268), relating to IS/IT transformation programs

-60(-268), relating to IS/IT transformation programs Earnings per share SEK 2.56 (2.07)

Earnings per share, before IAC, SEK 2.68 (2.61) JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019 Total sales MSEK 82 642 (74 643)

Organic sales growth 5 percent (6)

Operating income before amortization MSEK 4 241 (3 829)

Operating margin 5.1 percent (5.1)

Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK -126(-268), relating to IS/IT transformation programs

-126(-268), relating to IS/IT transformation programs Earnings per share SEK 6.82 (6.24)

Earnings per share, before IAC, SEK 7.07 (6.78)

Free cash flow/net debt 0.18 (0.12) Comments from the President and CEO Good performance in more challenging market conditions Contents January-September summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2 Group development . . . . 3 Development in the Group's business segments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 Cash flow . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Capital employed and financing . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Acquisitions and divestitures . . . . . . . . . . 10 Other significant events . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Risks and uncertainties . . . . . . . . . 12 Parent Company operations . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Annual General Meeting 2020 . . . . . . . . 14 Consolidated financial statements . . . . . . . . . . . 15 Segment overview . . . 19 Notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Parent Company . . . . . . 27 Financial information . . . . . . . . . . . 28 Organic sales growth in the Group was 4 percent (6) in the third quarter and 5 percent (6) in the first nine months. The good organic sales growth was supported by North America and Ibero- America, however hampered by the previously communicated ­contracts losses in Europe. We have the strongest offering of protective­ services and we grew faster than the security market in general­ during the first nine months. In terms of the macroeconomic environment, we see a slowdown in some key markets during the second half of 2019. Security solutions and electronic security sales grew by 11 percent in the first nine months, and now represent 21 percent of total Group sales. The operating margin in the third quarter was unchanged at 5.6 percent (5.6). It was also unchanged in the first nine months at 5.1 percent (5.1), with a good performance in North America and Ibero- America. Labor markets are increasingly challenging in all our geographies, and managing the price and wage balance will remain a key focus this year as well as going into 2020. The cost savings­ program in Europe, initiated­ in 2018, developed according to plan and supported the operating margin. The operating result, adjusted for changes in exchange rates, grew with 5 percent in the first nine months. Earnings per share in the first nine months was, adjusted for changes in exchange rates and items affecting comparability, slightly behind last year negatively impacted by a higher effective tax rate in the US and by a negative net effect from IFRS 16. Operating and free cash flow improved compared with the first nine months last year. Our strong focus on cash management has paid off but remains a key priority across all business segments. Driving the transformation We continue to drive the implementation of the two transformation programs that will bring increased efficiency, ­modernization and innovation. While the positive impact from these programs is still a few years out, we are progressing according to plan with the execution. Offering solutions to our clients is a core part of our strategy, and we continue to build a stronger capability within technology to enable further growth. Our ambition is to increase security solutions and electronic security sales, as part of total Group sales, during the coming years. During a time when we see slowing growth in some economies yet upward wage pressure, being able to offer a solution as an alternative to our clients is as important as ever to enhance value to our clients and to manage total cost. During the second half of the year, we are also working with the previously announced key leadership transitions. We have an Investor Day on the 5th of December in Stockholm, where we will share more about our strategy and you will also get to meet some of the great leaders in the Securitas team. Magnus Ahlqvist President and Chief Executive Officer January-September summary Securitas has adopted IFRS 16 Leases as of January 1, 2019. The cumulative effect of the adoption has been recognized ­without restatement of the comparative periods. Further information can be found in notes 1 and 2 on pages 21-22. FINANCIAL SUMMARY Q3 Change, % 9M Change, % Full year Change, % MSEK 2019 2018 Total Real 2019 2018 Total Real 2018 Total Sales 28 214 25 821 9 4 82 642 74 643 11 7 101 467 10 Organic sales growth, % 4 6 5 6 6 Operating income before amortization 1 574 1 452 8 3 4 241 3 829 11 5 5 304 13 Operating margin, % 5.6 5.6 5.1 5.1 5.2 Amortization of acquisition- related intangible assets -67 -67 -203 -195 -260 Acquisition-related costs -5 -16 -34 -41 -120 Items affecting comparability* -60 -268 -126 -268 -455 Operating income after amortization 1 442 1 101 31 24 3 878 3 325 17 11 4 469 2 Financial income and expenses -149 -91 -438 -287 -441 Income before taxes 1 293 1 010 28 23 3 440 3 038 13 7 4 028 0 Net income for the period 936 757 24 19 2 490 2 278 9 3 3 021 10 Earnings per share, SEK 2.56 2.07 24 19 6.82 6.24 9 3 8.26 10 EPS before items affecting comparability, SEK 2.68 2.61 3 -2 7.07 6.78 4 -2 9.17 17 Cash flow from operating activities, % 138 97 72 34 60 Free cash flow 1 830 1 218 1 840 318 1 884 Free cash flow to net debt ratio - - 0.18 0.12 0.13 Net debt to EBITDA ratio - - 2.5 2.5 2.3 * Refer to note 8 on page 24 for further information. ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN DEVELOPMENT PER BUSINESS SEGMENT Organic sales growth Operating margin Q3 9M Q3 9M % 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Security Services North America 4 5 5 7 6.7 6.5 6.2 6.1 Security Services Europe 1 5 2 4 5.9 6.0 5.3 5.3 Security Services Ibero-America 12 14 15 11 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 Group 4 6 5 6 5.6 5.6 5.1 5.1 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 2 Group development JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019 Sales development Sales amounted to MSEK 28 214 (25 821) and organic sales growth was 4 percent (6). Security Services North America delivered organic sales growth of 4 percent (5). Security Services Europe showed organic sales growth of 1 percent and was hampered by previously communicated contract terminations. Security Services Ibero-America had 12 percent (14), a development primarily related to Spain. Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 4 percent (8). Sales of security solutions and electronic security sales amounted to MSEK 5 849 (5 215) or 21 percent (20) of total sales in the third quarter 2019. Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 6 percent (24). Operating income before amortization Operating income before amortization was MSEK 1 574 (1 452) which, adjusted for changes in exchange rates, represented­a real change of 3 percent (12). The Group's operating margin was 5.6 percent (5.6). The operating margin in Security Services North America improved, while it declined in Security Services Europe and was flat in Security Services Ibero-America. Continued strategy-related investments at the Group level, included under Other in the segment reporting, impacted the Group operating margin by -0.1 percentage points. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result of MSEK 26 in the quarter. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2. Operating income after amortization Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets amounted to MSEK -67(-67). Acquisition related costs were MSEK -5(-16). For further information refer to note 7. Items affecting comparability were MSEK -60(-268), related to the IS/IT transformation programs. For further information refer to note 8. Financial income and expenses Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK -149(-91). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative impact of MSEK -38. Furthermore, financial income and expenses were negatively impacted by the development of USD interest rates, a weaker Swedish krona and increased net debt. Financial income and expenses were positively impacted by an amount of MSEK 3 related to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina. For further information refer to note 3. Income before taxes Income before taxes was MSEK 1 293 (1 010). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect of MSEK -12 on income before taxes. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2. Taxes, net income and earnings per share The Group's tax rate was 27.6 percent (25.0). The increase compared to full year 2018 is mainly due to reversed effects from the US tax reform. The tax rate before tax on items affecting comparability was 27.6 percent (25.3). Net income was MSEK 936 (757). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect on net income. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.56 (2.07). Earnings per share before items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 2.68 (2.61). JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019 Sales development Sales amounted to MSEK 82 642 (74 643) and organic sales growth was 5 percent (6). Security Services North America delivered organic sales growth of 5 percent (7) on strong comparatives. Security Services Europe showed organic sales growth of 2 percent (4), primarily hampered by the previously communicated termination of a few large contracts. Security Services Ibero-America had 15 percent (11). Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 7 percent (8). Sales of security solutions and electronic security sales amounted to MSEK 17 145 (14 803) or 21 percent (20) of total sales in the first nine months 2019. Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 11 percent (22). Operating income before amortization Operating income before amortization was MSEK 4 241 (3 829) which, adjusted for changes in exchange rates, represented­a real change of 5 percent (10). The Group's operating margin was 5.1 percent (5.1). The operating margin improved in Security Services North America and Security Services Ibero-America, while it was unchanged in Security Services Europe. Continued strategy- related investments at the Group level, included under Other in the segment reporting, impacted the Group operating margin by -0.1 percentage points. Total price adjustments in the Group were slightly behind wage cost increases due to Security Services Europe. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result of MSEK 60 in the first nine months of 2019. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 3 G r o u p d e v e l o p m e n t Operating income after amortization Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets amounted to MSEK -203(-195). Acquisition related costs were MSEK -34(-41). For further information refer to note 7. Items affecting comparability were MSEK -126(-268), related to the IS/IT transformation programs. For further information refer to note 8. Financial income and expenses Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK -438(-287). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative impact of MSEK -111. Furthermore, financial income and expenses were negatively impacted by the development of USD interest rates, a weaker Swedish krona and increased net debt. Financial income and expenses were positively impacted by an amount of MSEK 13 related to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina. Refer to note 3. Income before taxes Income before taxes was MSEK 3 440 (3 038). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect of MSEK -51 on income before taxes. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2. Taxes, net income and earnings per share The Group's tax rate was 27.6 percent (25.0). The increase compared to full year 2018 is mainly due to reversed effects from the US tax reform. The tax rate before tax on items affecting comparability was 27.5 percent (25.1). Assessing the ­current tax base and tax matters, the best judgment now is that the full year Group tax rate in 2019 is expected to be around 27.6 percent. Net income was MSEK 2 490 (2 278). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.82 (6.24). Earnings per share before items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 7.07 (6.78). Quarterly sales development MSEK % 28 000 7 27 000 6 26 000 5 25 000 4 24 000 3 23 000 2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 Organic sales growth, % Quarterly operating income development MSEK % 1 600 6.0 1 500 5.6 1 400 5.2 1 300 4.8 1 200 4.4 1 100 4.0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 Operating margin, % SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 4 Development in the Group's business segments Security Services North America Security Services North America provides protective services in the US, Canada and Mexico and comprises 15 business units: the national and global accounts organization, five geographical regions and seven specialized business units in the US - critical infrastructure services, healthcare, Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management, mobile, manufacturing, oil and gas and Securitas Electronic Security - plus Canada and Mexico. In total, there are approximately 720 branch managers and 122 000 employees. Q3 Change, % 9M Change, % Full year MSEK 2019 2018 Total Real 2019 2018 Total Real 2018 Total sales 12 491 11 000 14 4 36 110 30 843 17 7 42 366 Organic sales growth, % 4 5 5 7 6 Share of Group sales, % 44 43 44 41 42 Operating income before amortization 840 716 17 8 2 251 1 867 21 11 2 589 Operating margin, % 6.7 6.5 6.2 6.1 6.1 Share of Group operating income, % 53 49 53 49 49 July-September 2019 Organic sales growth was 4 percent (5). Main contribution derived from the five geographical regions, the business units critical infrastructure services and Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management. Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 289 (2 025) or 18 percent (18) of total sales in the business segment in the third quarter. The operating margin was 6.7 percent (6.5), an improvement supported by several business units including a good development in the five geographical regions. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment. The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against the US dollar, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 8 percent in the third quarter. January-September 2019 Organic sales growth was 5 percent (7). The first nine months faced strong comparatives and a slightly lower client retention rate of 90 percent (91). Main contribution to organic sales growth derived from the five geographical regions, the business units critical infrastructure services and Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management. Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 6 566 (5 317) or 18 percent (17) of total sales in the business segment in the first nine months. The operating margin was 6.2 percent (6.1), an improvement supported by several business units including a good development in the five geographical regions. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a slight positive impact on the operating result in the business segment. The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against the US dollar, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 11 percent in the first nine months. Quarterly sales development MSEK % 12 500 6 12 000 5 11 500 4 11 000 3 10 500 2 10 000 1 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 Organic sales growth, % Quarterly operating income development MSEK % 850 6.8 800 6.5 750 6.2 700 5.9 650 5.6 600 5.3 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 Operating margin, % SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 5 D e v e l o p m e n t i n t h e G r o u p ' s b u s i n e s s s e g m e n t s Security Services Europe Security Services Europe provides security services for large and medium-sized clients in 28 countries, and airport security in 15 countries. The service offering also includes mobile security services for small and medium-sized businesses and residential sites, and electronic alarm surveillance services. In total, the organization has approximately 770 branch managers and 128 000 employees. Q3 Change, % 9M Change, % Full year MSEK 2019 2018 Total Real 2019 2018 Total Real 2018 Total sales 11 914 11 333 5 2 35 191 33 315 6 4 45 040 Organic sales growth, % 1 5 2 4 4 Share of Group sales, % 42 44 43 45 44 Operating income before amortization 699 675 4 0 1 852 1 772 5 3 2 511 Operating margin, % 5.9 6.0 5.3 5.3 5.6 Share of Group operating income, % 44 46 44 46 47 July-September 2019 Organic sales growth was 1 percent (5), a decline mainly due to the contract losses in France and in the UK as communicated in the second quarter. Organic sales growth was supported by Belgium, Germany, the Nordic countries and the guarding business in Turkey. Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 632 (2 314) or 22 percent (20) of total sales in the business segment. The operating margin was 5.9 percent (6.0), a decline mainly explained by Sweden, Norway and the project-related ­electronic security business in Turkey. Furthermore, wage increases were not fully offset with price increases in France and the Netherlands as communicated in the second quarter. The operating margin was supported by the cost savings program initiated during 2018, which developed according to plan, and by the guarding business in Turkey. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment. The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against foreign currencies, primarily the Euro, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 0 percent in the third quarter. January-September 2019 Organic sales growth was 2 percent (4), a decline mainly explained by the contract terminations in France and the UK during the second quarter. The client retention rate was 90 percent (93). Main contribution to organic sales growth derived from Belgium, Germany, the Nordic countries and Turkey. Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 7 730 (6 952) or 22 percent (21) of total sales in the business segment. The operating margin was 5.3 percent (5.3) supported by the cost savings program initiated during 2018 and by the guarding business in Turkey. The operating margin was hampered by France and Sweden as well as the negative price and wage balance in France and the Netherlands. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment. The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against foreign currencies, primarily the Euro, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 3 percent in the first nine months. Quarterly sales development MSEK % 12 000 5 11 500 4 11 000 3 10 500 2 10 000 1 9 500 0 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 Organic sales growth, % Quarterly operating income development MSEK % 750 6.2 700 5.9 650 5.6 600 5.3 550 5.0 500 4.7 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 Operating margin, % SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 6 D e v e l o p m e n t i n t h e G r o u p ' s b u s i n e s s s e g m e n t s Security Services Ibero-America Security Services Ibero-America provides security services for large and medium-sized clients in nine Latin American countries as well as in Portugal and Spain in Europe. Security Services Ibero-America has a combined total of approximately 170 branch managers and 63 000 employees. Q3 Change, % 9M Change, % Full year MSEK 2019 2018 Total Real 2019* 2018* Total Real 2018 Total sales 3 290 3 045 8 12 9 836 9 204 7 15 12 315 Organic sales growth, % 12 14 15 11 12 Share of Group sales, % 12 12 12 12 12 Operating income before amortization 154 143 8 18 458 425 8 12 550 Operating margin, % 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.5 Share of Group operating income, % 10 10 11 11 10 As of July 1, 2018, Securitas has adopted IAS 29 Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies for our operations in Argentina. When calculating the key ratios for organic sales growth percentage and real change percentage, the impact from the remeasurement is treated similarly to currency change. The calculated key ratio percentages­ are thus comparable as to how these were calculated before the adoption of IAS 29. The impact from IAS 29 is a remeasurement of sales with MSEK -19(-65) and

a remeasurement­ of operating income before amortization of MSEK -2(-3) for the first nine months 2019. July-September 2019 Organic sales growth was 12 percent (14). The development primarily related to Spain and reductions of the short-term security solutions contracts referred to during the past 12 months. The organic sales growth was positively impacted by price increases in Argentina. Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 853 (834) or 26 percent (27) of total sales in the business­ segment. The operating margin was 4.7 percent (4.7). Spain showed continued good performance although slightly negatively impacted by the reduction of high margin security ­solutions contracts, a reduction that is expected to continue in the coming quarters. The operating margin was burdened by Argentina. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment. The Swedish krona exchange rate strengthened against the Argentinian peso while it weakened against the Euro. The net effect was negative on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change in the segment was 18 percent in the third quarter. January-September 2019 Organic sales growth was 15 percent (11). The improvement derived mainly from Spain and from price increases in Argentina. The client retention rate was 91 percent (92). Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 656 (2 413) or 27 percent (26) of total sales in the business segment. The operating margin was 4.7 percent (4.6), supported by Spain but burdened by Argentina where the situation remains challenging. As communicated in the second quarter, management changes have been made in Argentina and the investigation into improper behavior is on-going. Further actions will be taken where required. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment. The Swedish krona exchange rate strengthened against the Argentinian peso while it weakened against the Euro. The net effect was negative on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change in the segment was 12 percent in the first nine months. Quarterly sales development MSEK % 3 400 20 3 200 18 3 000 16 2 800 14 2 600 12 2 400 10 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 Organic sales growth, % Quarterly operating income development MSEK % 150 4.7 140 4.5 130 4.3 120 4.1 110 3.9 100 3.7 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 Operating margin, % SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 7 Cash flow The adoption of IFRS16 Leases had no net impact on cash flow from operating activities nor on the free cash flow according to Securitas financial model. The cash flow is consequently prepared on the same basis as in 2018. July-September 2019 Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 2 170 (1 414), equivalent to 138 percent (97) of operating income before amortization. The impact from changes in accounts receivable was MSEK 305 (-451). Changes in other operating capital employed were MSEK 390 (507). Free cash flow was MSEK 1 830 (1 218), equivalent to 174 percent (109) of adjusted income. Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions, was MSEK -7(-387). Cash flow from items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK -54(-24). Refer to note 8 for further information. Cash flow from financing activities was MSEK -953(-1 001) due to a net decrease in borrowings. Cash flow for the period was MSEK 816 (-194). January-September 2019 Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 3 049 (1 290), equivalent to 72 percent (34) of operating income before amortization. The impact from changes in accounts receivable was MSEK -94(-1 188). Changes in other operating capital employed were MSEK -812(-977). Cash flow from operating activities include net investments in non-current tangible and intangible assets, amounting to MSEK -286(-374). The net investments include capital expenditures in equipment for solution contracts and is the result of investments of MSEK -2 287 (-1 618) and reversal­ of depreciation of MSEK 2 001 (1 244). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases impacted investments with MSEK -718 and reversal of depreciation with MSEK 658. Free cash flow was MSEK 1 840 (318), equivalent to 66 percent­ (11) of adjusted income. Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions, was MSEK -389(-1 622), of which purchase price payments accounted for MSEK -370(-1 605), assumed net debt for MSEK 45 (40) and acquisition related costs paid for MSEK -64(-57). Cash flow from items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK -197(-24). Refer to note 8 for further information. Cash flow from financing activities was MSEK -1 014 (115) due to dividend paid of MSEK -1 606 (-1 460) and a net increase in borrowings of MSEK 592 (1 575). Cash flow for the period was MSEK 240 (-1 213). The closing balance for liquid funds after translation differences of MSEK 79 was MSEK 3 548 (3 229 as of December 31, 2018). Free cash flow MSEK Jan-Sep 2019 Operating income before amortization1) 4 241 -286 Net investments2) Change in accounts receivable -94 Change in other operating capital employed -812 Cash flow from operating activities 3 049 Financial income and expenses paid -385 Current taxes paid -824 Free cash flow 1 840 Effect from IFRS 16 amounts to MSEK 60. Net effect from IFRS 16 amounts to MSEK -60, consisting of

investments­ MSEK -718 and reversal of depreciation MSEK 658. Quarterly free cash flow MSEK 1 750 1 500 1 250 1 000 750 500 250 0 -250 -500 -750 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 8 Capital employed and financing Capital employed as of September 30, 2019 The Group's operating capital employed was MSEK 13 968 (9 199 as of December 31, 2018), corresponding to 13 percent of sales (9 as of December 31, 2018), adjusted for the full-year sales figures of acquired units. Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the operating capital employed as percent of sales would have been 9 percent (9 as of December 31, 2018). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases increased the Group´s operating capital employed by MSEK 3 433 as of January 1, 2019, while the translation of foreign operating capital employed to Swedish kronor increased the Group's operating capital employed by MSEK 539. The annual impairment test of all Cash Generating Units (CGU), which is required under IFRS, took place during the third quarter 2019 in conjunction with the business plan process for 2020. In 2019, IFRS 16 has been adopted on ­segment level. The Group has changed the level of impairment testing for goodwill from country level to segment­ level. None of the CGUs tested for impairment had a carrying amount that exceeded the recoverable amount. Consequently, no impairment losses have been recognized in 2019. No impairment losses were recognized in 2018 either. The Group's total capital employed was MSEK 38 780 (32 170 as of December 31, 2018). The translation of foreign capital employed to Swedish kronor increased the Group's capital employed by MSEK 2 058. The return on capital employed was 14 percent (15 as of December 31, 2018). Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the return on capital employed would have been 15 percent (15 as of December 31, 2018). Financing as of September 30, 2019 The Group's net debt amounted to MSEK 19 415 (14 513 as of December 31, 2018). The net debt was positively impacted mainly by the free cash flow of MSEK 1 840. It was negatively impacted mainly by a change in lease liabilities of MSEK -3 475, a dividend of MSEK -1 606, paid to the shareholders in May 2019, the translation of net debt in foreign currency to Swedish kronor of MSEK -1 124 and payments for acquisitions of MSEK -389. The free cash flow to net debt ratio amounted to 0.18 (0.12). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.5 (2.5). The interest ­coverage ratio amounted to 9.1 (11.9). Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the free cash flow to net debt ratio would have been 0.21 (0.12) and the net debt to EBITDA ratio would have been 2.3 (2.5), while the interest coverage ratio would have been 10.9 (11.9). Securitas has a revolving credit facility with its 12 key relationship­ banks. This credit facility comprises two respective tranches of MUSD 550 and MEUR 440 and matures in 2022. On September 30, 2019, the facility was undrawn. Further information regarding financial instruments and credit ­facilities is provided in note 9. Standard and Poor's rating for Securitas is BBB with stable outlook. Shareholders' equity amounted to MSEK 19 365 (17 657 as of December 31, 2018). The translation of foreign assets and liabilities into Swedish kronor increased shareholders' equity by MSEK 934. Refer to the statement of comprehensive income on page 15 for further information. The total number of shares amounted to 365 058 897 (365 058 897) as of September 30, 2019. On June 24, 2019, 125 000 shares were repurchased. Refer to page 18 for further information. Capital employed and financing Net debt development Free cash flow/Net debt 0.20 MSEK Sep 30, 2019 MSEK 0.18 Operating capital employed 13 968 Jan 1, 2019 -14 513 0.16 Goodwill 22 801 Free cash flow 1 840 Acquisition related intangible assets 1 507 Acquisitions -389 0.14 Shares in associated companies 504 Items affecting comparability -197 0.12 Capital employed 38 780 Dividend paid -1 606 0.10 Net debt 19 415 Lease liabilities -3 475 0.08 Shareholders' equity 19 365 Change in net debt -3 827 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Financing 38 780 Revaluation 49 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Translation -1 124 Sep 30, 2019 -19 415 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 9 Acquisitions and divestitures ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019 (MSEK) Included Acquired Annual Enterprise Acq. related Company Business segment1) Goodwill intangible from share2) sales3) value4) assets Opening balance 21 061 1 458 Security Services North Global Elite Group, the US6) America Jan 10 100 290 156 123 70 Allcooper Group, the UK6) Security Services Europe Apr 1 100 88 59 31 26 Staysafe, Australia6) Other Apr 4 100 72 83 125 57 Other acquisitions and divestitures5) 6) - - 6 27 0 2 Total acquisitions and divestitures January-September 2019 456 325 279 155 Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets - -203 Translation differences and remeasurement for hyperinflation 1 461 97 Closing balance 22 801 1 507 Refers to business segment with main responsibility for the acquisition. Refers to voting rights for acquisitions in the form of share purchase agreements. For asset deals no voting rights are stated. Estimated annual sales. Purchase price paid/received plus acquired/divested net debt but excluding any deferred considerations. Related to other acquisitions and divestitures for the period and updated previous year acquisition calculations for the following entities: Nortrax Veg og Trafikk, Norway,

WHD Wachdienst Heidelberg, Wach- und Schließgesellschaft Hof Inh. I Müller, Germany, Securitas Interim (divestiture), France, 4CS Security (contract portfolio), Austria, Pronet, Turkey and Instalfogo, Portugal. Related also to deferred considerations paid in Sweden, Germany, France, Austria, Czech Republic and Australia. Deferred considerations have been recognized mainly based on an assessment of the future profitability development in the acquired entities for an agreed period. The net of new deferred considerations, payments made from previously recognized deferred considerations and revaluation of deferred considerations in the Group was MSEK 116. Total deferred considerations, short-term and long-term, in the Group's balance sheet amount to MSEK 404. All acquisition calculations are finalized no later than one year after the acquisition is made. Transactions with non- controlling interests are specified in the statement of changes in shareholders' equity on page 18. Transaction costs and revaluation of deferred considerations can be found in note 7 on page 24. Global Elite Group, the US Securitas Transport Aviation Services USA has acquired Global Elite Group, a leading security services provider to the aviation industry in the US. The purchase price is approximately MUSD 22 (MSEK 200), contingent upon reaching certain targets. Global Elite Group is based in Garden City, New York, and specializes in providing high level security services­ to various airlines, airports and airport related ­customers. The customer base consists of more than 60 commercial airlines and numerous general aviation clients. The growth pattern in the company has been solid over the years. The number of employees is approximately 1 050. Securitas runs a twofold strategy in the US aviation market, addressing both the federal government with passenger and baggage screening for the Transportation Security Administration, as well as security services for the commercial market such as airlines, airports and airport related customers­ (e.g. cargo). The estimated market volume for the latter,­ i.e. the commercial market related to 450 airports, is between BUSD 1.3-1.8. The acquisition is consistent with Securitas strategy of expanding in the aviation industry. Global Elite Group is considered a premier aviation security service provider in the US. The company will strengthen and complement­Securitas current aviation organization, and the combined network, footprint, licenses and knowhow will increase the value we bring to existing and new customers­ . The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of January 10, 2019. Allcooper Group, the UK Securitas has acquired all shares in the electronic security company Allcooper Group in the United Kingdom. Allcooper Group, founded in 1987, specializes in the installation, maintenance and monitoring of a wide range of security and fire systems. It operates from bases in Gloucestershire, the West Midlands and London with around 100 employees. Allcooper's expertise in electronic security and its portfolio of long-term customers will provide excellent support in Securitas' pursuit of its strategic objectives. The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of April 1, 2019. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 10 A c q u i s i t i o n s a n d d i v e s t i t u r e s Staysafe, Australia Securitas is strengthening its client value proposition in the Australian security market through the acquisition of Staysafe, a leading alarm monitoring company in Australia. Founded in 1987 and based in Melbourne, Staysafe is today one of the largest monitoring companies in Australia with 73 employees and 28 000 monitoring connections ­managed through two grade A1 monitoring centers located in Melbourne, Victoria and Adelaide in South Australia. Since entering the Australian market in 2017 Securitas has experienced strong growth and expanded its geographical footprint and capabilities across the country. The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of April 4, 2019. ACQUISITIONS AFTER THE THIRD QUARTER MSM Security Services LLC, the US Securitas subsidiary Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc (SCIS), under the independent direction of its Board, has acquired certain inspection and background investigations assets of MSM Security Services LLC. The purchase price was approximately MUSD 11 (MSEK 102), contingent upon ­reaching certain business development targets. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc is an independent US subsidiary­ of Securitas AB, which specializes­ in providing­ a wide range of security services to federal agencies, aerospace and defense contractors, and federally regulated energy and aviation facilities. The transaction will expand SCIS' federal background investigations business and is anticipated to add MUSD 15 (MSEK 140) of annual sales. The acquisition closed following regulatory approval and was consolidated in Securitas as of October 5, 2019. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 11 Other significant events For critical estimates and judgments, provisions and contingent­ liabilities refer to the 2018 Annual Report and to note 12 on page 26. If no significant events have occurred relating to the information in the Annual Report, no further comments are made in the Interim Report for the respective case. Risks and uncertainties Risk management is necessary for Securitas to be able to fulfill its strategies and achieve its corporate objectives. Securitas' risks fall into three main categories; contract and acquisition risks, operational assignment risks and financial risks. Securitas' approach to enterprise risk management is described in more detail in the Annual Report for 2018. In the preparation of financial reports, the Board of Directors and Group Management are required to make estimates and judgments. These estimates and judgments impact the statement of income and balance sheet as well as disclosures such as contingent liabilities. The actual outcome may differ from these estimates and judgments under different circumstances and conditions. For the forthcoming three-month period, the financial impact of certain items affecting comparability, provisions and ­contingent liabilities, as described in the Annual Report for 2018 and, where applicable, under the heading "Other significant events" above, may vary from the current financial estimates and provisions made by management. This could affect the Group's profitability and financial position. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 12 Parent Company operations The Group's Parent Company, Securitas AB, is not involved in any operating activities. Securitas AB consists of Group Management and support functions for the Group. January-September 2019 The Parent Company's income amounted to MSEK 877 (741) and mainly relates to license fees and other income from subsidiaries. Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK 2 278 (1 977). Income before taxes amounted to MSEK 2 488 (2 160). As of September 30, 2019 The Parent Company's non-current assets amounted to MSEK 46 513 (43 506 as of December 31, 2018) and mainly comprise shares in subsidiaries of MSEK 43 580 (41 332 as of December 31, 2018). Current assets amounted to MSEK 6 966 (7 329 as of December 31, 2018) of which liquid­ funds accounted for MSEK 1 919 (1 326 as of December 31, 2018). Shareholders' equity amounted to MSEK 29 236 (28 499 as of December 31, 2018). A dividend of MSEK 1 606 (1 460) was paid to the shareholders in May 2019. The Parent Company's liabilities and untaxed reserves amounted to MSEK 24 243 (22 336 as of December 31, 2018) and mainly consist of interest-bearing debt. For further information, refer to the Parent Company's condensed­ financial statements on page 27. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 13 Annual General Meeting 2020 Securitas' Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4.00 p.m. (CET) at Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden. Stockholm, November 6, 2019 Magnus Ahlqvist President and Chief Executive Officer This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 14 Consolidated financial statements STATEMENT OF INCOME MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Sales 28 106 25 255 81 435 73 574 99 707 Sales, acquired business 108 566 1 207 1 069 1 760 Total sales4) 28 214 25 821 82 642 74 643 101 467 Organic sales growth, %5) 4 6 5 6 6 Production expenses2) -23 238 -21 140 -68 233 -61 484 -83 570 Gross income2) 4 976 4 681 14 409 13 159 17 897 Selling and administrative expenses2) -3 416 -3 241 -10 209 -9 371 -12 654 Other operating income4) 9 7 26 22 30 Share in income of associated companies 5 5 15 19 31 Operating income before amortization2) 1 574 1 452 4 241 3 829 5 304 Operating margin, % 5.6 5.6 5.1 5.1 5.2 Amortization of acquisition related intangible­ assets -67 -67 -203 -195 -260 Acquisition related costs7) -5 -16 -34 -41 -120 Items affecting comparability8) -60 -268 -126 -268 -455 Operating income after amortization2) 1 442 1 101 3 878 3 325 4 469 Financial income and expenses2, 3, 9) -149 -91 -438 -287 -441 Income before taxes2) 1 293 1 010 3 440 3 038 4 028 Net margin, % 4.6 3.9 4.2 4.1 4.0 Current taxes -375 -237 -998 -714 -962 Deferred taxes2) 18 -16 48 -46 -45 Net income for the period2) 936 757 2 490 2 278 3 021 Whereof attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company 935 756 2 488 2 278 3 016 Non-controlling interests 1 1 2 0 5 Earnings per share before and after dilution2)(SEK) 2.56 2.07 6.82 6.24 8.26 Earnings per share before and after dilution and before items affecting comparability2)(SEK) 2.68 2.61 7.07 6.78 9.17 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Net income for the period 936 757 2 490 2 278 3 021 Other comprehensive income for the period Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans net of tax -63 30 -58 61 -72 Total items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income10) -63 30 -58 61 -72 Items that subsequently may be reclassified to the statement­ of income Remeasurement for hyperinflation net of tax3) 35 299 77 299 314 Cash flow hedges net of tax 5 18 22 38 63 Cost of hedging net of tax -2 28 17 34 -44 Net investment hedges net of tax -297 51 -655 -393 -381 Other comprehensive income from associated companies, translation differences 19 -15 37 9 19 Translation differences 822 -798 1 552 546 668 Total items that subsequently may be reclassified to 582 -417 1 050 533 639 the statement­ of income­ 10) Other comprehensive income for the period10) 519 -387 992 594 567 Total comprehensive income for the period 1 455 370 3 482 2 872 3 588 Whereof attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent Company 1 453 370 3 478 2 872 3 583 Non-controlling interests 2 0 4 0 5 Notes 2-10 refer to pages 21-25. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 15 C o n s o l i d at e d f i n a n c i a l s tat e m e n t s STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Operating cash flow MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Operating income before amortization 1 574 1 452 4 241 3 829 5 304 Investments in non-current tangible and intangible assets -800 -543 -2 287 -1 618 -2 188 Reversal of depreciation 701 449 2 001 1 244 1 693 Change in accounts receivable 305 -451 -94 -1 188 -1 575 Change in other operating capital employed 390 507 -812 -977 -62 Cash flow from operating activities 2 170 1 414 3 049 1 290 3 172 Cash flow from operating activities, % 138 97 72 34 60 Financial income and expenses paid -41 -50 -385 -332 -432 Current taxes paid -299 -146 -824 -640 -856 Free cash flow 1 830 1 218 1 840 318 1 884 Free cash flow, % 174 109 66 11 48 Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions and divestitures -7 -387 -389 -1 622 -1 755 Cash flow from items affecting comparability 8) -54 -24 -197 -24 -117 Cash flow from financing activities -953 -1 001 -1 014 115 -376 Cash flow for the period 816 -194 240 -1 213 -364 Cash flow MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Cash flow from operations 2 530 1 718 3 755 1 856 3 858 Cash flow from investing activities -537 -911 -1 894 -3 184 -3 846 Cash flow from financing activities -1 177 -1 001 -1 621 115 -376 Cash flow for the period 816 -194 240 -1 213 -364 Change in net debt MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Opening balance -20 460 -16 732 -14 513 -12 333 -12 333 Cash flow for the period 816 -194 240 -1 213 -364 Change in lease liabilities -60 12 -3 475 -34 -31 Change in loans 953 989 -592 -1 541 -1 053 Change in net debt before revaluation and translation differences 1 709 807 -3 827 -2 788 -1 448 Revaluation of financial instruments9) 4 62 49 95 26 Translation differences -668 114 -1 124 -723 -758 Change in net debt 1 045 983 -4 902 -3 416 -2 180 Closing balance -19 415 -15 749 -19 415 -15 749 -14 513 Notes 8-9 refer to pages 24-25. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 16 C o n s o l i d at e d f i n a n c i a l s tat e m e n t s CAPITAL EMPLOYED AND FINANCING MSEK Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Operating capital employed2) 13 968 9 847 9 199 Operating capital employed as % of sales 13 10 9 Return on operating capital employed, % 47 55 58 Goodwill 22 801 20 786 21 061 Acquisition related intangible assets 1 507 1 482 1 458 Shares in associated companies 504 442 452 Capital employed2) 38 780 32 557 32 170 Return on capital employed, % 14 15 15 Net debt2) -19 415 -15 749 -14 513 Shareholders' equity 19 365 16 808 17 657 Net debt equity ratio, multiple 1.00 0.94 0.82 BALANCE SHEET MSEK Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill 22 801 20 786 21 061 Acquisition related intangible assets 1 507 1 482 1 458 Other intangible assets 1 768 1 418 1 450 Right-of-use assets2) 3 642 225 222 Other tangible non-current assets 3 642 3 471 3 532 Shares in associated companies 504 442 452 Non-interest-bearing financial non-current assets 1 871 1 772 1 744 Interest-bearing financial non-current assets 464 534 499 Total non-current assets2) 36 199 30 130 30 418 Current assets Non-interest-bearing current assets 24 009 22 017 21 701 Other interest-bearing current assets 136 96 121 Liquid funds 3 548 2 377 3 229 Total current assets 27 693 24 490 25 051 TOTAL ASSETS2) 63 892 54 620 55 469 MSEK Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity Attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company 19 337 16 788 17 632 Non-controlling interests 28 20 25 Total shareholders' equity 19 365 16 808 17 657 Equity ratio, % 30 31 32 Long-term liabilities Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 325 339 336 Long-term lease liabilities2) 2 724 118 116 Other interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 17 221 16 722 15 858 Non-interest-bearing provisions 2 774 3 380 2 527 Total long-term liabilities2) 23 044 20 559 18 837 Current liabilities Non-interest-bearing current liabilities and provisions 17 865 15 337 16 587 Current lease liabilities2) 973 107 106 Other interest-bearing current liabilities 2 645 1 809 2 282 Total current liabilities2) 21 483 17 253 18 975 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES2) 63 892 54 620 55 469 Note 2 refers to pages 21-22. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 17 C o n s o l i d at e d f i n a n c i a l s tat e m e n t s CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Attributable Attributable Attributable to equity to equity to equity holders of Non-­ holders of Non-­ holders of Non-­ MSEK the Parent controlling the Parent controlling the Parent controlling Company interests Total Company interests Total Company interests Total Opening balance January 1, 2019/2018 17 632 25 17 657 15 518 21 15 539 15 518 21 15 539 Total comprehensive income for the period 3 478 4 3 482 2 872 0 2 872 3 583 5 3 588 Transactions with non-controlling interests 0 -1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -2 -1 -3 Share based incentive schemes -167 - -1671) -141 - -141 -7 - -7 Dividend paid to the shareholders of the Parent­ Company­ -1 606 - -1 606 -1 460 - -1 460 -1 460 - -1 460 Closing balance September 30/December 31, 2019/2018 19 337 28 19 365 16 788 20 16 808 17 632 25 17 657 Refers to a swap agreement in Securitas AB shares of MSEK -147, hedging the share portion of Securitas share based incentive scheme 2018, and adjustment to grant date value of non-vested shares of MSEK 1, related to Securitas share based incentive scheme 2017. Refers also to repurchase of own shares of MSEK -21. DATA PER SHARE SEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Share price, end of period 150.80 154.75 150.80 154.75 142.25 Earnings per share before and after dilution1, 2, 3) 2.56 2.07 6.82 6.24 8.26 Earnings per share before and after dilution and before items affecting comparability1, 2, 3) 2.68 2.61 7.07 6.78 9.17 Dividend - - - - 4.40 P/E-ratio after dilution and before items affecting comparability - - - - 16 Share capital (SEK) 365 058 897 365 058 897 365 058 897 365 058 897 365 058 897 Number of shares outstanding1, 3) 364 933 897 365 058 897 364 933 897 365 058 897 365 058 897 Average number of shares outstanding1, 3, 4) 364 933 897 365 058 897 365 013 567 365 058 897 365 058 897 There are no convertible debenture loans. Consequently there is no difference before and after dilution regarding earnings per share and number of shares. Number of shares used for calculation of earnings per share includes shares related to the Group's share based incentive schemes that have been hedged through swap agreements. On June 24, 2019, 125 000 shares were repurchased. Used for calculation of earnings per share. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 18 Segment overview July-September 2019 and 2018 JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019 Security Security Security Services Services Services MSEK North America Europe Ibero-America Other Eliminations Group Sales, external 12 481 11 914 3 289 530 - 28 214 Sales, intra-group 10 0 1 2 -13 - Total sales 12 491 11 914 3 290 532 -13 28 214 Organic sales growth, % 4 1 12 - - 4 Operating income before amortization 840 699 154 -119 - 1 574 of which share in income of associated companies -5 - - 10 - 5 Operating margin, % 6.7 5.9 4.7 - - 5.6 Amortization of acquisition­ related intangible­ assets -18 -41 -3 -5 - -67 Acquisition related costs 0 -4 0 -1 - -5 Items affecting comparability -28 -24 0 -8 - -60 Operating income after amortization 794 630 151 -133 - 1 442 Financial income and expenses - - - - - -149 Income before taxes - - - - - 1 293 JULY-SEPTEMBER 2018 Security Security Security Services Services Services MSEK North America Europe Ibero-America Other Eliminations Group Sales, external 11 000 11 333 3 044 444 - 25 821 Sales, intra-group 0 - 1 0 -1 - Total sales 11 000 11 333 3 045 444 -1 25 821 Organic sales growth, % 5 5 14 - - 6 Operating income before amortization 716 675 143 -82 - 1 452 of which share in income of associated companies -3 0 - 8 - 5 Operating margin, % 6.5 6.0 4.7 - - 5.6 Amortization of acquisition­ related intangible­ assets -15 -40 -7 -5 - -67 Acquisition related costs -8 -7 - -1 - -16 Items affecting comparability - -268 - - - -268 Operating income after amortization 693 360 136 -88 - 1 101 Financial income and expenses - - - - - -91 Income before taxes - - - - - 1 010 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 19 Segment overview January-September 2019 and 2018 JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019 Security Security Security Services Services Services MSEK North America Europe Ibero-America Other Eliminations Group Sales, external 36 097 35 191 9 835 1 519 - 82 642 Sales, intra-group 13 0 1 4 -18 - Total sales 36 110 35 191 9 836 1 523 -18 82 642 Organic sales growth, % 5 2 15 - - 5 Operating income before amortization 2 251 1 852 458 -320 - 4 241 of which share in income of associated companies -12 - - 27 - 15 Operating margin, % 6.2 5.3 4.7 - - 5.1 Amortization of acquisition­ related intangible­ assets -50 -120 -18 -15 - -203 Acquisition related costs -9 -20 0 -5 - -34 Items affecting comparability -60 -40 -1 -25 - -126 Operating income after amortization 2 132 1 672 439 -365 - 3 878 Financial income and expenses - - - - - -438 Income before taxes - - - - - 3 440 JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2018 Security Security Security Services Services Services MSEK North America Europe Ibero-America Other Eliminations Group Sales, external 30 842 33 315 9 202 1 284 - 74 643 Sales, intra-group 1 - 2 0 -3 - Total sales 30 843 33 315 9 204 1 284 -3 74 643 Organic sales growth, % 7 4 11 - - 6 Operating income before amortization 1 867 1 772 425 -235 - 3 829 of which share in income of associated companies -8 0 - 27 - 19 Operating margin, % 6.1 5.3 4.6 - - 5.1 Amortization of acquisition­ related intangible­ assets -39 -118 -24 -14 - -195 Acquisition related costs -26 -14 - -1 - -41 Items affecting comparability - -268 - - - -268 Operating income after amortization 1 802 1 372 401 -250 - 3 325 Financial income and expenses - - - - - -287 Income before taxes - - - - - 3 038 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 20 Notes NOTE 1Accounting principles This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The interim report comprises pages 1-28 and pages 1-14 are thus an integrated part of this financial report. Securitas' consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the European Union, the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's standard RFR 1 Supplementary Accounting Rules for Groups. The most important accounting principles under IFRS, which is the basis for the preparation of this interim report, can be found in note 2 on pages 73 to 79 in the Annual Report for 2018. The accounting principles are also available on the Group's website ­www.securitas­.com under the section Investors - Financial data - Accounting Principles. The Parent Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's standard RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities. The most important accounting principles used by the Parent Company can be found in note 41 on page 131 in the Annual Report for 2018. NOTE 2Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases Adoption and impact of new and revised IFRS that have been applied as from January 1, 2019 IFRS 16 Leases came into force on January 1, 2019 and has been adopted by Securitas as of that date. For further information regarding Securitas adoption of IFRS 16, refer to note 2 in this interim report as well as to note 2 and note 40 in the Annual Report 2018. Amendments to IAS 19 Employee Benefits came into force on January 1, 2019 and has been adopted by Securitas as of that date. The amendments clarify the accounting for defined benefit plan amendments, curtailments and settlements­ . They are not expected to have any material impact on the Group's financial statements. None of the other published standards and interpretations that are mandatory for the Group's financial year 2019 are assessed to have any impact on the Group's financial statements. Introduction and effect of new and revised IFRS that are effective as from 2020 and onwards The effect on the Group's financial statements from standards and interpretations that are mandatory for the Group's financial year 2020 or later remain to be assessed. Impairment testing In 2019, IFRS 16 has been adopted on segment level. The Group has changed the level of impairment testing for goodwill from country level to segment level. Usage of key ratios not defined in IFRS For definitions and calculations of key ratios not defined in IFRS, refer to notes 5 and 6 in this interim report as well as to note 3 in the Annual Report 2018. Securitas has adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019. The cumulative effect of the adoption has been recognized without restatement of the comparative periods. Securitas' lease agreements are mainly attributable to buildings and vehicles. As from the transition to IFRS 16, they are accounted for as right-of-use assets and long-term and current lease liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet. In the consolidated statement of income, depreciation of the right-of-use assets is accounted for on the lines production expenses and selling and administrative ­expenses. Interest expenses are accounted for on the line financial income and expenses. In the Group´s segment overviews, the effects of the adoption of IFRS 16 are accounted for under each segment. The lease liabilities on January 1, 2019 have been measured at the present value of remaining lease payments, discounted by using the incremental borrowing rate for each country. The right-of-use assets on January 1, 2019 have been measured at an amount equal to the lease liabilities. Extension clauses are evaluated for each lease agreement and are applied based on the best estimate at each closing. Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application have been accounted for as short-term leases and are thus excluded from the lease liabilities accounted for under IFRS 16. The effects on the consolidated statement of income and the consolidated balance sheet from the adoption of IFRS 16 are specified in the tables below. EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2019 Operating income before amortization * 26 60 Financial expenses -38 -111 Income before taxes -12 -51 Deferred taxes 2 13 Net income for the period -10 -38 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0.03 -0.10 Earnings per share before and after dilution and before items affecting comparability (SEK) -0.03 -0.10 Depreciation of right-of-use assets included in operating income was MSEK -236 for

July­ -­September 2019 and MSEK -658 for January-September 2019. BRIDGE BETWEEN OPERATING LEASES UNDER IAS 17 AND LEASE LIABILITY ACCORDING TO IFRS 16 MSEK Jan 1, 2019 Operating leases under IAS 17 at December 31, 2018 4 259 Effect of discounting -504 Finance leases recognized at December 31, 2018 222 Short-term leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense -269 Low-value leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense -53 Lease liability under IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019 3 655 EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EMPLOYED AND FINANCING MSEK Jan 1, 2019 Capital employed Previously recognized financial lease assets Jan 1, 2019 222 Additional right-of-use assets under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019 3 433 Operating capital employed Jan 1, 2019 3 655 Financing Previously recognized financial lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019 222 Additional lease liabilities under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019 3 433 Net debt Jan 1, 2019 3 655 EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET MSEK Jan 1, 2019 Assets Previously recognized financial lease assets Jan 1, 2019 222 Additional right-of-use assets under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019 3 433 Total right-of-use assets Jan 1, 2019* 3 655 Liabilities Previously recognized financial lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019 222 Additional lease liabilities under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019 3 433 Total lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019* 3 655 As of September 30, 2019 total right-of-use assets were MSEK 3 642 while total long-term and current lease liabilities were MSEK 3 697. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 21 N o t e s Note 2, cont. Sep 30, 2019 Less: Impact from IFRS 16 Sep 30, 2019 adjusted for IFRS 16 Sep 30, 2018 Net debt to EBITDA 2.5 -0.2 2.3 2.5 Free cash flow to net debt 0.18 0.03 0.21 0.12 Interest coverage ratio 9.1 1.8 10.9 11.9 Operating capital employed as % of sales 13 -4 9 10 Return on operating capital employed, % 47 7 54 55 Return on capital employed, % 14 1 15 15 Net debt to equity ratio 1.00 -0.18 0.82 0.94 Equity ratio, % 30 2 32 31 NOTE 3Remeasurement for hyperinflation The impact on the consolidated statement of income and other comprehensive income from the application of IAS 29 Financial reporting in Hyperinflationary economies is illustrated below. The SEK/­ ARS­ rate as of December 31, 2018 was 0.23 and as of September 30, 2019 it was 0.17. NET MONETARY GAIN RECOGNIZED IN THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018* Jul-Dec 2018* Financial income and expenses 3 18 13 18 23 Total monetary gain 3 18 13 18 23 REMEASUREMENT IMPACT RECOGNIZED IN OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018* Jul-Dec 2018* Remeasurement on first time adoption July 1, 2018 - 275 - 275 275 Remeasurement current period 35 24 77 24 39 Total remeasurement for hyperinflation, net of taxes 35 299 77 299 314 * First time adoption date for IAS 29 was July 1, 2018. NOTE 4Revenue MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 % Jul-Sep 2018 % Jan-Sep 2019 % Jan-Sep 2018 % Jan-Dec 2018 % Guarding services 21 899 77 20 261 79 64 155 77 58 818 79 79 567 79 Security solutions and electronic security 5 849 21 5 215 20 17 145 21 14 803 20 20 440 20 Other 466 2 345 1 1 342 2 1 022 1 1 460 1 Total sales 28 214 100 25 821 100 82 642 100 74 643 100 101 467 100 Other operating income 9 0 7 0 26 0 22 0 30 0 Total revenue 28 223 100 25 828 100 82 668 100 74 665 100 101 497 100 Guarding services This comprises on-site and mobile guarding, which is services with the same revenue recognition pattern. Revenue is recognized over time, as the services are rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the customers. Such services cannot be reperformed. Security solutions and electronic security This comprises two broad categories regarding security solutions and electronic security. Security solutions are a combination of services such as on-site and/or mobile guarding­ and/or remote guarding. These services are combined with a technology­ component in terms of equipment owned and managed by Securitas and used in the provision of services. The equipment is installed at the customer site. The ­revenue recognition pattern is over time, as the services are rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the customers. A security solution normally constitutes one performance obligation. Electronic security consists of the sale of alarm installations comprising design and installation (time, material and related expenses). Revenue is recognized as per the contract, either upon completion of the conditions in the contract, or over time based on the percentage of completion. Remote guarding (in the form of alarm monitoring services), that is sold separately and not as part of a security solution, is also included in this category. Revenue recognition is over time as this is also a service­ that is rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the ­customers. The category further includes maintenance services, that are either performed upon request (time and material) with revenue recognition­ at a point in time (when the work has been performed), or over time if part of a service level contract with a subscription fee. Finally there is also a to a limited extent product sales (alarms and components) without any design or installation. The revenue recognition is at a point in time (upon delivery). Other Other comprises mainly corporate risk management services that are either ­recognized over time or at a point in time as well as other ancillary business. Other operating income Other operating income consists in its entirety of trade mark fees for the use of the Securitas brand name. Revenue per segment The disaggregation of revenue by segment is shown in the table below. Total sales agree to total sales in the segment overviews. Security Services Security Services Security Services North America Europe Ibero-America Other Eliminations Group Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jul-Sep MSEK 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Guarding services 9 736 8 630 9 282 9 019 2 437 2 211 457 402 -13 -1 21 899 20 261 Security solutions and electronic security 2 289 2 025 2 632 2 314 853 834 75 42 - - 5 849 5 215 Other 466 345 - - - - - - - - 466 345 Total sales 12 491 11 000 11 914 11 333 3 290 3 045 532 444 -13 -1 28 214 25 821 Other operating income - - - - - - 9 7 - - 9 7 Total revenue 12 491 11 000 11 914 11 333 3 290 3 045 541 451 -13 -1 28 223 25 828 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 22 N o t e s Note 4, cont. Security Services Security Services Security Services North America Europe Ibero-America Other Eliminations Group Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep MSEK 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Guarding services 28 202 24 504 27 461 26 363 7 180 6 791 1 330 1 163 -18 -3 64 155 58 818 Security solutions and electronic security 6 566 5 317 7 730 6 952 2 656 2 413 193 121 - - 17 145 14 803 Other 1 342 1 022 - - - - - - - - 1 342 1 022 Total sales 36 110 30 843 35 191 33 315 9 836 9 204 1 523 1 284 -18 -3 82 642 74 643 Other operating income - - - - - - 26 22 - - 26 22 Total revenue 36 110 30 843 35 191 33 315 9 836 9 204 1 549 1 306 -18 -3 82 668 74 665 NOTE 5Organic sales growth and currency changes The calculation of real and organic sales growth and the specification of currency changes on operating income before and after amortization, income before taxes, net income and earnings per share are specified below. The impact from remeasurement for hyperinflation due to the application of IAS 29 is included in currency change. MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jul-Sep % Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep % Total sales 28 214 25 821 9 82 642 74 643 11 Currency change from 2018 -1 273 - -2 971 - Currency adjusted sales growth 26 941 25 821 4 79 671 74 643 7 Acquisitions/divestitures -108 -11 -1 207 -27 Organic sales growth 26 833 25 810 4 78 464 74 616 5 Operating income before amortization 1 574 1 452 8 4 241 3 829 11 Currency change from 2018 -77 - -202 - Currency adjusted operating income before amortization 1 497 1 452 3 4 039 3 829 5 Operating income after amortization 1 442 1 101 31 3 878 3 325 17 Currency change from 2018 -73 - -190 - Currency adjusted operating income after amortization 1 369 1 101 24 3 688 3 325 11 Income before taxes 1 293 1 010 28 3 440 3 038 13 Currency change from 2018 -46 - -192 - Currency adjusted income before taxes 1 247 1 010 23 3 248 3 038 7 Net income for the period 936 757 24 2 490 2 278 9 Currency change from 2018 -35 - -144 - Currency adjusted net income for the period 901 757 19 2 346 2 278 3 Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent­ Company 935 756 24 2 488 2 278 9 Currency change from 2018 -35 - -144 - Currency adjusted net income attributable to equity­ holders­ of the Parent Company 900 756 19 2 344 2 278 3 Average number of shares outstanding 364 933 897 365 058 897 365 013 567 365 058 897 Currency adjusted earnings per share 2.47 2.07 19 6.42 6.24 3 NOTE 6Definitions and calculation of key ratios The calculations below relate to the period January-September 2019. Interest coverage ratio Operating income before amortization (rolling 12 months) plus interest income ­(rolling 12 months) in relation to interest expenses (rolling 12 months). Calculation: (5 716 + 46) / 632 = 9.1 Free cash flow as % of adjusted income Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted income (operating income before amortization­adjusted for financial income and expenses, excluding revaluation of financial ­instruments, and current taxes). Calculation: 1 840 / (4 241 - 438 + 1 - 998) = 66% Free cash flow in relation to net debt Free cash flow (rolling 12 months) in relation to closing balance net debt. Calculation: 3 406 / 19 415 = 0.18 Net debt to EBITDA ratio Net debt in relation to operating income after amortization (rolling 12 months) plus amortization of acquisition related intangible assets (rolling 12 months) and depreciation­(rolling­ 12 months). Calculation: 19 415 / (5 022 + 268 + 2 451) = 2.5 Operating capital employed as % of total sales Operating capital employed as a percentage of total sales adjusted for the full-year sales of acquired entities. Calculation: 13 968 / 111 243 = 13% Return on operating capital employed Operating income before amortization (rolling 12 months) plus items affecting comparability (rolling 12 months) as a percentage of the average balance of operating capital employed. Calculation: (5 716 - 313) / ((13 968 + 9 199) / 2) = 47% Return on capital employed Operating income before amortization (rolling 12 months) plus items affecting comparability­(rolling 12 months) as a percentage of closing balance of capital employed. Calculation: (5 716 - 313) / 38 780 = 14% Net debt equity ratio Net debt in relation to shareholders' equity. Calculation: 19 415 / 19 365 = 1.00 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 23 N o t e s NOTE 7Acquisition related costs MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Restructuring and integration costs -3 -10 -15 -18 -90 Transaction costs -1 -4 -16 -19 -25 Revaluation of deferred considerations -1 -2 -3 -4 -5 Total acquisition related costs -5 -16 -34 -41 -120 For further information regarding the Group's acquisitions, refer to the section Acquisitions and divestitures. NOTE 8Items affecting comparability MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Recognized in the statement of income IS/IT transformation programs -60 - -126 - -187 Cost savings program, Security Services Europe - -268 - -268 -268 Total recognized in the statement of income before tax -60 -268 -126 -268 -455 Taxes 16 70 32 70 122 Total recognized in the statement of income after tax -44 -198 -94 -198 -333 Cash flow impact IS/IT transformation programs -36 - -99 - -51 Cost savings program, Security Services Europe -18 -24 -98 -24 -66 Total cash flow impact -54 -24 -197 -24 -117 NOTE 9Financial instruments and credit facilities Revaluation of financial instruments Revaluation of financial instruments is recognized in the statement of income on the line financial income and expenses. Revaluation of cash flow hedges (and the subsequent­ recycling­ into the statement of income) is recognized in other comprehensive income on the line cash flow hedges. Cost of hedging (and the subsequent recycling­ into the ­state­ment of income) is recognized on the corresponding line in other comprehensive income. The amount disclosed in the specification of change in net debt is the total revaluation before tax in the table below. MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Recognized in the statement of income Revaluation of financial instruments 0 2 -1 2 2 Deferred tax - - - - - Impact on net income 0 2 -1 2 2 Recognized in the statement of comprehensive income Cash flow hedges 7 23 28 49 80 Cost of hedging -3 37 22 44 -56 Deferred tax -1 -14 -11 -21 -5 Total recognized in the statement of comprehensive income 3 46 39 72 19 Total revaluation before tax 4 62 49 95 26 Total deferred tax -1 -14 -11 -21 -5 Total revaluation after tax 3 48 38 74 21 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 24 N o t e s Note 9, cont. Fair value hierarchy The methods and assumptions used by the Group in estimating the fair value of the financial instruments are disclosed in note 7 in the Annual Report 2018. Further information regarding the accounting principles for financial instruments is disclosed in note 2 in the Annual Report 2018. There have been no transfers between any of the the valuation levels during the period. Valuation techniques Valuation techniques Quoted using observable using non-observable MSEK market prices market­ data market data Total September 30, 2019 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 1 - 1 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - -17 -404 -421 Derivatives designated for hedging with positive fair value - 238 - 238 Derivatives designated for hedging with negative fair value - -251 - -251 December 31, 2018 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 16 - 16 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - -10 -272 -282 Derivatives designated for hedging with positive fair value - 356 - 356 Derivatives designated for hedging with negative fair value - -127 - -127 Financial instruments by category - carrying and fair values For financial assets and liabilities other than those disclosed in the table below, fair value is deemed to approximate the carrying value. A full comparison of fair value and carrying­ value for all financial assets and liabilities is disclosed in note 7 in the Annual Report 2018. Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 MSEK Carrying value Fair value Carrying value Fair value Long-term loan liabilities 14 619 14 923 13 939 14 065 Total financial instruments by category 14 619 14 923 13 939 14 065 SUMMARY OF CREDIT FACILITIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Facility amount Available amount Type Currency (million) (million) Maturity EMTN FRN private placement USD 85 0 2019 EMTN FRN private placement USD 40 0 2020 EMTN FRN private placement USD 40 0 2021 EMTN FRN private placement USD 60 0 2021 EMTN FRN private placement USD 40 0 2021 EMTN Eurobond, 2.625% fixed EUR 350 0 2021 EMTN Eurobond, 1.25% fixed EUR 350 0 2022 Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility USD (or equivalent) 550 550 2022 Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility EUR (or equivalent) 440 440 2022 EMTN FRN private placement USD 50 0 2024 EMTN Eurobond, 1.125% fixed EUR 350 0 2024 EMTN Eurobond, 1.25% fixed EUR 300 0 2025 Commercial Paper (uncommitted) SEK 5 000 3 250 n/a NOTE 10Deferred tax on other comprehensive income MSEK Jul-Sep 2019 Jul-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Dec 2018 Deferred tax on remeasurements of defined benefit­ pension­ plans 23 -10 20 -20 25 Deferred tax on remeasurement for hyperinflation - -15 - -15 -15 Deferred tax on cash flow hedges -2 -5 -6 -11 -17 Deferred tax on cost of hedging 1 -9 -5 -10 12 Deferred tax on net investment hedges 81 -14 178 111 107 Total deferred tax on other comprehensive income 103 -53 187 55 112 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 25 N o t e s NOTE 11Pledged assets MSEK Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Pension balances, defined contribution plans 121 132 128 Finance leases according to IAS 17 n/a 225 222 Total pledged assets 121 357 350 NOTE 12Contingent liabilities MSEK Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Guarantees 0 2 1 Guarantees related to discontinued operations 16 16 15 Total contingent liabilities 16 18 16 For critical estimates and judgments, provisions and contingent liabilities, refer to note 4 and note 37 in the Annual Report 2018 as well as to the section Other significant events in this report. SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 26 Parent Company STATEMENT OF INCOME MSEK Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 License fees and other income 877 741 Gross income 877 741 Administrative expenses -466 -481 Operating income 411 260 Financial income and expenses 2 278 1 977 Income after financial items 2 689 2 237 Appropriations -201 -77 Income before taxes 2 488 2 160 Taxes -155 -176 Net income for the period 2 333 1 984 BALANCE SHEET MSEK Sep 30, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Shares in subsidiaries 43 580 41 332 Shares in associated companies 112 112 Other non-interest-bearingnon-current assets 973 520 Interest-bearing financial non-current assets 1 848 1 542 Total non-current assets 46 513 43 506 Current assets Non-interest-bearing current assets 765 422 Other interest-bearing current assets 4 282 5 581 Liquid funds 1 919 1 326 Total current assets 6 966 7 329 TOTAL ASSETS 53 479 50 835 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity Restricted equity 7 797 7 797 Non-restricted equity 21 439 20 702 Total shareholders' equity 29 236 28 499 Untaxed reserves 647 455 Long-term liabilities Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities/provisions 284 251 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 17 193 15 818 Total long-term liabilities 17 477 16 069 Current liabilities Non-interest-bearing current liabilities 1 179 744 Interest-bearing current liabilities 4 940 5 068 Total current liabilities 6 119 5 812 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 53 479 50 835 SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 27 Financial information PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference on November 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (CET)where President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Bart Adam will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio cast live via Securitas website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call: US: + 1 855 269 2605 Sweden: + 46 8 519 993 55 UK: + 44 203 194 0550 To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/investors/webcasts. A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.securitas.com/investors/webcasts after the telephone conference. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. PLEASE CONTACT: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations. + 46 761167443 FINANCIAL INFORMATION CALENDAR February 6, 2020, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Full Year Report January-December 2019 May 7, 2020, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Interim Report January-March 2020 May 7, 2020, 4.00 p.m. (CET) Annual General Meeting 2020 July 29, 2020, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Interim Report January-June 2020 November 3, 2020, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Interim Report January-September 2020 For further information regarding Securitas IR activities, refer to www.securitas.com/investors/financial-calendar ABOUT SECURITAS Securitas has a leading position in the security services industry with a strong local and global market presence­ . We currently operate in 58 countries and employ 370 000 people. Our operations have been organized in a decentralized structure and include three business segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe and Security Services Ibero-America. We also have operations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, which form the AMEA division. Securitas serves a wide range of customers of all sizes in a variety of indus- tries and customer­ segments. Security solutions based on customer-specific needs are built through different combinations of on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management. Securitas can respond to the unique and specific security challenges ­facing its customers, and tailor its offering according to their specific industry demands. Securitas is listed in the Large Cap segment at Nasdaq Stockholm. Group strategy Our strategy is to offer protective services that integrate all our areas of competence. Together with our customers, we develop optimal and cost-efficient solutions that are suited for the customers' needs. This brings added value to the customers and results in stronger, more long-term customer relationships and improved profitability. Group financial targets Securitas focuses on two financial targets. The first target relates to the statement of income: average growth of earnings per share of 10 percent annually. The second target­ relates to the balance sheet: free cash flow in ­relation to net debt of at least 0.20. This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 a.m. (CET) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Securitas AB (publ.) P.O. Box 12307, SE-102 28 Stockholm, Sweden Visiting address: Lindhagensplan 70 Telephone:+46 10 470 30 00. Fax:+46 10 470 31 22 Corporate registration number: 556302-7241 www.securitas.com SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9 28 Attachments Original document

