SECURITAS : INTERIM REPORT January–September 2019

the Group was 4 percent (6) in the third quarter and
5 percent (6) in the first nine months. The good organic sales growth was supported by North America and Ibero- America, however hampered by the previously communicated contracts losses in Europe.
We have the strongest offering
of protective services and we grew faster than the security
market in general during the first nine months.
In terms of the macroeconomic environment, we see a slowdown in some key markets during the second half of 2019. Security solutions and electronic security sales grew by 11 percent in the first nine months, and now represent 21 percent of total Group sales.
The operating margin in
the third quarter was unchanged at 5.6 percent (5.6). It was also unchanged in the first nine months at 5.1 percent (5.1), with a good performance in North America and Ibero- America. Labor markets are increasingly challenging in all our geographies, and managing the price and wage balance will remain a key focus this year as well as going into 2020.
The cost savings program
in Europe, initiated in 2018, developed according to plan and supported the operating margin.
The operating result, adjusted for changes in exchange rates, grew with 5 percent in the first nine months.
Earnings per share in the first nine months was, adjusted for changes in exchange rates and items affecting comparability, slightly behind last year negatively impacted by a higher effective tax rate in the US and by a negative net effect from IFRS 16.
Operating and free cash flow improved compared with the first nine months last year. Our strong focus on cash management has paid off but remains a key priority across all business segments.
Driving the transformation
We continue to drive the implementation of the two transformation programs that will bring increased efficiency, modernization and innovation. While the positive impact from these programs is still a few years out, we are progressing according to plan with the execution.
Offering solutions to our clients is a core part of our strategy, and we continue to build a stronger capability within technology
to enable further growth.
Our ambition is to increase security solutions and electronic security sales, as part of total Group sales, during the coming years. During a time when we see slowing growth in some economies yet upward wage pressure, being able to offer
a solution as an alternative to our clients is as important as ever to enhance value to our clients and to manage total cost.
During the second half of the year, we are also working with the previously announced key leadership transitions.
We have an Investor Day on the 5th of December in Stockholm, where we will share more about our strategy and you will also get to meet some of the great leaders in the Securitas team.
Magnus Ahlqvist
President and
Chief Executive Officer
January-September summary
Securitas has adopted IFRS 16 Leases as of January 1, 2019. The cumulative effect of the adoption has been recognized without restatement of the comparative periods. Further information can be found in notes 1 and 2 on pages 21-22.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Q3
Change, %
9M
Change, %
Full year
Change, %
MSEK
2019
2018
Total
Real
2019
2018
Total
Real
2018
Total
Sales
28 214
25 821
9
4
82 642
74 643
11
7
101 467
10
Organic sales growth, %
4
6
5
6
6
Operating income before
amortization
1 574
1 452
8
3
4 241
3 829
11
5
5 304
13
Operating margin, %
5.6
5.6
5.1
5.1
5.2
Amortization of acquisition-
related intangible assets
-67
-67
-203
-195
-260
Acquisition-related costs
-5
-16
-34
-41
-120
Items affecting comparability*
-60
-268
-126
-268
-455
Operating income after
amortization
1 442
1 101
31
24
3 878
3 325
17
11
4 469
2
Financial income and expenses
-149
-91
-438
-287
-441
Income before taxes
1 293
1 010
28
23
3 440
3 038
13
7
4 028
0
Net income for the period
936
757
24
19
2 490
2 278
9
3
3 021
10
Earnings per share, SEK
2.56
2.07
24
19
6.82
6.24
9
3
8.26
10
EPS before items affecting
comparability, SEK
2.68
2.61
3
-2
7.07
6.78
4
-2
9.17
17
Cash flow from operating
activities, %
138
97
72
34
60
Free cash flow
1 830
1 218
1 840
318
1 884
Free cash flow to net debt ratio
-
-
0.18
0.12
0.13
Net debt to EBITDA ratio
-
-
2.5
2.5
2.3
* Refer to note 8 on page 24 for further information.
ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN DEVELOPMENT PER BUSINESS SEGMENT
Organic sales growth
Operating margin
Q3
9M
Q3
9M
%
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Security Services North America
4
5
5
7
6.7
6.5
6.2
6.1
Security Services Europe
1
5
2
4
5.9
6.0
5.3
5.3
Security Services Ibero-America
12
14
15
11
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
Group
4
6
5
6
5.6
5.6
5.1
5.1
2
Group development
JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019
Sales development
Sales amounted to MSEK 28 214 (25 821) and organic sales growth was 4 percent (6). Security Services North America delivered organic sales growth of 4 percent (5). Security Services Europe showed organic sales growth of 1 percent
and was hampered by previously communicated contract terminations. Security ServicesIbero-America had 12 percent (14), a development primarily related to Spain.
Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 4 percent (8).
Sales of security solutions and electronic security sales amounted to MSEK 5 849 (5 215) or 21 percent (20) of total sales in the third quarter 2019. Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 6 percent (24).
Operating income before amortization
Operating income before amortization was MSEK 1 574 (1 452) which, adjusted for changes in exchange rates,
representeda real change of 3 percent (12).
The Group's operating margin was 5.6 percent (5.6). The operating margin in Security Services North America improved, while it declined in Security Services Europe and was flat in Security Services Ibero-America. Continued strategy-related investments at the Group level, included under Other in the segment reporting, impacted the Group operating margin by -0.1 percentage points.
The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result of MSEK 26 in the quarter. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.
Operating income after amortization
Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets amounted to MSEK -67(-67).
Acquisition related costs were MSEK -5(-16). For further information refer to note 7.
Items affecting comparability were MSEK -60(-268), related to the IS/IT transformation programs. For further information refer to note 8.
Financial income and expenses
Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK -149(-91). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative impact of MSEK -38. Furthermore, financial income and expenses were negatively impacted by the development of USD interest rates, a weaker Swedish krona and increased net debt. Financial income and expenses were positively impacted by an amount of MSEK 3 related to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina. For further information refer to note 3.
Income before taxes
Income before taxes was MSEK 1 293 (1 010). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect of MSEK -12 on income before taxes. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.
Taxes, net income and earnings per share
The Group's tax rate was 27.6 percent (25.0). The increase compared to full year 2018 is mainly due to reversed effects from the US tax reform. The tax rate before tax on items affecting comparability was 27.6 percent (25.3).
Net income was MSEK 936 (757). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect on net income. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.
Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.56 (2.07). Earnings per share before items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 2.68 (2.61).
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019
Sales development
Sales amounted to MSEK 82 642 (74 643) and organic sales growth was 5 percent (6). Security Services North America delivered organic sales growth of 5 percent (7) on strong comparatives. Security Services Europe showed organic sales growth of 2 percent (4), primarily hampered by the previously communicated termination of a few large contracts. Security Services Ibero-America had 15 percent (11).
Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 7 percent (8).
Sales of security solutions and electronic security sales amounted to MSEK 17 145 (14 803) or 21 percent (20) of total sales in the first nine months 2019. Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 11 percent (22).
Operating income before amortization
Operating income before amortization was MSEK 4 241 (3 829) which, adjusted for changes in exchange rates,
representeda real change of 5 percent (10).
The Group's operating margin was 5.1 percent (5.1).
The operating margin improved in Security Services North America and Security Services Ibero-America, while it was unchanged in Security Services Europe. Continued strategy- related investments at the Group level, included under Other in the segment reporting, impacted the Group operating margin by -0.1 percentage points. Total price adjustments in the Group were slightly behind wage cost increases due to Security Services Europe.
The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result of MSEK 60 in the first nine months of 2019. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.
G r o u p d e v e l o p m e n t
Operating income after amortization
Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets amounted to MSEK -203(-195).
Acquisition related costs were MSEK -34(-41). For further information refer to note 7.
Items affecting comparability were MSEK -126(-268), related to the IS/IT transformation programs. For further information refer to note 8.
Financial income and expenses
Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK -438(-287). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative impact of MSEK -111. Furthermore, financial income and expenses were negatively impacted by the development of USD interest rates, a weaker Swedish krona and increased net debt. Financial income and expenses were positively impacted by an amount of MSEK 13 related to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina. Refer to note 3.
Income before taxes
Income before taxes was MSEK 3 440 (3 038). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect of MSEK -51 on income before taxes. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.
Taxes, net income and earnings per share
The Group's tax rate was 27.6 percent (25.0). The increase compared to full year 2018 is mainly due to reversed effects from the US tax reform. The tax rate before tax on items affecting comparability was 27.5 percent (25.1). Assessing the current tax base and tax matters, the best judgment now is that the full year Group tax rate in 2019 is expected to be around 27.6 percent.
Net income was MSEK 2 490 (2 278).
Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.82 (6.24). Earnings per share before items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 7.07 (6.78).
Quarterly sales
development
MSEK
%
28 000
7
27 000
6
26 000
5
25 000
4
24 000
3
23 000
2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Organic sales growth, %
Quarterly operating income
development
MSEK
%
1 600
6.0
1 500
5.6
1 400
5.2
1 300
4.8
1 200
4.4
1 100
4.0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Operating margin, %
Development in the Group's business segments
Security Services North America
Security Services North America provides protective services in the US, Canada and Mexico and comprises 15 business units: the national and global accounts organization, five geographical regions and seven specialized business units in the US - critical infrastructure services, healthcare, Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management, mobile, manufacturing, oil and gas and Securitas Electronic Security - plus Canada and Mexico. In total, there are approximately 720 branch managers and 122 000 employees.
Q3
Change, %
9M
Change, %
Full year
MSEK
2019
2018
Total
Real
2019
2018
Total
Real
2018
Total sales
12 491
11 000
14
4
36 110
30 843
17
7
42 366
Organic sales growth, %
4
5
5
7
6
Share of Group sales, %
44
43
44
41
42
Operating income before amortization
840
716
17
8
2 251
1 867
21
11
2 589
Operating margin, %
6.7
6.5
6.2
6.1
6.1
Share of Group operating income, %
53
49
53
49
49
July-September 2019
Organic sales growth was 4 percent (5). Main contribution derived from the five geographical regions, the business units critical infrastructure services and Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management.
Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 289 (2 025) or 18 percent (18) of total sales in the business segment in the third quarter.
The operating margin was 6.7 percent (6.5), an improvement supported by several business units including a good development in the five geographical regions. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.
The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against the US dollar, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 8 percent in the third quarter.
January-September 2019
Organic sales growth was 5 percent (7). The first nine months faced strong comparatives and a slightly lower client retention rate of 90 percent (91). Main contribution to organic sales growth derived from the five geographical regions, the business units critical infrastructure services and Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management.
Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 6 566 (5 317) or 18 percent (17) of total sales in the business segment in the first nine months.
The operating margin was 6.2 percent (6.1), an improvement supported by several business units including a good development in the five geographical regions. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a slight positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.
The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against the US dollar, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 11 percent in the first nine months.
Quarterly sales
development
MSEK
%
12 500
6
12 000
5
11 500
4
11 000
3
10 500
2
10 000
1
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Organic sales growth, %
Quarterly operating income
development
MSEK
%
850
6.8
800
6.5
750
6.2
700
5.9
650
5.6
600
5.3
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Operating margin, %
Security Services Europe
Security Services Europe provides security services for large and medium-sized clients in 28 countries, and airport security in 15 countries. The service offering also includes mobile security services for small and medium-sized businesses and residential sites, and electronic alarm surveillance services. In total, the organization has approximately 770 branch managers and 128 000 employees.
Q3
Change, %
9M
Change, %
Full year
MSEK
2019
2018
Total
Real
2019
2018
Total
Real
2018
Total sales
11 914
11 333
5
2
35 191
33 315
6
4
45 040
Organic sales growth, %
1
5
2
4
4
Share of Group sales, %
42
44
43
45
44
Operating income before amortization
699
675
4
0
1 852
1 772
5
3
2 511
Operating margin, %
5.9
6.0
5.3
5.3
5.6
Share of Group operating income, %
44
46
44
46
47
July-September 2019
Organic sales growth was 1 percent (5), a decline mainly due to the contract losses in France and in the UK as communicated in the second quarter. Organic sales growth was supported by Belgium, Germany, the Nordic countries and the guarding business in Turkey.
Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 632 (2 314) or 22 percent (20) of total sales in the business segment.
The operating margin was 5.9 percent (6.0), a decline mainly explained by Sweden, Norway and the project-related electronic security business in Turkey. Furthermore, wage increases were not fully offset with price increases in France and the Netherlands as communicated in the second quarter. The operating margin was supported by the cost savings program initiated during 2018, which developed according to plan, and by the guarding business in Turkey. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.
The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against foreign currencies, primarily the Euro, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 0 percent in the third quarter.
January-September 2019
Organic sales growth was 2 percent (4), a decline mainly explained by the contract terminations in France and the UK during the second quarter. The client retention rate was
90 percent (93). Main contribution to organic sales growth derived from Belgium, Germany, the Nordic countries and Turkey.
Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 7 730 (6 952) or 22 percent (21) of total sales in the business segment.
The operating margin was 5.3 percent (5.3) supported by the cost savings program initiated during 2018 and by the guarding business in Turkey. The operating margin was hampered by France and Sweden as well as the negative price and wage balance in France and the Netherlands. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.
The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against foreign currencies, primarily the Euro, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 3 percent in the first nine months.
Quarterly sales
development
MSEK
%
12 000
5
11 500
4
11 000
3
10 500
2
10 000
1
9 500
0
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Organic sales growth, %
Quarterly operating income
development
MSEK
%
750
6.2
700
5.9
650
5.6
600
5.3
550
5.0
500
4.7
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Operating margin, %
Security Services Ibero-America
Security Services Ibero-America provides security services for large and medium-sized clients in nine Latin American countries as well as in Portugal and Spain in Europe. Security Services Ibero-America has a combined total of approximately 170 branch managers and 63 000 employees.
Q3
Change, %
9M
Change, %
Full year
MSEK
2019
2018
Total
Real
2019*
2018*
Total
Real
2018
Total sales
3 290
3 045
8
12
9 836
9 204
7
15
12 315
Organic sales growth, %
12
14
15
11
12
Share of Group sales, %
12
12
12
12
12
Operating income before amortization
154
143
8
18
458
425
8
12
550
Operating margin, %
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
4.5
Share of Group operating income, %
10
10
11
11
10
As of July 1, 2018, Securitas has adopted IAS 29 Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies for our operations in Argentina. When calculating the key ratios for organic sales growth percentage and real change percentage, the impact from the remeasurement is treated similarly to currency change. The calculated key ratio percentages are thus comparable as to how these were calculated before the adoption of IAS 29. The impact from IAS 29 is a remeasurement of sales with MSEK-19(-65) and
a remeasurementof operating income before amortization of MSEK -2(-3) for the first nine months 2019.
July-September 2019
Organic sales growth was 12 percent (14). The development primarily related to Spain and reductions of the short-term security solutions contracts referred to during the past
12 months. The organic sales growth was positively impacted by price increases in Argentina.
Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 853 (834) or 26 percent (27) of total sales in
the business segment.
The operating margin was 4.7 percent (4.7). Spain showed continued good performance although slightly negatively impacted by the reduction of high margin security solutions contracts, a reduction that is expected to continue in
the coming quarters. The operating margin was burdened by Argentina. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.
The Swedish krona exchange rate strengthened against the Argentinian peso while it weakened against the Euro. The net effect was negative on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change in the segment was 18 percent
in the third quarter.
January-September 2019
Organic sales growth was 15 percent (11). The improvement derived mainly from Spain and from price increases in Argentina. The client retention rate was 91 percent (92).
Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 656 (2 413) or 27 percent (26) of total sales in the business segment.
The operating margin was 4.7 percent (4.6), supported by Spain but burdened by Argentina where the situation remains challenging. As communicated in the second quarter, management changes have been made in Argentina and the investigation into improper behavior is on-going. Further actions will be taken where required.
The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.
The Swedish krona exchange rate strengthened against the Argentinian peso while it weakened against the Euro. The net effect was negative on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change in the segment was 12 percent
in the first nine months.
Quarterly sales
development
MSEK
%
3 400
20
3 200
18
3 000
16
2 800
14
2 600
12
2 400
10
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Organic sales growth, %
Quarterly operating income
development
MSEK
%
150
4.7
140
4.5
130
4.3
120
4.1
110
3.9
100
3.7
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Operating margin, %
Cash flow
The adoption of IFRS16 Leases had no net impact on cash flow from operating activities nor on the free cash flow according to Securitas financial model. The cash flow is consequently prepared on the same basis as in 2018.
July-September 2019
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 2 170 (1 414), equivalent to 138 percent (97) of operating income before amortization.
The impact from changes in accounts receivable was MSEK 305 (-451). Changes in other operating capital employed were MSEK 390 (507).
Free cash flow was MSEK 1 830 (1 218), equivalent to 174 percent (109) of adjusted income.
Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions, was MSEK -7(-387).
Cash flow from items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK -54(-24). Refer to note 8 for further information.
Cash flow from financing activities was MSEK -953(-1 001) due to a net decrease in borrowings.
Cash flow for the period was MSEK 816 (-194).
January-September 2019
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 3 049 (1 290), equivalent to 72 percent (34) of operating income before amortization.
The impact from changes in accounts receivable was MSEK -94(-1 188). Changes in other operating capital employed were MSEK -812(-977).
Cash flow from operating activities include net investments in non-current tangible and intangible assets, amounting to MSEK -286(-374). The net investments include capital expenditures in equipment for solution contracts and is the result of investments of MSEK -2 287 (-1 618) and
reversal of depreciation of MSEK 2 001 (1 244). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases impacted investments with MSEK -718 and reversal of depreciation with MSEK 658.
Free cash flow was MSEK 1 840 (318), equivalent to
66 percent (11) of adjusted income.
Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions, was MSEK -389(-1 622), of which purchase price payments accounted for MSEK -370(-1 605), assumed net debt for MSEK 45 (40) and acquisition related costs paid for MSEK -64(-57).
Cash flow from items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK -197(-24). Refer to note 8 for further information.
Cash flow from financing activities was MSEK -1 014 (115) due to dividend paid of MSEK -1 606 (-1 460) and a net increase in borrowings of MSEK 592 (1 575).
Cash flow for the period was MSEK 240 (-1 213). The closing balance for liquid funds after translation differences of MSEK 79 was MSEK 3 548 (3 229 as of December 31, 2018).
Free cash flow
MSEK
Jan-Sep 2019
Operating income before amortization1)
4 241
-286
Net investments2)
Change in accounts receivable
-94
Change in other operating capital employed
-812
Cash flow from operating activities
3 049
Financial income and expenses paid
-385
Current taxes paid
-824
Free cash flow
1 840
Effect from IFRS 16 amounts to MSEK 60.
Net effect from IFRS 16 amounts to MSEK-60, consisting of
investmentsMSEK -718 and reversal of depreciation MSEK 658.
Quarterly free cash flow
MSEK
1 750
1 500
1 250
1 000
750
500
250
0
-250
-500
-750
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2018
2019
Capital employed and financing
Capital employed as of September 30, 2019
The Group's operating capital employed was MSEK 13 968 (9 199 as of December 31, 2018), corresponding to
13 percent of sales (9 as of December 31, 2018), adjusted for the full-year sales figures of acquired units. Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the operating capital employed as percent of sales would have been 9 percent (9 as of December 31, 2018). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases increased the Group´s operating capital employed by MSEK 3 433 as of January 1, 2019, while the translation of foreign operating capital employed to Swedish kronor increased the Group's operating capital employed by MSEK 539.
The annual impairment test of all Cash Generating Units (CGU), which is required under IFRS, took place during the third quarter 2019 in conjunction with the business plan process for 2020. In 2019, IFRS 16 has been adopted on segment level. The Group has changed the level of impairment testing for goodwill from country level to
segment level. None of the CGUs tested for impairment had a carrying amount that exceeded the recoverable amount. Consequently, no impairment losses have been recognized in 2019. No impairment losses were recognized in 2018 either.
The Group's total capital employed was MSEK 38 780
(32 170 as of December 31, 2018). The translation of foreign capital employed to Swedish kronor increased the Group's capital employed by MSEK 2 058. The return on capital employed was 14 percent (15 as of December 31, 2018). Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the return on capital employed would have been 15 percent (15 as of December 31, 2018).
Financing as of September 30, 2019
The Group's net debt amounted to MSEK 19 415 (14 513 as of December 31, 2018). The net debt was positively impacted mainly by the free cash flow of MSEK 1 840. It was negatively impacted mainly by a change in lease liabilities of MSEK -3 475, a dividend of MSEK -1 606, paid to the shareholders in May 2019, the translation of net debt in foreign currency to Swedish kronor of MSEK -1 124 and payments for acquisitions of MSEK -389.
The free cash flow to net debt ratio amounted to 0.18 (0.12). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.5 (2.5). The interest coverage ratio amounted to 9.1 (11.9). Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the free cash flow to net debt ratio would have been 0.21 (0.12) and the net debt to EBITDA ratio would have been 2.3 (2.5), while the interest coverage ratio would have been 10.9 (11.9).
Securitas has a revolving credit facility with its 12 key relationship banks. This credit facility comprises two respective tranches of MUSD 550 and MEUR 440 and matures in 2022. On September 30, 2019, the facility was undrawn. Further information regarding financial instruments and credit facilities is provided in note 9.
Standard and Poor's rating for Securitas is BBB with stable outlook.
Shareholders' equity amounted to MSEK 19 365 (17 657 as of December 31, 2018). The translation of foreign assets and liabilities into Swedish kronor increased shareholders' equity by MSEK 934. Refer to the statement of comprehensive income on page 15 for further information.
The total number of shares amounted to 365 058 897 (365 058 897) as of September 30, 2019. On June 24, 2019, 125 000 shares were repurchased. Refer to page 18 for further information.
Capital employed and financing
Net debt development
Free cash flow/Net debt
0.20
MSEK
Sep 30, 2019
MSEK
0.18
Operating capital employed
13 968
Jan 1, 2019
-14 513
0.16
Goodwill
22 801
Free cash flow
1 840
Acquisition related intangible assets
1 507
Acquisitions
-389
0.14
Shares in associated companies
504
Items affecting comparability
-197
0.12
Capital employed
38 780
Dividend paid
-1 606
0.10
Net debt
19 415
Lease liabilities
-3 475
0.08
Shareholders' equity
19 365
Change in net debt
-3 827
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Financing
38 780
Revaluation
49
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
Translation
-1 124
Sep 30, 2019
-19 415
Acquisitions and divestitures
ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019 (MSEK)
Included
Acquired
Annual
Enterprise
Acq. related
Company
Business segment1)
Goodwill
intangible
from
share2)
sales3)
value4)
assets
Opening balance
21 061
1 458
Security Services North
Global Elite Group, the US6)
America
Jan 10
100
290
156
123
70
Allcooper Group, the UK6)
Security Services Europe
Apr 1
100
88
59
31
26
Staysafe, Australia6)
Other
Apr 4
100
72
83
125
57
Other acquisitions and divestitures5) 6)
-
-
6
27
0
2
Total acquisitions and divestitures January-September 2019
456
325
279
155
Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets
-
-203
Translation differences and remeasurement for hyperinflation
1 461
97
Closing balance
22 801
1 507
Refers to business segment with main responsibility for the acquisition.
Refers to voting rights for acquisitions in the form of share purchase agreements. For asset deals no voting rights are stated.
Estimated annual sales.
Purchase price paid/received plus acquired/divested net debt but excluding any deferred considerations.
Related to other acquisitions and divestitures for the period and updated previous year acquisition calculations for the following entities: Nortrax Veg og Trafikk, Norway,
WHD Wachdienst Heidelberg, Wach- und Schließgesellschaft Hof Inh. I Müller, Germany, Securitas Interim (divestiture), France, 4CS Security (contract portfolio), Austria, Pronet, Turkey and Instalfogo, Portugal. Related also to deferred considerations paid in Sweden, Germany, France, Austria, Czech Republic and Australia.
Deferred considerations have been recognized mainly based on an assessment of the future profitability development in the acquired entities for an agreed period. The net of new deferred considerations, payments made from previously recognized deferred considerations and revaluation of deferred considerations in the Group was MSEK 116. Total deferred considerations,short-term and long-term, in the Group's balance sheet amount to MSEK 404.
All acquisition calculations are finalized no later than one year after the acquisition is made. Transactions with non- controlling interests are specified in the statement of changes in shareholders' equity on page 18. Transaction costs and revaluation of deferred considerations can be found in note 7 on page 24.
Global Elite Group, the US
Securitas Transport Aviation Services USA has acquired Global Elite Group, a leading security services provider to the aviation industry in the US. The purchase price is approximately MUSD 22 (MSEK 200), contingent upon reaching certain targets. Global Elite Group is based in Garden City, New York, and specializes in providing high
level security services to various airlines, airports and airport related customers. The customer base consists of more than 60 commercial airlines and numerous general aviation clients. The growth pattern in the company has been solid over
the years. The number of employees is approximately 1 050.
Securitas runs a twofold strategy in the US aviation market, addressing both the federal government with passenger and baggage screening for the Transportation Security Administration, as well as security services for the commercial
market such as airlines, airports and airport related customers (e.g. cargo). The estimated market volume for the latter, i.e. the commercial market related to 450 airports, is between BUSD 1.3-1.8. The acquisition is consistent with Securitas strategy of expanding in the aviation industry. Global Elite Group is considered a premier aviation security service provider in the US. The company will strengthen
and complementSecuritas current aviation organization, and the combined network, footprint, licenses and knowhow will increase the value we bring to existing and new
customers . The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of January 10, 2019.
Allcooper Group, the UK
Securitas has acquired all shares in the electronic security company Allcooper Group in the United Kingdom. Allcooper Group, founded in 1987, specializes in the installation, maintenance and monitoring of a wide range of security and fire systems. It operates from bases in Gloucestershire, the West Midlands and London with around 100 employees. Allcooper's expertise in electronic security and its portfolio of long-term customers will provide excellent support in Securitas' pursuit of its strategic objectives. The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of April 1, 2019.
Staysafe, Australia
Securitas is strengthening its client value proposition in the Australian security market through the acquisition of Staysafe, a leading alarm monitoring company in Australia. Founded in 1987 and based in Melbourne, Staysafe is today one of the largest monitoring companies in Australia with 73 employees and 28 000 monitoring connections managed through two grade A1 monitoring centers located in Melbourne, Victoria and Adelaide in South Australia. Since entering the Australian market in 2017 Securitas has experienced strong growth and expanded its geographical footprint and capabilities across the country. The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of April 4, 2019.
ACQUISITIONS AFTER THE THIRD QUARTER
MSM Security Services LLC, the US
Securitas subsidiary Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc (SCIS), under the independent direction of its Board, has acquired certain inspection and background investigations assets of MSM Security Services LLC. The purchase price was approximately MUSD 11 (MSEK 102), contingent upon reaching certain business development targets. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc is an independent
US subsidiary of Securitas AB, which specializes in providing a wide range of security services to federal agencies, aerospace and defense contractors, and federally regulated energy and aviation facilities. The transaction will expand SCIS' federal background investigations business and is anticipated to add MUSD 15 (MSEK 140) of annual sales. The acquisition closed following regulatory approval and was consolidated in Securitas as of October 5, 2019.
Other significant events
For critical estimates and judgments, provisions and
contingent liabilities refer to the 2018 Annual Report and to note 12 on page 26. If no significant events have occurred
relating to the information in the Annual Report, no further comments are made in the Interim Report for the respective case.
Risks and uncertainties
Risk management is necessary for Securitas to be able to fulfill its strategies and achieve its corporate objectives. Securitas' risks fall into three main categories; contract and acquisition risks, operational assignment risks and financial risks. Securitas' approach to enterprise risk management is described in more detail in the Annual Report for 2018.
In the preparation of financial reports, the Board of Directors and Group Management are required to make estimates and judgments. These estimates and judgments impact the statement of income and balance sheet as well as disclosures such
as contingent liabilities. The actual outcome may differ from these estimates and judgments under different circumstances and conditions.
For the forthcoming three-month period, the financial impact of certain items affecting comparability, provisions and contingent liabilities, as described in the Annual Report for 2018 and, where applicable, under the heading "Other significant events" above, may vary from the current financial estimates and provisions made by management. This could affect the Group's profitability and financial position.
Parent Company operations
The Group's Parent Company, Securitas AB, is not involved in any operating activities. Securitas AB consists of Group Management and support functions for the Group.
January-September 2019
The Parent Company's income amounted to MSEK 877 (741) and mainly relates to license fees and other income from subsidiaries.
Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK 2 278 (1 977). Income before taxes amounted to MSEK 2 488 (2 160).
As of September 30, 2019
The Parent Company's non-current assets amounted to MSEK 46 513 (43 506 as of December 31, 2018) and mainly
comprise shares in subsidiaries of MSEK 43 580 (41 332 as of December 31, 2018). Current assets amounted to MSEK 6 966 (7 329 as of December 31, 2018) of which
liquid funds accounted for MSEK 1 919 (1 326 as of December 31, 2018).
Shareholders' equity amounted to MSEK 29 236 (28 499 as of December 31, 2018). A dividend of MSEK 1 606 (1 460) was paid to the shareholders in May 2019.
The Parent Company's liabilities and untaxed reserves amounted to MSEK 24 243 (22 336 as of December 31, 2018) and mainly consist of interest-bearing debt.
For further information, refer to the Parent Company's
condensed financial statements on page 27.
Annual General Meeting 2020
Securitas' Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4.00 p.m. (CET)
at Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden.
Stockholm, November 6, 2019
Magnus Ahlqvist
President and Chief Executive Officer
This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors.
Consolidated financial statements
STATEMENT OF INCOME
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Sales
28 106
25 255
81 435
73 574
99 707
Sales, acquired business
108
566
1 207
1 069
1 760
Total sales4)
28 214
25 821
82 642
74 643
101 467
Organic sales growth, %5)
4
6
5
6
6
Production expenses2)
-23 238
-21 140
-68 233
-61 484
-83 570
Gross income2)
4 976
4 681
14 409
13 159
17 897
Selling and administrative expenses2)
-3 416
-3 241
-10 209
-9 371
-12 654
Other operating income4)
9
7
26
22
30
Share in income of associated companies
5
5
15
19
31
Operating income before amortization2)
1 574
1 452
4 241
3 829
5 304
Operating margin, %
5.6
5.6
5.1
5.1
5.2
Amortization of acquisition related intangible
assets
-67
-67
-203
-195
-260
Acquisition related costs7)
-5
-16
-34
-41
-120
Items affecting comparability8)
-60
-268
-126
-268
-455
Operating income after amortization2)
1 442
1 101
3 878
3 325
4 469
Financial income and expenses2, 3, 9)
-149
-91
-438
-287
-441
Income before taxes2)
1 293
1 010
3 440
3 038
4 028
Net margin, %
4.6
3.9
4.2
4.1
4.0
Current taxes
-375
-237
-998
-714
-962
Deferred taxes2)
18
-16
48
-46
-45
Net income for the period2)
936
757
2 490
2 278
3 021
Whereof attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent Company
935
756
2 488
2 278
3 016
Non-controlling interests
1
1
2
0
5
Earnings per share before and after dilution2)(SEK)
2.56
2.07
6.82
6.24
8.26
Earnings per share before and after dilution and before items affecting
comparability2)(SEK)
2.68
2.61
7.07
6.78
9.17
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Net income for the period
936
757
2 490
2 278
3 021
Other comprehensive income for the period
Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income
Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans net of tax
-63
30
-58
61
-72
Total items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income10)
-63
30
-58
61
-72
Items that subsequently may be reclassified to
the statement
of income
Remeasurement for hyperinflation net of tax3)
35
299
77
299
314
Cash flow hedges net of tax
5
18
22
38
63
Cost of hedging net of tax
-2
28
17
34
-44
Net investment hedges net of tax
-297
51
-655
-393
-381
Other comprehensive income from associated companies,
translation differences
19
-15
37
9
19
Translation differences
822
-798
1 552
546
668
Total items that subsequently may be reclassified to
582
-417
1 050
533
639
the statement
of income
10)
Other comprehensive income for the period10)
519
-387
992
594
567
Total comprehensive income for the period
1 455
370
3 482
2 872
3 588
Whereof attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent Company
1 453
370
3 478
2 872
3 583
Non-controlling interests
2
0
4
0
5
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Operating cash flow MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Operating income before amortization
1 574
1 452
4 241
3 829
5 304
Investments in non-current tangible and intangible assets
-800
-543
-2 287
-1 618
-2 188
Reversal of depreciation
701
449
2 001
1 244
1 693
Change in accounts receivable
305
-451
-94
-1 188
-1 575
Change in other operating capital employed
390
507
-812
-977
-62
Cash flow from operating activities
2 170
1 414
3 049
1 290
3 172
Cash flow from operating activities, %
138
97
72
34
60
Financial income and expenses paid
-41
-50
-385
-332
-432
Current taxes paid
-299
-146
-824
-640
-856
Free cash flow
1 830
1 218
1 840
318
1 884
Free cash flow, %
174
109
66
11
48
Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions and divestitures
-7
-387
-389
-1 622
-1 755
Cash flow from items affecting comparability 8)
-54
-24
-197
-24
-117
Cash flow from financing activities
-953
-1 001
-1 014
115
-376
Cash flow for the period
816
-194
240
-1 213
-364
Cash flow MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Cash flow from operations
2 530
1 718
3 755
1 856
3 858
Cash flow from investing activities
-537
-911
-1 894
-3 184
-3 846
Cash flow from financing activities
-1 177
-1 001
-1 621
115
-376
Cash flow for the period
816
-194
240
-1 213
-364
Change in net debt MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Opening balance
-20 460
-16 732
-14 513
-12 333
-12 333
Cash flow for the period
816
-194
240
-1 213
-364
Change in lease liabilities
-60
12
-3 475
-34
-31
Change in loans
953
989
-592
-1 541
-1 053
Change in net debt before revaluation and translation differences
1 709
807
-3 827
-2 788
-1 448
Revaluation of financial instruments9)
4
62
49
95
26
Translation differences
-668
114
-1 124
-723
-758
Change in net debt
1 045
983
-4 902
-3 416
-2 180
Closing balance
-19 415
-15 749
-19 415
-15 749
-14 513
CAPITAL EMPLOYED AND FINANCING
MSEK
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2018
Dec 31, 2018
Operating capital employed2)
13 968
9 847
9 199
Operating capital employed as % of sales
13
10
9
Return on operating capital employed, %
47
55
58
Goodwill
22 801
20 786
21 061
Acquisition related intangible assets
1 507
1 482
1 458
Shares in associated companies
504
442
452
Capital employed2)
38 780
32 557
32 170
Return on capital employed, %
14
15
15
Net debt2)
-19 415
-15 749
-14 513
Shareholders' equity
19 365
16 808
17 657
Net debt equity ratio, multiple
1.00
0.94
0.82
BALANCE SHEET
MSEK
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2018
Dec 31, 2018
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
22 801
20 786
21 061
Acquisition related intangible assets
1 507
1 482
1 458
Other intangible assets
1 768
1 418
1 450
Right-of-use assets2)
3 642
225
222
Other tangible non-current assets
3 642
3 471
3 532
Shares in associated companies
504
442
452
Non-interest-bearing financial non-current assets
1 871
1 772
1 744
Interest-bearing financial non-current assets
464
534
499
Total non-current assets2)
36 199
30 130
30 418
Current assets
Non-interest-bearing current assets
24 009
22 017
21 701
Other interest-bearing current assets
136
96
121
Liquid funds
3 548
2 377
3 229
Total current assets
27 693
24 490
25 051
TOTAL ASSETS2)
63 892
54 620
55 469
MSEK
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2018
Dec 31, 2018
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity
Attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company
19 337
16 788
17 632
Non-controlling interests
28
20
25
Total shareholders' equity
19 365
16 808
17 657
Equity ratio, %
30
31
32
Long-term liabilities
Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
325
339
336
Long-term lease liabilities2)
2 724
118
116
Other interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
17 221
16 722
15 858
Non-interest-bearing provisions
2 774
3 380
2 527
Total long-term liabilities2)
23 044
20 559
18 837
Current liabilities
Non-interest-bearing current liabilities and provisions
17 865
15 337
16 587
Current lease liabilities2)
973
107
106
Other interest-bearing current liabilities
2 645
1 809
2 282
Total current liabilities2)
21 483
17 253
18 975
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES2)
63 892
54 620
55 469
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2018
Dec 31, 2018
Attributable
Attributable
Attributable
to equity
to equity
to equity
holders of
Non-
holders of
Non-
holders of
Non-
MSEK
the Parent
controlling
the Parent
controlling
the Parent
controlling
Company
interests
Total
Company
interests
Total
Company
interests
Total
Opening balance January 1, 2019/2018
17 632
25
17 657
15 518
21
15 539
15 518
21
15 539
Total comprehensive income for the period
3 478
4
3 482
2 872
0
2 872
3 583
5
3 588
Transactions with non-controlling interests
0
-1
-1
-1
-1
-2
-2
-1
-3
Share based incentive schemes
-167
-
-1671)
-141
-
-141
-7
-
-7
Dividend paid to the shareholders of the Parent
Company
-1 606
-
-1 606
-1 460
-
-1 460
-1 460
-
-1 460
Closing balance
September 30/December 31, 2019/2018
19 337
28
19 365
16 788
20
16 808
17 632
25
17 657
Refers to a swap agreement in Securitas AB shares of MSEK-147, hedging the share portion of Securitas share based incentive scheme 2018, and adjustment to grant date value of non-vested shares of MSEK 1, related to Securitas share based incentive scheme 2017. Refers also to repurchase of own shares of MSEK -21.
DATA PER SHARE
SEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Share price, end of period
150.80
154.75
150.80
154.75
142.25
Earnings per share before and after dilution1, 2, 3)
2.56
2.07
6.82
6.24
8.26
Earnings per share before and after dilution and before items affecting
comparability1, 2, 3)
2.68
2.61
7.07
6.78
9.17
Dividend
-
-
-
-
4.40
P/E-ratio after dilution and before items affecting comparability
-
-
-
-
16
Share capital (SEK)
365 058 897
365 058 897
365 058 897
365 058 897
365 058 897
Number of shares outstanding1, 3)
364 933 897
365 058 897
364 933 897
365 058 897
365 058 897
Average number of shares outstanding1, 3, 4)
364 933 897
365 058 897
365 013 567
365 058 897
365 058 897
There are no convertible debenture loans. Consequently there is no difference before and after dilution regarding earnings per share and number of shares.
Number of shares used for calculation of earnings per share includes shares related to the Group's share based incentive schemes that have been hedged through swap agreements.
On June 24, 2019, 125 000 shares were repurchased.
Used for calculation of earnings per share.
Segment overview July-September 2019 and 2018
JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019
Security
Security
Security
Services
Services
Services
MSEK
North America
Europe
Ibero-America
Other
Eliminations
Group
Sales, external
12 481
11 914
3 289
530
-
28 214
Sales, intra-group
10
0
1
2
-13
-
Total sales
12 491
11 914
3 290
532
-13
28 214
Organic sales growth, %
4
1
12
-
-
4
Operating income before amortization
840
699
154
-119
-
1 574
of which share in income of associated companies
-5
-
-
10
-
5
Operating margin, %
6.7
5.9
4.7
-
-
5.6
Amortization of acquisition
related intangible
assets
-18
-41
-3
-5
-
-67
Acquisition related costs
0
-4
0
-1
-
-5
Items affecting comparability
-28
-24
0
-8
-
-60
Operating income after amortization
794
630
151
-133
-
1 442
Financial income and expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-149
Income before taxes
-
-
-
-
-
1 293
JULY-SEPTEMBER 2018
Security
Security
Security
Services
Services
Services
MSEK
North America
Europe
Ibero-America
Other
Eliminations
Group
Sales, external
11 000
11 333
3 044
444
-
25 821
Sales, intra-group
0
-
1
0
-1
-
Total sales
11 000
11 333
3 045
444
-1
25 821
Organic sales growth, %
5
5
14
-
-
6
Operating income before amortization
716
675
143
-82
-
1 452
of which share in income of associated companies
-3
0
-
8
-
5
Operating margin, %
6.5
6.0
4.7
-
-
5.6
Amortization of acquisition
related intangible
assets
-15
-40
-7
-5
-
-67
Acquisition related costs
-8
-7
-
-1
-
-16
Items affecting comparability
-
-268
-
-
-
-268
Operating income after amortization
693
360
136
-88
-
1 101
Financial income and expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-91
Income before taxes
-
-
-
-
-
1 010
Segment overview January-September 2019 and 2018
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019
Security
Security
Security
Services
Services
Services
MSEK
North America
Europe
Ibero-America
Other
Eliminations
Group
Sales, external
36 097
35 191
9 835
1 519
-
82 642
Sales, intra-group
13
0
1
4
-18
-
Total sales
36 110
35 191
9 836
1 523
-18
82 642
Organic sales growth, %
5
2
15
-
-
5
Operating income before amortization
2 251
1 852
458
-320
-
4 241
of which share in income of associated companies
-12
-
-
27
-
15
Operating margin, %
6.2
5.3
4.7
-
-
5.1
Amortization of acquisition
related intangible
assets
-50
-120
-18
-15
-
-203
Acquisition related costs
-9
-20
0
-5
-
-34
Items affecting comparability
-60
-40
-1
-25
-
-126
Operating income after amortization
2 132
1 672
439
-365
-
3 878
Financial income and expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-438
Income before taxes
-
-
-
-
-
3 440
JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2018
Security
Security
Security
Services
Services
Services
MSEK
North America
Europe
Ibero-America
Other
Eliminations
Group
Sales, external
30 842
33 315
9 202
1 284
-
74 643
Sales, intra-group
1
-
2
0
-3
-
Total sales
30 843
33 315
9 204
1 284
-3
74 643
Organic sales growth, %
7
4
11
-
-
6
Operating income before amortization
1 867
1 772
425
-235
-
3 829
of which share in income of associated companies
-8
0
-
27
-
19
Operating margin, %
6.1
5.3
4.6
-
-
5.1
Amortization of acquisition
related intangible
assets
-39
-118
-24
-14
-
-195
Acquisition related costs
-26
-14
-
-1
-
-41
Items affecting comparability
-
-268
-
-
-
-268
Operating income after amortization
1 802
1 372
401
-250
-
3 325
Financial income and expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-287
Income before taxes
-
-
-
-
-
3 038
Notes
NOTE 1Accounting principles
This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The interim report comprises pages 1-28 and pages 1-14 are thus an integrated part of this financial report.
Securitas' consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the European Union, the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's standard RFR 1 Supplementary Accounting Rules for Groups. The most important accounting principles under IFRS, which is the basis for the preparation of this interim report, can be found in note 2 on pages 73 to 79 in the Annual Report for 2018. The accounting principles are also available on the Group's website www.securitas.com under the section Investors - Financial data - Accounting Principles.
The Parent Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's standard RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities. The most important accounting principles used by the Parent Company can be found in note 41 on page 131 in the Annual Report for 2018.
NOTE 2Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases
Adoption and impact of new and revised IFRS that have been applied as from January 1, 2019
IFRS 16 Leases came into force on January 1, 2019 and has been adopted by Securitas as of that date. For further information regarding Securitas adoption of IFRS 16, refer to note 2 in this interim report as well as to note 2 and note 40
in the Annual Report 2018.
Amendments to IAS 19 Employee Benefits came into force on January 1, 2019 and has been adopted by Securitas as of that date. The amendments clarify
the accounting for defined benefit plan amendments, curtailments and settlements . They are not expected to have any material impact on the Group's financial statements.
None of the other published standards and interpretations that are mandatory for the Group's financial year 2019 are assessed to have any impact on the Group's financial statements.
Introduction and effect of new and revised IFRS that are effective as from 2020 and onwards
The effect on the Group's financial statements from standards and interpretations that are mandatory for the Group's financial year 2020 or later remain to be assessed.
Impairment testing
In 2019, IFRS 16 has been adopted on segment level. The Group has changed the level of impairment testing for goodwill from country level to segment level.
Usage of key ratios not defined in IFRS
For definitions and calculations of key ratios not defined in IFRS, refer to notes 5 and 6 in this interim report as well as to note 3 in the Annual Report 2018.
Securitas has adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019. The cumulative effect of
the adoption has been recognized without restatement of the comparative periods.
Securitas' lease agreements are mainly attributable to buildings and vehicles. As from the transition to IFRS 16, they are accounted for as right-of-use assets and long-term and current lease liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet.
In the consolidated statement of income, depreciation of the right-of-use assets is accounted for on the lines production expenses and selling and administrative expenses. Interest expenses are accounted for on the line financial income and expenses. In the Group´s segment overviews, the effects of the adoption of IFRS 16 are accounted for under each segment.
The lease liabilities on January 1, 2019 have been measured at the present value of remaining lease payments, discounted by using the incremental borrowing rate for each country. The right-of-use assets on January 1, 2019 have been measured at an amount equal to the lease liabilities.
Extension clauses are evaluated for each lease agreement and are applied based on the best estimate at each closing. Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application have been accounted for as short-term leases and are thus excluded from the lease liabilities accounted for under IFRS 16.
The effects on the consolidated statement of income and the consolidated balance sheet from the adoption of IFRS 16 are specified in the tables below.
EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2019
Operating income before amortization *
26
60
Financial expenses
-38
-111
Income before taxes
-12
-51
Deferred taxes
2
13
Net income for the period
-10
-38
Earnings per share before and after dilution
(SEK)
-0.03
-0.10
Earnings per share before and after dilution
and before items affecting comparability
(SEK)
-0.03
-0.10
Depreciation ofright-of-use assets included in operating income was MSEK -236 for
July -September 2019 and MSEK -658 for January-September 2019.
BRIDGE BETWEEN OPERATING LEASES UNDER IAS 17 AND LEASE LIABILITY ACCORDING TO IFRS 16
MSEK
Jan 1, 2019
Operating leases under IAS 17 at December 31, 2018
4 259
Effect of discounting
-504
Finance leases recognized at December 31, 2018
222
Short-term leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense
-269
Low-value leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense
-53
Lease liability under IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019
3 655
EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EMPLOYED AND FINANCING
MSEK
Jan 1, 2019
Capital employed
Previously recognized financial lease assets Jan 1, 2019
222
Additional right-of-use assets under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019
3 433
Operating capital employed Jan 1, 2019
3 655
Financing
Previously recognized financial lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019
222
Additional lease liabilities under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019
3 433
Net debt Jan 1, 2019
3 655
EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
MSEK
Jan 1, 2019
Assets
Previously recognized financial lease assets Jan 1, 2019
222
Additional right-of-use assets under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019
3 433
Total right-of-use assets Jan 1, 2019*
3 655
Liabilities
Previously recognized financial lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019
222
Additional lease liabilities under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019
3 433
Total lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019*
3 655
As of September 30, 2019 totalright-of-use assets were MSEK 3 642 while total long-term and current lease liabilities were MSEK 3 697.
Note 2, cont.
Sep 30, 2019
Less: Impact from IFRS 16
Sep 30, 2019 adjusted for IFRS 16
Sep 30, 2018
Net debt to EBITDA
2.5
-0.2
2.3
2.5
Free cash flow to net debt
0.18
0.03
0.21
0.12
Interest coverage ratio
9.1
1.8
10.9
11.9
Operating capital employed as % of sales
13
-4
9
10
Return on operating capital employed, %
47
7
54
55
Return on capital employed, %
14
1
15
15
Net debt to equity ratio
1.00
-0.18
0.82
0.94
Equity ratio, %
30
2
32
31
NOTE 3Remeasurement for hyperinflation
The impact on the consolidated statement of income and other comprehensive income from the application of IAS 29 Financial reporting in Hyperinflationary economies is illustrated below. The SEK/ ARS rate as of December 31, 2018 was 0.23 and as of September 30, 2019 it was 0.17.
NET MONETARY GAIN RECOGNIZED IN THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018*
Jul-Dec 2018*
Financial income and expenses
3
18
13
18
23
Total monetary gain
3
18
13
18
23
REMEASUREMENT IMPACT RECOGNIZED IN OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018*
Jul-Dec 2018*
Remeasurement on first time adoption July 1, 2018
-
275
-
275
275
Remeasurement current period
35
24
77
24
39
Total remeasurement for hyperinflation, net of taxes
35
299
77
299
314
* First time adoption date for IAS 29 was July 1, 2018.
NOTE 4Revenue
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
%
Jul-Sep 2018
%
Jan-Sep 2019
%
Jan-Sep 2018
%
Jan-Dec 2018
%
Guarding services
21 899
77
20 261
79
64 155
77
58 818
79
79 567
79
Security solutions and electronic
security
5 849
21
5 215
20
17 145
21
14 803
20
20 440
20
Other
466
2
345
1
1 342
2
1 022
1
1 460
1
Total sales
28 214
100
25 821
100
82 642
100
74 643
100
101 467
100
Other operating income
9
0
7
0
26
0
22
0
30
0
Total revenue
28 223
100
25 828
100
82 668
100
74 665
100
101 497
100
Guarding services
This comprises on-site and mobile guarding, which is services with the same revenue recognition pattern. Revenue is recognized over time, as the services are rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the customers. Such services cannot be reperformed.
Security solutions and electronic security
This comprises two broad categories regarding security solutions and electronic security.
Security solutions are a combination of services such as on-site and/or mobile
guarding and/or remote guarding. These services are combined with a technology component in terms of equipment owned and managed by Securitas and used in the provision of services. The equipment is installed at the customer site.
The revenue recognition pattern is over time, as the services are rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the customers. A security solution normally constitutes one performance obligation.
Electronic security consists of the sale of alarm installations comprising design and installation (time, material and related expenses). Revenue is recognized as per the contract, either upon completion of the conditions in the contract, or over time based on the percentage of completion. Remote guarding (in the form of
alarm monitoring services), that is sold separately and not as part of a security solution, is also included in this category. Revenue recognition is over time as this
is also a service that is rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the customers. The category further includes maintenance services, that are either
performed upon request (time and material) with revenue recognition at a point in time (when the work has been performed), or over time if part of a service level contract with a subscription fee. Finally there is also a to a limited extent product sales (alarms and components) without any design or installation. The revenue recognition is at a point in time (upon delivery).
Other
Other comprises mainly corporate risk management services that are either recognized over time or at a point in time as well as other ancillary business.
Other operating income
Other operating income consists in its entirety of trade mark fees for the use of the Securitas brand name.
Revenue per segment
The disaggregation of revenue by segment is shown in the table below. Total sales agree to total sales in the segment overviews.
Security Services
Security Services
Security Services
North America
Europe
Ibero-America
Other
Eliminations
Group
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
Jul-Sep
MSEK
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Guarding services
9 736
8 630
9 282
9 019
2 437
2 211
457
402
-13
-1
21 899
20 261
Security solutions and
electronic security
2 289
2 025
2 632
2 314
853
834
75
42
-
-
5 849
5 215
Other
466
345
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
466
345
Total sales
12 491
11 000
11 914
11 333
3 290
3 045
532
444
-13
-1
28 214
25 821
Other operating income
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
7
-
-
9
7
Total revenue
12 491
11 000
11 914
11 333
3 290
3 045
541
451
-13
-1
28 223
25 828
SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9
Note 4, cont.
Security Services
Security Services
Security Services
North America
Europe
Ibero-America
Other
Eliminations
Group
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
MSEK
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Guarding services
28 202
24 504
27 461
26 363
7 180
6 791
1 330
1 163
-18
-3
64 155
58 818
Security solutions and
electronic security
6 566
5 317
7 730
6 952
2 656
2 413
193
121
-
-
17 145
14 803
Other
1 342
1 022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1 342
1 022
Total sales
36 110
30 843
35 191
33 315
9 836
9 204
1 523
1 284
-18
-3
82 642
74 643
Other operating income
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
22
-
-
26
22
Total revenue
36 110
30 843
35 191
33 315
9 836
9 204
1 549
1 306
-18
-3
82 668
74 665
NOTE 5Organic sales growth and currency changes
The calculation of real and organic sales growth and the specification of currency changes on operating income before and after amortization, income before taxes,
net income and earnings per share are specified below. The impact from remeasurement for hyperinflation due to the application of IAS 29 is included in currency change.
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jul-Sep %
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep %
Total sales
28 214
25 821
9
82 642
74 643
11
Currency change from 2018
-1 273
-
-2 971
-
Currency adjusted sales growth
26 941
25 821
4
79 671
74 643
7
Acquisitions/divestitures
-108
-11
-1 207
-27
Organic sales growth
26 833
25 810
4
78 464
74 616
5
Operating income before amortization
1 574
1 452
8
4 241
3 829
11
Currency change from 2018
-77
-
-202
-
Currency adjusted operating income before amortization
1 497
1 452
3
4 039
3 829
5
Operating income after amortization
1 442
1 101
31
3 878
3 325
17
Currency change from 2018
-73
-
-190
-
Currency adjusted operating income after amortization
1 369
1 101
24
3 688
3 325
11
Income before taxes
1 293
1 010
28
3 440
3 038
13
Currency change from 2018
-46
-
-192
-
Currency adjusted income before taxes
1 247
1 010
23
3 248
3 038
7
Net income for the period
936
757
24
2 490
2 278
9
Currency change from 2018
-35
-
-144
-
Currency adjusted net income for the period
901
757
19
2 346
2 278
3
Net income attributable to equity holders of
the Parent
Company
935
756
24
2 488
2 278
9
Currency change from 2018
-35
-
-144
-
Currency adjusted net income attributable to
equity
holders
of the Parent Company
900
756
19
2 344
2 278
3
Average number of shares outstanding
364 933 897
365 058 897
365 013 567
365 058 897
Currency adjusted earnings per share
2.47
2.07
19
6.42
6.24
3
NOTE 6Definitions and calculation of key ratios
The calculations below relate to the period January-September 2019.
Interest coverage ratio
Operating income before amortization (rolling 12 months) plus interest income (rolling 12 months) in relation to interest expenses (rolling 12 months). Calculation: (5 716 + 46) / 632 = 9.1
Free cash flow as % of adjusted income
Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted income (operating income before
amortizationadjusted for financial income and expenses, excluding revaluation of financial instruments, and current taxes).
Operating income before amortization (rolling 12 months) plus items affecting
comparability(rolling 12 months) as a percentage of closing balance of capital employed.
Calculation: (5 716 - 313) / 38 780 = 14%
Net debt equity ratio
Net debt in relation to shareholders' equity.
Calculation: 19 415 / 19 365 = 1.00
NOTE 7Acquisition related costs
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Restructuring and integration costs
-3
-10
-15
-18
-90
Transaction costs
-1
-4
-16
-19
-25
Revaluation of deferred considerations
-1
-2
-3
-4
-5
Total acquisition related costs
-5
-16
-34
-41
-120
For further information regarding the Group's acquisitions, refer to the section Acquisitions and divestitures.
NOTE 8Items affecting comparability
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Recognized in the statement of income
IS/IT transformation programs
-60
-
-126
-
-187
Cost savings program, Security Services Europe
-
-268
-
-268
-268
Total recognized in the statement of income before tax
-60
-268
-126
-268
-455
Taxes
16
70
32
70
122
Total recognized in the statement of income after tax
-44
-198
-94
-198
-333
Cash flow impact
IS/IT transformation programs
-36
-
-99
-
-51
Cost savings program, Security Services Europe
-18
-24
-98
-24
-66
Total cash flow impact
-54
-24
-197
-24
-117
NOTE 9Financial instruments and credit facilities
Revaluation of financial instruments
Revaluation of financial instruments is recognized in the statement of income on the line financial income and expenses. Revaluation of cash flow hedges (and the subsequent
recycling into the statement of income) is recognized in other comprehensive income on the line cash flow hedges. Cost of hedging (and the subsequent recycling into the statement of income) is recognized on the corresponding line in other comprehensive income.
The amount disclosed in the specification of change in net debt is the total revaluation before tax in the table below.
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Recognized in the statement of income
Revaluation of financial instruments
0
2
-1
2
2
Deferred tax
-
-
-
-
-
Impact on net income
0
2
-1
2
2
Recognized in the statement of comprehensive income
Cash flow hedges
7
23
28
49
80
Cost of hedging
-3
37
22
44
-56
Deferred tax
-1
-14
-11
-21
-5
Total recognized in the statement of comprehensive income
3
46
39
72
19
Total revaluation before tax
4
62
49
95
26
Total deferred tax
-1
-14
-11
-21
-5
Total revaluation after tax
3
48
38
74
21
Note 9, cont.
Fair value hierarchy
The methods and assumptions used by the Group in estimating the fair value of the financial instruments are disclosed in note 7 in the Annual Report 2018. Further information regarding the accounting principles for financial instruments is disclosed in note 2 in the Annual Report 2018.
There have been no transfers between any of the the valuation levels during the period.
Valuation techniques
Valuation techniques
Quoted
using observable
using non-observable
MSEK
market prices
market
data
market data
Total
September 30, 2019
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
1
-
1
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
-
-17
-404
-421
Derivatives designated for hedging with positive fair value
-
238
-
238
Derivatives designated for hedging with negative fair value
-
-251
-
-251
December 31, 2018
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
16
-
16
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
-
-10
-272
-282
Derivatives designated for hedging with positive fair value
-
356
-
356
Derivatives designated for hedging with negative fair value
-
-127
-
-127
Financial instruments by category - carrying and fair values
For financial assets and liabilities other than those disclosed in the table below, fair value is deemed to approximate the carrying value. A full comparison of fair value and
carrying
value for all financial assets and liabilities is disclosed in note 7 in the Annual Report 2018.
Sep 30, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
MSEK
Carrying value
Fair value
Carrying value
Fair value
Long-term loan liabilities
14 619
14 923
13 939
14 065
Total financial instruments by category
14 619
14 923
13 939
14 065
SUMMARY OF CREDIT FACILITIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019
Facility amount
Available amount
Type
Currency
(million)
(million)
Maturity
EMTN FRN private placement
USD
85
0
2019
EMTN FRN private placement
USD
40
0
2020
EMTN FRN private placement
USD
40
0
2021
EMTN FRN private placement
USD
60
0
2021
EMTN FRN private placement
USD
40
0
2021
EMTN Eurobond, 2.625% fixed
EUR
350
0
2021
EMTN Eurobond, 1.25% fixed
EUR
350
0
2022
Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility
USD (or equivalent)
550
550
2022
Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility
EUR (or equivalent)
440
440
2022
EMTN FRN private placement
USD
50
0
2024
EMTN Eurobond, 1.125% fixed
EUR
350
0
2024
EMTN Eurobond, 1.25% fixed
EUR
300
0
2025
Commercial Paper (uncommitted)
SEK
5 000
3 250
n/a
NOTE 10Deferred tax on other comprehensive income
MSEK
Jul-Sep 2019
Jul-Sep 2018
Jan-Sep 2019
Jan-Sep 2018
Jan-Dec 2018
Deferred tax on remeasurements of defined benefit
pension
plans
23
-10
20
-20
25
Deferred tax on remeasurement for hyperinflation
-
-15
-
-15
-15
Deferred tax on cash flow hedges
-2
-5
-6
-11
-17
Deferred tax on cost of hedging
1
-9
-5
-10
12
Deferred tax on net investment hedges
81
-14
178
111
107
Total deferred tax on other comprehensive income
103
-53
187
55
112
SECURITAS AB| I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9
NOTE 11Pledged assets
MSEK
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2018
Dec 31, 2018
Pension balances, defined contribution plans
121
132
128
Finance leases according to IAS 17
n/a
225
222
Total pledged assets
121
357
350
NOTE 12Contingent liabilities
MSEK
Sep 30, 2019
Sep 30, 2018
Dec 31, 2018
Guarantees
0
2
1
Guarantees related to discontinued operations
16
16
15
Total contingent liabilities
16
18
16
For critical estimates and judgments, provisions and contingent liabilities, refer to note 4 and note 37 in the Annual Report 2018 as well as to the section Other significant events in this report.
