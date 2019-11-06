Log in
SECURITAS : INTERIM REPORT January–September 2019

0
11/06/2019 | 04:10am EST

SECURITAS AB

INTERIM REPORT

January-September 2019

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019

  • Total sales MSEK 28 214 (25 821)
  • Organic sales growth 4 percent (6)
  • Operating(1 452)income before amortization MSEK 1 574
  • Operating margin 5.6 percent (5.6)
  • Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK-60(-268), relating to IS/IT transformation programs
  • Earnings per share SEK 2.56 (2.07)
  • Earnings per share, before IAC, SEK 2.68 (2.61)

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019

  • Total sales MSEK 82 642 (74 643)
  • Organic sales growth 5 percent (6)
  • Operating income before amortization MSEK 4 241 (3 829)
  • Operating margin 5.1 percent (5.1)
  • Items affecting comparability (IAC) MSEK-126(-268), relating to IS/IT transformation programs
  • Earnings per share SEK 6.82 (6.24)
  • Earnings per share, before IAC, SEK 7.07 (6.78)
  • Free cash flow/net debt 0.18 (0.12)

Comments from the President and CEO

Good performance in more challenging market conditions

Contents

January-September summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Group development . . . . 3

Development in

the Group's business segments . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5

Cash flow . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8

Capital employed

and financing . . . . . . . . . . . 9

Acquisitions and divestitures . . . . . . . . . . 10

Other significant

events . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12

Risks and

uncertainties . . . . . . . . . 12

Parent Company operations . . . . . . . . . . . 13

Annual General

Meeting 2020 . . . . . . . . 14

Consolidated financial statements . . . . . . . . . . . 15

Segment overview . . . 19 Notes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Parent Company . . . . . . 27

Financial

information . . . . . . . . . . . 28

Organic sales growth in

the Group was 4 percent (6) in the third quarter and

5 percent (6) in the first nine months. The good organic sales growth was supported by North America and Ibero- America, however hampered by the previously communicated ­contracts losses in Europe.

We have the strongest offering

of protective­ services and we grew faster than the security

market in general­ during the first nine months.

In terms of the macroeconomic environment, we see a slowdown in some key markets during the second half of 2019. Security solutions and electronic security sales grew by 11 percent in the first nine months, and now represent 21 percent of total Group sales.

The operating margin in

the third quarter was unchanged at 5.6 percent (5.6). It was also unchanged in the first nine months at 5.1 percent (5.1), with a good performance in North America and Ibero- America. Labor markets are increasingly challenging in all our geographies, and managing the price and wage balance will remain a key focus this year as well as going into 2020.

The cost savings­ program

in Europe, initiated­ in 2018, developed according to plan and supported the operating margin.

The operating result, adjusted for changes in exchange rates, grew with 5 percent in the first nine months.

Earnings per share in the first nine months was, adjusted for changes in exchange rates and items affecting comparability, slightly behind last year negatively impacted by a higher effective tax rate in the US and by a negative net effect from IFRS 16.

Operating and free cash flow improved compared with the first nine months last year. Our strong focus on cash management has paid off but remains a key priority across all business segments.

Driving the transformation

We continue to drive the implementation of the two transformation programs that will bring increased efficiency, ­modernization and innovation. While the positive impact from these programs is still a few years out, we are progressing according to plan with the execution.

Offering solutions to our clients is a core part of our strategy, and we continue to build a stronger capability within technology

to enable further growth.

Our ambition is to increase security solutions and electronic security sales, as part of total Group sales, during the coming years. During a time when we see slowing growth in some economies yet upward wage pressure, being able to offer

a solution as an alternative to our clients is as important as ever to enhance value to our clients and to manage total cost.

During the second half of the year, we are also working with the previously announced key leadership transitions.

We have an Investor Day on the 5th of December in Stockholm, where we will share more about our strategy and you will also get to meet some of the great leaders in the Securitas team.

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and

Chief Executive Officer

January-September summary

Securitas has adopted IFRS 16 Leases as of January 1, 2019. The cumulative effect of the adoption has been recognized ­without restatement of the comparative periods. Further information can be found in notes 1 and 2 on pages 21-22.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Q3

Change, %

9M

Change, %

Full year

Change, %

MSEK

2019

2018

Total

Real

2019

2018

Total

Real

2018

Total

Sales

28 214

25 821

9

4

82 642

74 643

11

7

101 467

10

Organic sales growth, %

4

6

5

6

6

Operating income before

amortization

1 574

1 452

8

3

4 241

3 829

11

5

5 304

13

Operating margin, %

5.6

5.6

5.1

5.1

5.2

Amortization of acquisition-

related intangible assets

-67

-67

-203

-195

-260

Acquisition-related costs

-5

-16

-34

-41

-120

Items affecting comparability*

-60

-268

-126

-268

-455

Operating income after

amortization

1 442

1 101

31

24

3 878

3 325

17

11

4 469

2

Financial income and expenses

-149

-91

-438

-287

-441

Income before taxes

1 293

1 010

28

23

3 440

3 038

13

7

4 028

0

Net income for the period

936

757

24

19

2 490

2 278

9

3

3 021

10

Earnings per share, SEK

2.56

2.07

24

19

6.82

6.24

9

3

8.26

10

EPS before items affecting

comparability, SEK

2.68

2.61

3

-2

7.07

6.78

4

-2

9.17

17

Cash flow from operating

activities, %

138

97

72

34

60

Free cash flow

1 830

1 218

1 840

318

1 884

Free cash flow to net debt ratio

-

-

0.18

0.12

0.13

Net debt to EBITDA ratio

-

-

2.5

2.5

2.3

* Refer to note 8 on page 24 for further information.

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN DEVELOPMENT PER BUSINESS SEGMENT

Organic sales growth

Operating margin

Q3

9M

Q3

9M

%

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Security Services North America

4

5

5

7

6.7

6.5

6.2

6.1

Security Services Europe

1

5

2

4

5.9

6.0

5.3

5.3

Security Services Ibero-America

12

14

15

11

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

Group

4

6

5

6

5.6

5.6

5.1

5.1

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

2

Group development

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019

Sales development

Sales amounted to MSEK 28 214 (25 821) and organic sales growth was 4 percent (6). Security Services North America delivered organic sales growth of 4 percent (5). Security Services Europe showed organic sales growth of 1 percent

  1. and was hampered by previously communicated contract terminations. Security ServicesIbero-America had 12 percent (14), a development primarily related to Spain.

Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 4 percent (8).

Sales of security solutions and electronic security sales amounted to MSEK 5 849 (5 215) or 21 percent (20) of total sales in the third quarter 2019. Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 6 percent (24).

Operating income before amortization

Operating income before amortization was MSEK 1 574 (1 452) which, adjusted for changes in exchange rates,

represented­a real change of 3 percent (12).

The Group's operating margin was 5.6 percent (5.6). The operating margin in Security Services North America improved, while it declined in Security Services Europe and was flat in Security Services Ibero-America. Continued strategy-related investments at the Group level, included under Other in the segment reporting, impacted the Group operating margin by -0.1 percentage points.

The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result of MSEK 26 in the quarter. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.

Operating income after amortization

Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets amounted to MSEK -67(-67).

Acquisition related costs were MSEK -5(-16). For further information refer to note 7.

Items affecting comparability were MSEK -60(-268), related to the IS/IT transformation programs. For further information refer to note 8.

Financial income and expenses

Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK -149(-91). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative impact of MSEK -38. Furthermore, financial income and expenses were negatively impacted by the development of USD interest rates, a weaker Swedish krona and increased net debt. Financial income and expenses were positively impacted by an amount of MSEK 3 related to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina. For further information refer to note 3.

Income before taxes

Income before taxes was MSEK 1 293 (1 010). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect of MSEK -12 on income before taxes. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.

Taxes, net income and earnings per share

The Group's tax rate was 27.6 percent (25.0). The increase compared to full year 2018 is mainly due to reversed effects from the US tax reform. The tax rate before tax on items affecting comparability was 27.6 percent (25.3).

Net income was MSEK 936 (757). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect on net income. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.56 (2.07). Earnings per share before items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 2.68 (2.61).

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019

Sales development

Sales amounted to MSEK 82 642 (74 643) and organic sales growth was 5 percent (6). Security Services North America delivered organic sales growth of 5 percent (7) on strong comparatives. Security Services Europe showed organic sales growth of 2 percent (4), primarily hampered by the previously communicated termination of a few large contracts. Security Services Ibero-America had 15 percent (11).

Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 7 percent (8).

Sales of security solutions and electronic security sales amounted to MSEK 17 145 (14 803) or 21 percent (20) of total sales in the first nine months 2019. Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 11 percent (22).

Operating income before amortization

Operating income before amortization was MSEK 4 241 (3 829) which, adjusted for changes in exchange rates,

represented­a real change of 5 percent (10).

The Group's operating margin was 5.1 percent (5.1).

The operating margin improved in Security Services North America and Security Services Ibero-America, while it was unchanged in Security Services Europe. Continued strategy- related investments at the Group level, included under Other in the segment reporting, impacted the Group operating margin by -0.1 percentage points. Total price adjustments in the Group were slightly behind wage cost increases due to Security Services Europe.

The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result of MSEK 60 in the first nine months of 2019. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

3

G r o u p d e v e l o p m e n t

Operating income after amortization

Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets amounted to MSEK -203(-195).

Acquisition related costs were MSEK -34(-41). For further information refer to note 7.

Items affecting comparability were MSEK -126(-268), related to the IS/IT transformation programs. For further information refer to note 8.

Financial income and expenses

Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK -438(-287). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative impact of MSEK -111. Furthermore, financial income and expenses were negatively impacted by the development of USD interest rates, a weaker Swedish krona and increased net debt. Financial income and expenses were positively impacted by an amount of MSEK 13 related to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina. Refer to note 3.

Income before taxes

Income before taxes was MSEK 3 440 (3 038). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a negative effect of MSEK -51 on income before taxes. For further information refer to notes 1 and 2.

Taxes, net income and earnings per share

The Group's tax rate was 27.6 percent (25.0). The increase compared to full year 2018 is mainly due to reversed effects from the US tax reform. The tax rate before tax on items affecting comparability was 27.5 percent (25.1). Assessing the ­current tax base and tax matters, the best judgment now is that the full year Group tax rate in 2019 is expected to be around 27.6 percent.

Net income was MSEK 2 490 (2 278).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 6.82 (6.24). Earnings per share before items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 7.07 (6.78).

Quarterly sales

development

MSEK

%

28 000

7

27 000

6

26 000

5

25 000

4

24 000

3

23 000

2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Organic sales growth, %

Quarterly operating income

development

MSEK

%

1 600

6.0

1 500

5.6

1 400

5.2

1 300

4.8

1 200

4.4

1 100

4.0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Operating margin, %

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

4

Development in the Group's business segments

Security Services North America

Security Services North America provides protective services in the US, Canada and Mexico and comprises 15 business units: the national and global accounts organization, five geographical regions and seven specialized business units in the US - critical infrastructure services, healthcare, Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management, mobile, manufacturing, oil and gas and Securitas Electronic Security - plus Canada and Mexico. In total, there are approximately 720 branch managers and 122 000 employees.

Q3

Change, %

9M

Change, %

Full year

MSEK

2019

2018

Total

Real

2019

2018

Total

Real

2018

Total sales

12 491

11 000

14

4

36 110

30 843

17

7

42 366

Organic sales growth, %

4

5

5

7

6

Share of Group sales, %

44

43

44

41

42

Operating income before amortization

840

716

17

8

2 251

1 867

21

11

2 589

Operating margin, %

6.7

6.5

6.2

6.1

6.1

Share of Group operating income, %

53

49

53

49

49

July-September 2019

Organic sales growth was 4 percent (5). Main contribution derived from the five geographical regions, the business units critical infrastructure services and Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management.

Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 289 (2 025) or 18 percent (18) of total sales in the business segment in the third quarter.

The operating margin was 6.7 percent (6.5), an improvement supported by several business units including a good development in the five geographical regions. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.

The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against the US dollar, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 8 percent in the third quarter.

January-September 2019

Organic sales growth was 5 percent (7). The first nine months faced strong comparatives and a slightly lower client retention rate of 90 percent (91). Main contribution to organic sales growth derived from the five geographical regions, the business units critical infrastructure services and Pinkerton Corporate Risk Management.

Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 6 566 (5 317) or 18 percent (17) of total sales in the business segment in the first nine months.

The operating margin was 6.2 percent (6.1), an improvement supported by several business units including a good development in the five geographical regions. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a slight positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.

The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against the US dollar, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 11 percent in the first nine months.

Quarterly sales

development

MSEK

%

12 500

6

12 000

5

11 500

4

11 000

3

10 500

2

10 000

1

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Organic sales growth, %

Quarterly operating income

development

MSEK

%

850

6.8

800

6.5

750

6.2

700

5.9

650

5.6

600

5.3

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Operating margin, %

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

5

D e v e l o p m e n t i n t h e G r o u p ' s b u s i n e s s s e g m e n t s

Security Services Europe

Security Services Europe provides security services for large and medium-sized clients in 28 countries, and airport security in 15 countries. The service offering also includes mobile security services for small and medium-sized businesses and residential sites, and electronic alarm surveillance services. In total, the organization has approximately 770 branch managers and 128 000 employees.

Q3

Change, %

9M

Change, %

Full year

MSEK

2019

2018

Total

Real

2019

2018

Total

Real

2018

Total sales

11 914

11 333

5

2

35 191

33 315

6

4

45 040

Organic sales growth, %

1

5

2

4

4

Share of Group sales, %

42

44

43

45

44

Operating income before amortization

699

675

4

0

1 852

1 772

5

3

2 511

Operating margin, %

5.9

6.0

5.3

5.3

5.6

Share of Group operating income, %

44

46

44

46

47

July-September 2019

Organic sales growth was 1 percent (5), a decline mainly due to the contract losses in France and in the UK as communicated in the second quarter. Organic sales growth was supported by Belgium, Germany, the Nordic countries and the guarding business in Turkey.

Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 632 (2 314) or 22 percent (20) of total sales in the business segment.

The operating margin was 5.9 percent (6.0), a decline mainly explained by Sweden, Norway and the project-related ­electronic security business in Turkey. Furthermore, wage increases were not fully offset with price increases in France and the Netherlands as communicated in the second quarter. The operating margin was supported by the cost savings program initiated during 2018, which developed according to plan, and by the guarding business in Turkey. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.

The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against foreign currencies, primarily the Euro, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 0 percent in the third quarter.

January-September 2019

Organic sales growth was 2 percent (4), a decline mainly explained by the contract terminations in France and the UK during the second quarter. The client retention rate was

90 percent (93). Main contribution to organic sales growth derived from Belgium, Germany, the Nordic countries and Turkey.

Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 7 730 (6 952) or 22 percent (21) of total sales in the business segment.

The operating margin was 5.3 percent (5.3) supported by the cost savings program initiated during 2018 and by the guarding business in Turkey. The operating margin was hampered by France and Sweden as well as the negative price and wage balance in France and the Netherlands. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.

The Swedish krona exchange rate weakened against foreign currencies, primarily the Euro, which had a positive effect on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change was 3 percent in the first nine months.

Quarterly sales

development

MSEK

%

12 000

5

11 500

4

11 000

3

10 500

2

10 000

1

9 500

0

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Organic sales growth, %

Quarterly operating income

development

MSEK

%

750

6.2

700

5.9

650

5.6

600

5.3

550

5.0

500

4.7

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Operating margin, %

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

6

D e v e l o p m e n t i n t h e G r o u p ' s b u s i n e s s s e g m e n t s

Security Services Ibero-America

Security Services Ibero-America provides security services for large and medium-sized clients in nine Latin American countries as well as in Portugal and Spain in Europe. Security Services Ibero-America has a combined total of approximately 170 branch managers and 63 000 employees.

Q3

Change, %

9M

Change, %

Full year

MSEK

2019

2018

Total

Real

2019*

2018*

Total

Real

2018

Total sales

3 290

3 045

8

12

9 836

9 204

7

15

12 315

Organic sales growth, %

12

14

15

11

12

Share of Group sales, %

12

12

12

12

12

Operating income before amortization

154

143

8

18

458

425

8

12

550

Operating margin, %

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

4.5

Share of Group operating income, %

10

10

11

11

10

  • As of July 1, 2018, Securitas has adopted IAS 29 Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies for our operations in Argentina. When calculating the key ratios for organic sales growth percentage and real change percentage, the impact from the remeasurement is treated similarly to currency change. The calculated key ratio percentages­ are thus comparable as to how these were calculated before the adoption of IAS 29. The impact from IAS 29 is a remeasurement of sales with MSEK-19(-65) and
    a remeasurement­of operating income before amortization of MSEK -2(-3) for the first nine months 2019.

July-September 2019

Organic sales growth was 12 percent (14). The development primarily related to Spain and reductions of the short-term security solutions contracts referred to during the past

12 months. The organic sales growth was positively impacted by price increases in Argentina.

Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 853 (834) or 26 percent (27) of total sales in

the business­ segment.

The operating margin was 4.7 percent (4.7). Spain showed continued good performance although slightly negatively impacted by the reduction of high margin security ­solutions contracts, a reduction that is expected to continue in

the coming quarters. The operating margin was burdened by Argentina. The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.

The Swedish krona exchange rate strengthened against the Argentinian peso while it weakened against the Euro. The net effect was negative on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change in the segment was 18 percent

in the third quarter.

January-September 2019

Organic sales growth was 15 percent (11). The improvement derived mainly from Spain and from price increases in Argentina. The client retention rate was 91 percent (92).

Security solutions and electronic security sales represented MSEK 2 656 (2 413) or 27 percent (26) of total sales in the business segment.

The operating margin was 4.7 percent (4.6), supported by Spain but burdened by Argentina where the situation remains challenging. As communicated in the second quarter, management changes have been made in Argentina and the investigation into improper behavior is on-going. Further actions will be taken where required.

The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases had a positive impact on the operating result in the business segment.

The Swedish krona exchange rate strengthened against the Argentinian peso while it weakened against the Euro. The net effect was negative on operating income in Swedish kronor. The real change in the segment was 12 percent

in the first nine months.

Quarterly sales

development

MSEK

%

3 400

20

3 200

18

3 000

16

2 800

14

2 600

12

2 400

10

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Organic sales growth, %

Quarterly operating income

development

MSEK

%

150

4.7

140

4.5

130

4.3

120

4.1

110

3.9

100

3.7

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

Operating margin, %

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

7

Cash flow

The adoption of IFRS16 Leases had no net impact on cash flow from operating activities nor on the free cash flow according to Securitas financial model. The cash flow is consequently prepared on the same basis as in 2018.

July-September 2019

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 2 170 (1 414), equivalent to 138 percent (97) of operating income before amortization.

The impact from changes in accounts receivable was MSEK 305 (-451). Changes in other operating capital employed were MSEK 390 (507).

Free cash flow was MSEK 1 830 (1 218), equivalent to 174 percent (109) of adjusted income.

Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions, was MSEK -7(-387).

Cash flow from items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK -54(-24). Refer to note 8 for further information.

Cash flow from financing activities was MSEK -953(-1 001) due to a net decrease in borrowings.

Cash flow for the period was MSEK 816 (-194).

January-September 2019

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 3 049 (1 290), equivalent to 72 percent (34) of operating income before amortization.

The impact from changes in accounts receivable was MSEK -94(-1 188). Changes in other operating capital employed were MSEK -812(-977).

Cash flow from operating activities include net investments in non-current tangible and intangible assets, amounting to MSEK -286(-374). The net investments include capital expenditures in equipment for solution contracts and is the result of investments of MSEK -2 287 (-1 618) and

reversal­ of depreciation of MSEK 2 001 (1 244). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases impacted investments with MSEK -718 and reversal of depreciation with MSEK 658.

Free cash flow was MSEK 1 840 (318), equivalent to

66 percent­ (11) of adjusted income.

Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions, was MSEK -389(-1 622), of which purchase price payments accounted for MSEK -370(-1 605), assumed net debt for MSEK 45 (40) and acquisition related costs paid for MSEK -64(-57).

Cash flow from items affecting comparability amounted to MSEK -197(-24). Refer to note 8 for further information.

Cash flow from financing activities was MSEK -1 014 (115) due to dividend paid of MSEK -1 606 (-1 460) and a net increase in borrowings of MSEK 592 (1 575).

Cash flow for the period was MSEK 240 (-1 213). The closing balance for liquid funds after translation differences of MSEK 79 was MSEK 3 548 (3 229 as of December 31, 2018).

Free cash flow

MSEK

Jan-Sep 2019

Operating income before amortization1)

4 241

-286

Net investments2)

Change in accounts receivable

-94

Change in other operating capital employed

-812

Cash flow from operating activities

3 049

Financial income and expenses paid

-385

Current taxes paid

-824

Free cash flow

1 840

  1. Effect from IFRS 16 amounts to MSEK 60.
  2. Net effect from IFRS 16 amounts to MSEK-60, consisting of
    investments­MSEK -718 and reversal of depreciation MSEK 658.

Quarterly free cash flow

MSEK

1 750

1 500

1 250

1 000

750

500

250

0

-250

-500

-750

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2018

2019

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

8

Capital employed and financing

Capital employed as of September 30, 2019

The Group's operating capital employed was MSEK 13 968 (9 199 as of December 31, 2018), corresponding to

13 percent of sales (9 as of December 31, 2018), adjusted for the full-year sales figures of acquired units. Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the operating capital employed as percent of sales would have been 9 percent (9 as of December 31, 2018). The adoption of IFRS 16 Leases increased the Group´s operating capital employed by MSEK 3 433 as of January 1, 2019, while the translation of foreign operating capital employed to Swedish kronor increased the Group's operating capital employed by MSEK 539.

The annual impairment test of all Cash Generating Units (CGU), which is required under IFRS, took place during the third quarter 2019 in conjunction with the business plan process for 2020. In 2019, IFRS 16 has been adopted on ­segment level. The Group has changed the level of impairment testing for goodwill from country level to

segment­ level. None of the CGUs tested for impairment had a carrying amount that exceeded the recoverable amount. Consequently, no impairment losses have been recognized in 2019. No impairment losses were recognized in 2018 either.

The Group's total capital employed was MSEK 38 780

(32 170 as of December 31, 2018). The translation of foreign capital employed to Swedish kronor increased the Group's capital employed by MSEK 2 058. The return on capital employed was 14 percent (15 as of December 31, 2018). Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the return on capital employed would have been 15 percent (15 as of December 31, 2018).

Financing as of September 30, 2019

The Group's net debt amounted to MSEK 19 415 (14 513 as of December 31, 2018). The net debt was positively impacted mainly by the free cash flow of MSEK 1 840. It was negatively impacted mainly by a change in lease liabilities of MSEK -3 475, a dividend of MSEK -1 606, paid to the shareholders in May 2019, the translation of net debt in foreign currency to Swedish kronor of MSEK -1 124 and payments for acquisitions of MSEK -389.

The free cash flow to net debt ratio amounted to 0.18 (0.12). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.5 (2.5). The interest ­coverage ratio amounted to 9.1 (11.9). Adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases the free cash flow to net debt ratio would have been 0.21 (0.12) and the net debt to EBITDA ratio would have been 2.3 (2.5), while the interest coverage ratio would have been 10.9 (11.9).

Securitas has a revolving credit facility with its 12 key relationship­ banks. This credit facility comprises two respective tranches of MUSD 550 and MEUR 440 and matures in 2022. On September 30, 2019, the facility was undrawn. Further information regarding financial instruments and credit ­facilities is provided in note 9.

Standard and Poor's rating for Securitas is BBB with stable outlook.

Shareholders' equity amounted to MSEK 19 365 (17 657 as of December 31, 2018). The translation of foreign assets and liabilities into Swedish kronor increased shareholders' equity by MSEK 934. Refer to the statement of comprehensive income on page 15 for further information.

The total number of shares amounted to 365 058 897 (365 058 897) as of September 30, 2019. On June 24, 2019, 125 000 shares were repurchased. Refer to page 18 for further information.

Capital employed and financing

Net debt development

Free cash flow/Net debt

0.20

MSEK

Sep 30, 2019

MSEK

0.18

Operating capital employed

13 968

Jan 1, 2019

-14 513

0.16

Goodwill

22 801

Free cash flow

1 840

Acquisition related intangible assets

1 507

Acquisitions

-389

0.14

Shares in associated companies

504

Items affecting comparability

-197

0.12

Capital employed

38 780

Dividend paid

-1 606

0.10

Net debt

19 415

Lease liabilities

-3 475

0.08

Shareholders' equity

19 365

Change in net debt

-3 827

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Financing

38 780

Revaluation

49

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

Translation

-1 124

Sep 30, 2019

-19 415

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

9

Acquisitions and divestitures

ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019 (MSEK)

Included

Acquired

Annual

Enterprise

Acq. related

Company

Business segment1)

Goodwill

intangible

from

share2)

sales3)

value4)

assets

Opening balance

21 061

1 458

Security Services North

Global Elite Group, the US6)

America

Jan 10

100

290

156

123

70

Allcooper Group, the UK6)

Security Services Europe

Apr 1

100

88

59

31

26

Staysafe, Australia6)

Other

Apr 4

100

72

83

125

57

Other acquisitions and divestitures5) 6)

-

-

6

27

0

2

Total acquisitions and divestitures January-September 2019

456

325

279

155

Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets

-

-203

Translation differences and remeasurement for hyperinflation

1 461

97

Closing balance

22 801

1 507

  1. Refers to business segment with main responsibility for the acquisition.
  2. Refers to voting rights for acquisitions in the form of share purchase agreements. For asset deals no voting rights are stated.
  3. Estimated annual sales.
  4. Purchase price paid/received plus acquired/divested net debt but excluding any deferred considerations.
  5. Related to other acquisitions and divestitures for the period and updated previous year acquisition calculations for the following entities: Nortrax Veg og Trafikk, Norway,
    WHD Wachdienst Heidelberg, Wach- und Schließgesellschaft Hof Inh. I Müller, Germany, Securitas Interim (divestiture), France, 4CS Security (contract portfolio), Austria, Pronet, Turkey and Instalfogo, Portugal. Related also to deferred considerations paid in Sweden, Germany, France, Austria, Czech Republic and Australia.
  6. Deferred considerations have been recognized mainly based on an assessment of the future profitability development in the acquired entities for an agreed period. The net of new deferred considerations, payments made from previously recognized deferred considerations and revaluation of deferred considerations in the Group was MSEK 116. Total deferred considerations,short-term and long-term, in the Group's balance sheet amount to MSEK 404.

All acquisition calculations are finalized no later than one year after the acquisition is made. Transactions with non- controlling interests are specified in the statement of changes in shareholders' equity on page 18. Transaction costs and revaluation of deferred considerations can be found in note 7 on page 24.

Global Elite Group, the US

Securitas Transport Aviation Services USA has acquired Global Elite Group, a leading security services provider to the aviation industry in the US. The purchase price is approximately MUSD 22 (MSEK 200), contingent upon reaching certain targets. Global Elite Group is based in Garden City, New York, and specializes in providing high

level security services­ to various airlines, airports and airport related ­customers. The customer base consists of more than 60 commercial airlines and numerous general aviation clients. The growth pattern in the company has been solid over

the years. The number of employees is approximately 1 050.

Securitas runs a twofold strategy in the US aviation market, addressing both the federal government with passenger and baggage screening for the Transportation Security Administration, as well as security services for the commercial

market such as airlines, airports and airport related customers­ (e.g. cargo). The estimated market volume for the latter,­ i.e. the commercial market related to 450 airports, is between BUSD 1.3-1.8. The acquisition is consistent with Securitas strategy of expanding in the aviation industry. Global Elite Group is considered a premier aviation security service provider in the US. The company will strengthen

and complement­Securitas current aviation organization, and the combined network, footprint, licenses and knowhow will increase the value we bring to existing and new

customers­ . The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of January 10, 2019.

Allcooper Group, the UK

Securitas has acquired all shares in the electronic security company Allcooper Group in the United Kingdom. Allcooper Group, founded in 1987, specializes in the installation, maintenance and monitoring of a wide range of security and fire systems. It operates from bases in Gloucestershire, the West Midlands and London with around 100 employees. Allcooper's expertise in electronic security and its portfolio of long-term customers will provide excellent support in Securitas' pursuit of its strategic objectives. The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of April 1, 2019.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

10

A c q u i s i t i o n s a n d d i v e s t i t u r e s

Staysafe, Australia

Securitas is strengthening its client value proposition in the Australian security market through the acquisition of Staysafe, a leading alarm monitoring company in Australia. Founded in 1987 and based in Melbourne, Staysafe is today one of the largest monitoring companies in Australia with 73 employees and 28 000 monitoring connections ­managed through two grade A1 monitoring centers located in Melbourne, Victoria and Adelaide in South Australia. Since entering the Australian market in 2017 Securitas has experienced strong growth and expanded its geographical footprint and capabilities across the country. The acquisition was consolidated in Securitas as of April 4, 2019.

ACQUISITIONS AFTER THE THIRD QUARTER

MSM Security Services LLC, the US

Securitas subsidiary Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc (SCIS), under the independent direction of its Board, has acquired certain inspection and background investigations assets of MSM Security Services LLC. The purchase price was approximately MUSD 11 (MSEK 102), contingent upon ­reaching certain business development targets. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc is an independent

US subsidiary­ of Securitas AB, which specializes­ in providing­ a wide range of security services to federal agencies, aerospace and defense contractors, and federally regulated energy and aviation facilities. The transaction will expand SCIS' federal background investigations business and is anticipated to add MUSD 15 (MSEK 140) of annual sales. The acquisition closed following regulatory approval and was consolidated in Securitas as of October 5, 2019.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

11

Other significant events

For critical estimates and judgments, provisions and

contingent­ liabilities refer to the 2018 Annual Report and to note 12 on page 26. If no significant events have occurred

relating to the information in the Annual Report, no further comments are made in the Interim Report for the respective case.

Risks and uncertainties

Risk management is necessary for Securitas to be able to fulfill its strategies and achieve its corporate objectives. Securitas' risks fall into three main categories; contract and acquisition risks, operational assignment risks and financial risks. Securitas' approach to enterprise risk management is described in more detail in the Annual Report for 2018.

In the preparation of financial reports, the Board of Directors and Group Management are required to make estimates and judgments. These estimates and judgments impact the statement of income and balance sheet as well as disclosures such

as contingent liabilities. The actual outcome may differ from these estimates and judgments under different circumstances and conditions.

For the forthcoming three-month period, the financial impact of certain items affecting comparability, provisions and ­contingent liabilities, as described in the Annual Report for 2018 and, where applicable, under the heading "Other significant events" above, may vary from the current financial estimates and provisions made by management. This could affect the Group's profitability and financial position.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

12

Parent Company operations

The Group's Parent Company, Securitas AB, is not involved in any operating activities. Securitas AB consists of Group Management and support functions for the Group.

January-September 2019

The Parent Company's income amounted to MSEK 877 (741) and mainly relates to license fees and other income from subsidiaries.

Financial income and expenses amounted to MSEK 2 278 (1 977). Income before taxes amounted to MSEK 2 488 (2 160).

As of September 30, 2019

The Parent Company's non-current assets amounted to MSEK 46 513 (43 506 as of December 31, 2018) and mainly

comprise shares in subsidiaries of MSEK 43 580 (41 332 as of December 31, 2018). Current assets amounted to MSEK 6 966 (7 329 as of December 31, 2018) of which

liquid­ funds accounted for MSEK 1 919 (1 326 as of December 31, 2018).

Shareholders' equity amounted to MSEK 29 236 (28 499 as of December 31, 2018). A dividend of MSEK 1 606 (1 460) was paid to the shareholders in May 2019.

The Parent Company's liabilities and untaxed reserves amounted to MSEK 24 243 (22 336 as of December 31, 2018) and mainly consist of interest-bearing debt.

For further information, refer to the Parent Company's

condensed­ financial statements on page 27.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

13

Annual General Meeting 2020

Securitas' Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4.00 p.m. (CET)

at Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden.

Stockholm, November 6, 2019

Magnus Ahlqvist

President and Chief Executive Officer

This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

14

Consolidated financial statements

STATEMENT OF INCOME

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Sales

28 106

25 255

81 435

73 574

99 707

Sales, acquired business

108

566

1 207

1 069

1 760

Total sales4)

28 214

25 821

82 642

74 643

101 467

Organic sales growth, %5)

4

6

5

6

6

Production expenses2)

-23 238

-21 140

-68 233

-61 484

-83 570

Gross income2)

4 976

4 681

14 409

13 159

17 897

Selling and administrative expenses2)

-3 416

-3 241

-10 209

-9 371

-12 654

Other operating income4)

9

7

26

22

30

Share in income of associated companies

5

5

15

19

31

Operating income before amortization2)

1 574

1 452

4 241

3 829

5 304

Operating margin, %

5.6

5.6

5.1

5.1

5.2

Amortization of acquisition related intangible­

assets

-67

-67

-203

-195

-260

Acquisition related costs7)

-5

-16

-34

-41

-120

Items affecting comparability8)

-60

-268

-126

-268

-455

Operating income after amortization2)

1 442

1 101

3 878

3 325

4 469

Financial income and expenses2, 3, 9)

-149

-91

-438

-287

-441

Income before taxes2)

1 293

1 010

3 440

3 038

4 028

Net margin, %

4.6

3.9

4.2

4.1

4.0

Current taxes

-375

-237

-998

-714

-962

Deferred taxes2)

18

-16

48

-46

-45

Net income for the period2)

936

757

2 490

2 278

3 021

Whereof attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent Company

935

756

2 488

2 278

3 016

Non-controlling interests

1

1

2

0

5

Earnings per share before and after dilution2)(SEK)

2.56

2.07

6.82

6.24

8.26

Earnings per share before and after dilution and before items affecting

comparability2)(SEK)

2.68

2.61

7.07

6.78

9.17

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Net income for the period

936

757

2 490

2 278

3 021

Other comprehensive income for the period

Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income

Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans net of tax

-63

30

-58

61

-72

Total items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income10)

-63

30

-58

61

-72

Items that subsequently may be reclassified to

the statement­

of income

Remeasurement for hyperinflation net of tax3)

35

299

77

299

314

Cash flow hedges net of tax

5

18

22

38

63

Cost of hedging net of tax

-2

28

17

34

-44

Net investment hedges net of tax

-297

51

-655

-393

-381

Other comprehensive income from associated companies,

translation differences

19

-15

37

9

19

Translation differences

822

-798

1 552

546

668

Total items that subsequently may be reclassified to

582

-417

1 050

533

639

the statement­

of income­

 10)

Other comprehensive income for the period10)

519

-387

992

594

567

Total comprehensive income for the period

1 455

370

3 482

2 872

3 588

Whereof attributable to:

Equity holders of the Parent Company

1 453

370

3 478

2 872

3 583

Non-controlling interests

2

0

4

0

5

Notes 2-10 refer to pages 21-25.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

15

C o n s o l i d at e d f i n a n c i a l s tat e m e n t s

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Operating cash flow MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Operating income before amortization

1 574

1 452

4 241

3 829

5 304

Investments in non-current tangible and intangible assets

-800

-543

-2 287

-1 618

-2 188

Reversal of depreciation

701

449

2 001

1 244

1 693

Change in accounts receivable

305

-451

-94

-1 188

-1 575

Change in other operating capital employed

390

507

-812

-977

-62

Cash flow from operating activities

2 170

1 414

3 049

1 290

3 172

Cash flow from operating activities, %

138

97

72

34

60

Financial income and expenses paid

-41

-50

-385

-332

-432

Current taxes paid

-299

-146

-824

-640

-856

Free cash flow

1 830

1 218

1 840

318

1 884

Free cash flow, %

174

109

66

11

48

Cash flow from investing activities, acquisitions and divestitures

-7

-387

-389

-1 622

-1 755

Cash flow from items affecting comparability 8)

-54

-24

-197

-24

-117

Cash flow from financing activities

-953

-1 001

-1 014

115

-376

Cash flow for the period

816

-194

240

-1 213

-364

Cash flow MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Cash flow from operations

2 530

1 718

3 755

1 856

3 858

Cash flow from investing activities

-537

-911

-1 894

-3 184

-3 846

Cash flow from financing activities

-1 177

-1 001

-1 621

115

-376

Cash flow for the period

816

-194

240

-1 213

-364

Change in net debt MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Opening balance

-20 460

-16 732

-14 513

-12 333

-12 333

Cash flow for the period

816

-194

240

-1 213

-364

Change in lease liabilities

-60

12

-3 475

-34

-31

Change in loans

953

989

-592

-1 541

-1 053

Change in net debt before revaluation and translation differences

1 709

807

-3 827

-2 788

-1 448

Revaluation of financial instruments9)

4

62

49

95

26

Translation differences

-668

114

-1 124

-723

-758

Change in net debt

1 045

983

-4 902

-3 416

-2 180

Closing balance

-19 415

-15 749

-19 415

-15 749

-14 513

Notes 8-9 refer to pages 24-25.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

16

C o n s o l i d at e d f i n a n c i a l s tat e m e n t s

CAPITAL EMPLOYED AND FINANCING

MSEK

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2018

Operating capital employed2)

13 968

9 847

9 199

Operating capital employed as % of sales

13

10

9

Return on operating capital employed, %

47

55

58

Goodwill

22 801

20 786

21 061

Acquisition related intangible assets

1 507

1 482

1 458

Shares in associated companies

504

442

452

Capital employed2)

38 780

32 557

32 170

Return on capital employed, %

14

15

15

Net debt2)

-19 415

-15 749

-14 513

Shareholders' equity

19 365

16 808

17 657

Net debt equity ratio, multiple

1.00

0.94

0.82

BALANCE SHEET

MSEK

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2018

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

22 801

20 786

21 061

Acquisition related intangible assets

1 507

1 482

1 458

Other intangible assets

1 768

1 418

1 450

Right-of-use assets2)

3 642

225

222

Other tangible non-current assets

3 642

3 471

3 532

Shares in associated companies

504

442

452

Non-interest-bearing financial non-current assets

1 871

1 772

1 744

Interest-bearing financial non-current assets

464

534

499

Total non-current assets2)

36 199

30 130

30 418

Current assets

Non-interest-bearing current assets

24 009

22 017

21 701

Other interest-bearing current assets

136

96

121

Liquid funds

3 548

2 377

3 229

Total current assets

27 693

24 490

25 051

TOTAL ASSETS2)

63 892

54 620

55 469

MSEK

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2018

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity

Attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company

19 337

16 788

17 632

Non-controlling interests

28

20

25

Total shareholders' equity

19 365

16 808

17 657

Equity ratio, %

30

31

32

Long-term liabilities

Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

325

339

336

Long-term lease liabilities2)

2 724

118

116

Other interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

17 221

16 722

15 858

Non-interest-bearing provisions

2 774

3 380

2 527

Total long-term liabilities2)

23 044

20 559

18 837

Current liabilities

Non-interest-bearing current liabilities and provisions

17 865

15 337

16 587

Current lease liabilities2)

973

107

106

Other interest-bearing current liabilities

2 645

1 809

2 282

Total current liabilities2)

21 483

17 253

18 975

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES2)

63 892

54 620

55 469

Note 2 refers to pages 21-22.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

17

C o n s o l i d at e d f i n a n c i a l s tat e m e n t s

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2018

Attributable

Attributable

Attributable

to equity

to equity

to equity

holders of

Non-­

holders of

Non-­

holders of

Non-­

MSEK

the Parent

controlling

the Parent

controlling

the Parent

controlling

Company

interests

Total

Company

interests

Total

Company

interests

Total

Opening balance January 1, 2019/2018

17 632

25

17 657

15 518

21

15 539

15 518

21

15 539

Total comprehensive income for the period

3 478

4

3 482

2 872

0

2 872

3 583

5

3 588

Transactions with non-controlling interests

0

-1

-1

-1

-1

-2

-2

-1

-3

Share based incentive schemes

-167

-

-1671)

-141

-

-141

-7

-

-7

Dividend paid to the shareholders of the Parent­

Company­

-1 606

-

-1 606

-1 460

-

-1 460

-1 460

-

-1 460

Closing balance

September 30/December 31, 2019/2018

19 337

28

19 365

16 788

20

16 808

17 632

25

17 657

  1. Refers to a swap agreement in Securitas AB shares of MSEK-147, hedging the share portion of Securitas share based incentive scheme 2018, and adjustment to grant date value of non-vested shares of MSEK 1, related to Securitas share based incentive scheme 2017. Refers also to repurchase of own shares of MSEK -21.

DATA PER SHARE

SEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Share price, end of period

150.80

154.75

150.80

154.75

142.25

Earnings per share before and after dilution1, 2, 3)

2.56

2.07

6.82

6.24

8.26

Earnings per share before and after dilution and before items affecting

comparability1, 2, 3)

2.68

2.61

7.07

6.78

9.17

Dividend

-

-

-

-

4.40

P/E-ratio after dilution and before items affecting comparability

-

-

-

-

16

Share capital (SEK)

365 058 897

365 058 897

365 058 897

365 058 897

365 058 897

Number of shares outstanding1, 3)

364 933 897

365 058 897

364 933 897

365 058 897

365 058 897

Average number of shares outstanding1, 3, 4)

364 933 897

365 058 897

365 013 567

365 058 897

365 058 897

  1. There are no convertible debenture loans. Consequently there is no difference before and after dilution regarding earnings per share and number of shares.
  2. Number of shares used for calculation of earnings per share includes shares related to the Group's share based incentive schemes that have been hedged through swap agreements.
  3. On June 24, 2019, 125 000 shares were repurchased.
  4. Used for calculation of earnings per share.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

18

Segment overview July-September 2019 and 2018

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2019

Security

Security

Security

Services

Services

Services

MSEK

North America

Europe

Ibero-America

Other

Eliminations

Group

Sales, external

12 481

11 914

3 289

530

-

28 214

Sales, intra-group

10

0

1

2

-13

-

Total sales

12 491

11 914

3 290

532

-13

28 214

Organic sales growth, %

4

1

12

-

-

4

Operating income before amortization

840

699

154

-119

-

1 574

of which share in income of associated companies

-5

-

-

10

-

5

Operating margin, %

6.7

5.9

4.7

-

-

5.6

Amortization of acquisition­

related intangible­

assets 

-18

-41

-3

-5

-

-67

Acquisition related costs

0

-4

0

-1

-

-5

Items affecting comparability

-28

-24

0

-8

-

-60

Operating income after amortization

794

630

151

-133

-

1 442

Financial income and expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-149

Income before taxes

-

-

-

-

-

1 293

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2018

Security

Security

Security

Services

Services

Services

MSEK

North America

Europe

Ibero-America

Other

Eliminations

Group

Sales, external

11 000

11 333

3 044

444

-

25 821

Sales, intra-group

0

-

1

0

-1

-

Total sales

11 000

11 333

3 045

444

-1

25 821

Organic sales growth, %

5

5

14

-

-

6

Operating income before amortization

716

675

143

-82

-

1 452

of which share in income of associated companies

-3

0

-

8

-

5

Operating margin, %

6.5

6.0

4.7

-

-

5.6

Amortization of acquisition­

related intangible­

assets 

-15

-40

-7

-5

-

-67

Acquisition related costs

-8

-7

-

-1

-

-16

Items affecting comparability

-

-268

-

-

-

-268

Operating income after amortization

693

360

136

-88

-

1 101

Financial income and expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-91

Income before taxes

-

-

-

-

-

1 010

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

19

Segment overview January-September 2019 and 2018

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2019

Security

Security

Security

Services

Services

Services

MSEK

North America

Europe

Ibero-America

Other

Eliminations

Group

Sales, external

36 097

35 191

9 835

1 519

-

82 642

Sales, intra-group

13

0

1

4

-18

-

Total sales

36 110

35 191

9 836

1 523

-18

82 642

Organic sales growth, %

5

2

15

-

-

5

Operating income before amortization

2 251

1 852

458

-320

-

4 241

of which share in income of associated companies

-12

-

-

27

-

15

Operating margin, %

6.2

5.3

4.7

-

-

5.1

Amortization of acquisition­

related intangible­

assets 

-50

-120

-18

-15

-

-203

Acquisition related costs

-9

-20

0

-5

-

-34

Items affecting comparability

-60

-40

-1

-25

-

-126

Operating income after amortization

2 132

1 672

439

-365

-

3 878

Financial income and expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-438

Income before taxes

-

-

-

-

-

3 440

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2018

Security

Security

Security

Services

Services

Services

MSEK

North America

Europe

Ibero-America

Other

Eliminations

Group

Sales, external

30 842

33 315

9 202

1 284

-

74 643

Sales, intra-group

1

-

2

0

-3

-

Total sales

30 843

33 315

9 204

1 284

-3

74 643

Organic sales growth, %

7

4

11

-

-

6

Operating income before amortization

1 867

1 772

425

-235

-

3 829

of which share in income of associated companies

-8

0

-

27

-

19

Operating margin, %

6.1

5.3

4.6

-

-

5.1

Amortization of acquisition­

related intangible­

assets 

-39

-118

-24

-14

-

-195

Acquisition related costs

-26

-14

-

-1

-

-41

Items affecting comparability

-

-268

-

-

-

-268

Operating income after amortization

1 802

1 372

401

-250

-

3 325

Financial income and expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-287

Income before taxes

-

-

-

-

-

3 038

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

20

Notes

NOTE 1Accounting principles

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. The interim report comprises pages 1-28 and pages 1-14 are thus an integrated part of this financial report.

Securitas' consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as endorsed by the European Union, the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's standard RFR 1 Supplementary Accounting Rules for Groups. The most important accounting principles under IFRS, which is the basis for the preparation of this interim report, can be found in note 2 on pages 73 to 79 in the Annual Report for 2018. The accounting principles are also available on the Group's website ­www.securitas­.com under the section Investors - Financial data - Accounting Principles.

The Parent Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's standard RFR 2 Accounting for Legal Entities. The most important accounting principles used by the Parent Company can be found in note 41 on page 131 in the Annual Report for 2018.

NOTE 2Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases

Adoption and impact of new and revised IFRS that have been applied as from January 1, 2019

IFRS 16 Leases came into force on January 1, 2019 and has been adopted by Securitas as of that date. For further information regarding Securitas adoption of IFRS 16, refer to note 2 in this interim report as well as to note 2 and note 40

in the Annual Report 2018.

Amendments to IAS 19 Employee Benefits came into force on January 1, 2019 and has been adopted by Securitas as of that date. The amendments clarify

the accounting for defined benefit plan amendments, curtailments and settlements­ . They are not expected to have any material impact on the Group's financial statements.

None of the other published standards and interpretations that are mandatory for the Group's financial year 2019 are assessed to have any impact on the Group's financial statements.

Introduction and effect of new and revised IFRS that are effective as from 2020 and onwards

The effect on the Group's financial statements from standards and interpretations that are mandatory for the Group's financial year 2020 or later remain to be assessed.

Impairment testing

In 2019, IFRS 16 has been adopted on segment level. The Group has changed the level of impairment testing for goodwill from country level to segment level.

Usage of key ratios not defined in IFRS

For definitions and calculations of key ratios not defined in IFRS, refer to notes 5 and 6 in this interim report as well as to note 3 in the Annual Report 2018.

Securitas has adopted IFRS 16 as of January 1, 2019. The cumulative effect of

the adoption has been recognized without restatement of the comparative periods.

Securitas' lease agreements are mainly attributable to buildings and vehicles. As from the transition to IFRS 16, they are accounted for as right-of-use assets and long-term and current lease liabilities in the consolidated balance sheet.

In the consolidated statement of income, depreciation of the right-of-use assets is accounted for on the lines production expenses and selling and administrative ­expenses. Interest expenses are accounted for on the line financial income and expenses. In the Group´s segment overviews, the effects of the adoption of IFRS 16 are accounted for under each segment.

The lease liabilities on January 1, 2019 have been measured at the present value of remaining lease payments, discounted by using the incremental borrowing rate for each country. The right-of-use assets on January 1, 2019 have been measured at an amount equal to the lease liabilities.

Extension clauses are evaluated for each lease agreement and are applied based on the best estimate at each closing. Leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application have been accounted for as short-term leases and are thus excluded from the lease liabilities accounted for under IFRS 16.

The effects on the consolidated statement of income and the consolidated balance sheet from the adoption of IFRS 16 are specified in the tables below.

EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2019

Operating income before amortization *

26

60

Financial expenses

-38

-111

Income before taxes

-12

-51

Deferred taxes

2

13

Net income for the period

-10

-38

Earnings per share before and after dilution

(SEK)

-0.03

-0.10

Earnings per share before and after dilution

and before items affecting comparability

(SEK)

-0.03

-0.10

  • Depreciation ofright-of-use assets included in operating income was MSEK -236 for
    July­ -­September 2019 and MSEK -658 for January-September 2019.

BRIDGE BETWEEN OPERATING LEASES UNDER IAS 17 AND LEASE LIABILITY ACCORDING TO IFRS 16

MSEK

Jan 1, 2019

Operating leases under IAS 17 at December 31, 2018

4 259

Effect of discounting

-504

Finance leases recognized at December 31, 2018

222

Short-term leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense

-269

Low-value leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense

-53

Lease liability under IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019

3 655

EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EMPLOYED AND FINANCING

MSEK

Jan 1, 2019

Capital employed

Previously recognized financial lease assets Jan 1, 2019

222

Additional right-of-use assets under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019

3 433

Operating capital employed Jan 1, 2019

3 655

Financing

Previously recognized financial lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019

222

Additional lease liabilities under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019

3 433

Net debt Jan 1, 2019

3 655

EFFECTS ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MSEK

Jan 1, 2019

Assets

Previously recognized financial lease assets Jan 1, 2019

222

Additional right-of-use assets under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019

3 433

Total right-of-use assets Jan 1, 2019*

3 655

Liabilities

Previously recognized financial lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019

222

Additional lease liabilities under IFRS 16 Jan 1, 2019

3 433

Total lease liabilities Jan 1, 2019*

3 655

  • As of September 30, 2019 totalright-of-use assets were MSEK 3 642 while total long-term and current lease liabilities were MSEK 3 697.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

21

N o t e s

Note 2, cont.

Sep 30, 2019

Less: Impact from IFRS 16

Sep 30, 2019 adjusted for IFRS 16

Sep 30, 2018

Net debt to EBITDA

2.5

-0.2

2.3

2.5

Free cash flow to net debt

0.18

0.03

0.21

0.12

Interest coverage ratio

9.1

1.8

10.9

11.9

Operating capital employed as % of sales

13

-4

9

10

Return on operating capital employed, %

47

7

54

55

Return on capital employed, %

14

1

15

15

Net debt to equity ratio

1.00

-0.18

0.82

0.94

Equity ratio, %

30

2

32

31

NOTE 3Remeasurement for hyperinflation

The impact on the consolidated statement of income and other comprehensive income from the application of IAS 29 Financial reporting in Hyperinflationary economies is illustrated below. The SEK/­ ARS­ rate as of December 31, 2018 was 0.23 and as of September 30, 2019 it was 0.17.

NET MONETARY GAIN RECOGNIZED IN THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018*

Jul-Dec 2018*

Financial income and expenses

3

18

13

18

23

Total monetary gain

3

18

13

18

23

REMEASUREMENT IMPACT RECOGNIZED IN OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018*

Jul-Dec 2018*

Remeasurement on first time adoption July 1, 2018

-

275

-

275

275

Remeasurement current period

35

24

77

24

39

Total remeasurement for hyperinflation, net of taxes

35

299

77

299

314

* First time adoption date for IAS 29 was July 1, 2018.

NOTE 4Revenue

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

%

Jul-Sep 2018

%

Jan-Sep 2019

%

Jan-Sep 2018

%

Jan-Dec 2018

%

Guarding services

21 899

77

20 261

79

64 155

77

58 818

79

79 567

79

Security solutions and electronic

security

5 849

21

5 215

20

17 145

21

14 803

20

20 440

20

Other

466

2

345

1

1 342

2

1 022

1

1 460

1

Total sales

28 214

100

25 821

100

82 642

100

74 643

100

101 467

100

Other operating income

9

0

7

0

26

0

22

0

30

0

Total revenue

28 223

100

25 828

100

82 668

100

74 665

100

101 497

100

Guarding services

This comprises on-site and mobile guarding, which is services with the same revenue recognition pattern. Revenue is recognized over time, as the services are rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the customers. Such services cannot be reperformed.

Security solutions and electronic security

This comprises two broad categories regarding security solutions and electronic security.

Security solutions are a combination of services such as on-site and/or mobile

guarding­ and/or remote guarding. These services are combined with a technology­ component in terms of equipment owned and managed by Securitas and used in the provision of services. The equipment is installed at the customer site.

The ­revenue recognition pattern is over time, as the services are rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the customers. A security solution normally constitutes one performance obligation.

Electronic security consists of the sale of alarm installations comprising design and installation (time, material and related expenses). Revenue is recognized as per the contract, either upon completion of the conditions in the contract, or over time based on the percentage of completion. Remote guarding (in the form of

alarm monitoring services), that is sold separately and not as part of a security solution, is also included in this category. Revenue recognition is over time as this

is also a service­ that is rendered by Securitas and simultaneously consumed by the ­customers. The category further includes maintenance services, that are either

performed upon request (time and material) with revenue recognition­ at a point in time (when the work has been performed), or over time if part of a service level contract with a subscription fee. Finally there is also a to a limited extent product sales (alarms and components) without any design or installation. The revenue recognition is at a point in time (upon delivery).

Other

Other comprises mainly corporate risk management services that are either ­recognized over time or at a point in time as well as other ancillary business.

Other operating income

Other operating income consists in its entirety of trade mark fees for the use of the Securitas brand name.

Revenue per segment

The disaggregation of revenue by segment is shown in the table below. Total sales agree to total sales in the segment overviews.

Security Services

Security Services

Security Services

North America

Europe

Ibero-America

Other

Eliminations

Group

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

MSEK

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Guarding services

9 736

8 630

9 282

9 019

2 437

2 211

457

402

-13

-1

21 899

20 261

Security solutions and

electronic security

2 289

2 025

2 632

2 314

853

834

75

42

-

-

5 849

5 215

Other

466

345

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

466

345

Total sales

12 491

11 000

11 914

11 333

3 290

3 045

532

444

-13

-1

28 214

25 821

Other operating income

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

7

-

-

9

7

Total revenue

12 491

11 000

11 914

11 333

3 290

3 045

541

451

-13

-1

28 223

25 828

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

22

N o t e s

Note 4, cont.

Security Services

Security Services

Security Services

North America

Europe

Ibero-America

Other

Eliminations

Group

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

MSEK

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Guarding services

28 202

24 504

27 461

26 363

7 180

6 791

1 330

1 163

-18

-3

64 155

58 818

Security solutions and

electronic security

6 566

5 317

7 730

6 952

2 656

2 413

193

121

-

-

17 145

14 803

Other

1 342

1 022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1 342

1 022

Total sales

36 110

30 843

35 191

33 315

9 836

9 204

1 523

1 284

-18

-3

82 642

74 643

Other operating income

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

22

-

-

26

22

Total revenue

36 110

30 843

35 191

33 315

9 836

9 204

1 549

1 306

-18

-3

82 668

74 665

NOTE 5Organic sales growth and currency changes

The calculation of real and organic sales growth and the specification of currency changes on operating income before and after amortization, income before taxes,

net income and earnings per share are specified below. The impact from remeasurement for hyperinflation due to the application of IAS 29 is included in currency change.

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jul-Sep %

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep %

Total sales

28 214

25 821

9

82 642

74 643

11

Currency change from 2018

-1 273

-

-2 971

-

Currency adjusted sales growth

26 941

25 821

4

79 671

74 643

7

Acquisitions/divestitures

-108

-11

-1 207

-27

Organic sales growth

26 833

25 810

4

78 464

74 616

5

Operating income before amortization

1 574

1 452

8

4 241

3 829

11

Currency change from 2018

-77

-

-202

-

Currency adjusted operating income before amortization

1 497

1 452

3

4 039

3 829

5

Operating income after amortization

1 442

1 101

31

3 878

3 325

17

Currency change from 2018

-73

-

-190

-

Currency adjusted operating income after amortization

1 369

1 101

24

3 688

3 325

11

Income before taxes

1 293

1 010

28

3 440

3 038

13

Currency change from 2018

-46

-

-192

-

Currency adjusted income before taxes

1 247

1 010

23

3 248

3 038

7

Net income for the period

936

757

24

2 490

2 278

9

Currency change from 2018

-35

-

-144

-

Currency adjusted net income for the period

901

757

19

2 346

2 278

3

Net income attributable to equity holders of

the Parent­

Company

935

756

24

2 488

2 278

9

Currency change from 2018

-35

-

-144

-

Currency adjusted net income attributable to

equity­

holders­

of the Parent Company

900

756

19

2 344

2 278

3

Average number of shares outstanding

364 933 897

365 058 897

365 013 567

365 058 897

Currency adjusted earnings per share

2.47

2.07

19

6.42

6.24

3

NOTE 6Definitions and calculation of key ratios

The calculations below relate to the period January-September 2019.

Interest coverage ratio

Operating income before amortization (rolling 12 months) plus interest income ­(rolling 12 months) in relation to interest expenses (rolling 12 months). Calculation: (5 716 + 46) / 632 = 9.1

Free cash flow as % of adjusted income

Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted income (operating income before

amortization­adjusted for financial income and expenses, excluding revaluation of financial ­instruments, and current taxes).

Calculation: 1 840 / (4 241 - 438 + 1 - 998) = 66%

Free cash flow in relation to net debt

Free cash flow (rolling 12 months) in relation to closing balance net debt. Calculation: 3 406 / 19 415 = 0.18

Net debt to EBITDA ratio

Net debt in relation to operating income after amortization (rolling 12 months) plus amortization of acquisition related intangible assets (rolling 12 months) and

depreciation­(rolling­ 12 months).

Calculation: 19 415 / (5 022 + 268 + 2 451) = 2.5

Operating capital employed as % of total sales

Operating capital employed as a percentage of total sales adjusted for the full-year sales of acquired entities.

Calculation: 13 968 / 111 243 = 13%

Return on operating capital employed

Operating income before amortization (rolling 12 months) plus items affecting comparability (rolling 12 months) as a percentage of the average balance of operating capital employed.

Calculation: (5 716 - 313) / ((13 968 + 9 199) / 2) = 47%

Return on capital employed

Operating income before amortization (rolling 12 months) plus items affecting

comparability­(rolling 12 months) as a percentage of closing balance of capital employed.

Calculation: (5 716 - 313) / 38 780 = 14%

Net debt equity ratio

Net debt in relation to shareholders' equity.

Calculation: 19 415 / 19 365 = 1.00

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

23

N o t e s

NOTE 7Acquisition related costs

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Restructuring and integration costs

-3

-10

-15

-18

-90

Transaction costs

-1

-4

-16

-19

-25

Revaluation of deferred considerations

-1

-2

-3

-4

-5

Total acquisition related costs

-5

-16

-34

-41

-120

For further information regarding the Group's acquisitions, refer to the section Acquisitions and divestitures.

NOTE 8Items affecting comparability

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Recognized in the statement of income

IS/IT transformation programs

-60

-

-126

-

-187

Cost savings program, Security Services Europe

-

-268

-

-268

-268

Total recognized in the statement of income before tax

-60

-268

-126

-268

-455

Taxes

16

70

32

70

122

Total recognized in the statement of income after tax

-44

-198

-94

-198

-333

Cash flow impact

IS/IT transformation programs

-36

-

-99

-

-51

Cost savings program, Security Services Europe

-18

-24

-98

-24

-66

Total cash flow impact

-54

-24

-197

-24

-117

NOTE 9Financial instruments and credit facilities

Revaluation of financial instruments

Revaluation of financial instruments is recognized in the statement of income on the line financial income and expenses. Revaluation of cash flow hedges (and the subsequent­

recycling­ into the statement of income) is recognized in other comprehensive income on the line cash flow hedges. Cost of hedging (and the subsequent recycling­ into the ­state­ment of income) is recognized on the corresponding line in other comprehensive income.

The amount disclosed in the specification of change in net debt is the total revaluation before tax in the table below.

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Recognized in the statement of income

Revaluation of financial instruments

0

2

-1

2

2

Deferred tax

-

-

-

-

-

Impact on net income

0

2

-1

2

2

Recognized in the statement of comprehensive income

Cash flow hedges

7

23

28

49

80

Cost of hedging

-3

37

22

44

-56

Deferred tax

-1

-14

-11

-21

-5

Total recognized in the statement of comprehensive income

3

46

39

72

19

Total revaluation before tax

4

62

49

95

26

Total deferred tax

-1

-14

-11

-21

-5

Total revaluation after tax

3

48

38

74

21

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

24

N o t e s

Note 9, cont.

Fair value hierarchy

The methods and assumptions used by the Group in estimating the fair value of the financial instruments are disclosed in note 7 in the Annual Report 2018. Further information regarding the accounting principles for financial instruments is disclosed in note 2 in the Annual Report 2018.

There have been no transfers between any of the the valuation levels during the period.

Valuation techniques

Valuation techniques

Quoted

using observable

using non-observable

MSEK

market prices

market­

data

market data

Total

September 30, 2019

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

1

-

1

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

-

-17

-404

-421

Derivatives designated for hedging with positive fair value

-

238

-

238

Derivatives designated for hedging with negative fair value

-

-251

-

-251

December 31, 2018

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

16

-

16

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

-

-10

-272

-282

Derivatives designated for hedging with positive fair value

-

356

-

356

Derivatives designated for hedging with negative fair value

-

-127

-

-127

Financial instruments by category - carrying and fair values

For financial assets and liabilities other than those disclosed in the table below, fair value is deemed to approximate the carrying value. A full comparison of fair value and

carrying­

value for all financial assets and liabilities is disclosed in note 7 in the Annual Report 2018.

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

MSEK

Carrying value

Fair value

Carrying value

Fair value

Long-term loan liabilities

14 619

14 923

13 939

14 065

Total financial instruments by category

14 619

14 923

13 939

14 065

SUMMARY OF CREDIT FACILITIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Facility amount

Available amount

Type

Currency

(million)

(million)

Maturity

EMTN FRN private placement

USD

85

0

2019

EMTN FRN private placement

USD

40

0

2020

EMTN FRN private placement

USD

40

0

2021

EMTN FRN private placement

USD

60

0

2021

EMTN FRN private placement

USD

40

0

2021

EMTN Eurobond, 2.625% fixed

EUR

350

0

2021

EMTN Eurobond, 1.25% fixed

EUR

350

0

2022

Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility

USD (or equivalent)

550

550

2022

Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility

EUR (or equivalent)

440

440

2022

EMTN FRN private placement

USD

50

0

2024

EMTN Eurobond, 1.125% fixed

EUR

350

0

2024

EMTN Eurobond, 1.25% fixed

EUR

300

0

2025

Commercial Paper (uncommitted)

SEK

5 000

3 250

n/a

NOTE 10Deferred tax on other comprehensive income

MSEK

Jul-Sep 2019

Jul-Sep 2018

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

Jan-Dec 2018

Deferred tax on remeasurements of defined benefit­

pension­

plans

23

-10

20

-20

25

Deferred tax on remeasurement for hyperinflation

-

-15

-

-15

-15

Deferred tax on cash flow hedges

-2

-5

-6

-11

-17

Deferred tax on cost of hedging

1

-9

-5

-10

12

Deferred tax on net investment hedges

81

-14

178

111

107

Total deferred tax on other comprehensive income

103

-53

187

55

112

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

25

N o t e s

NOTE 11Pledged assets

MSEK

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2018

Pension balances, defined contribution plans

121

132

128

Finance leases according to IAS 17

n/a

225

222

Total pledged assets

121

357

350

NOTE 12Contingent liabilities

MSEK

Sep 30, 2019

Sep 30, 2018

Dec 31, 2018

Guarantees

0

2

1

Guarantees related to discontinued operations

16

16

15

Total contingent liabilities

16

18

16

For critical estimates and judgments, provisions and contingent liabilities, refer to note 4 and note 37 in the Annual Report 2018 as well as to the section Other significant events in this report.

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

26

Parent Company

STATEMENT OF INCOME

MSEK

Jan-Sep 2019

Jan-Sep 2018

License fees and other income

877

741

Gross income

877

741

Administrative expenses

-466

-481

Operating income

411

260

Financial income and expenses

2 278

1 977

Income after financial items

2 689

2 237

Appropriations

-201

-77

Income before taxes

2 488

2 160

Taxes

-155

-176

Net income for the period

2 333

1 984

BALANCE SHEET

MSEK

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Shares in subsidiaries

43 580

41 332

Shares in associated companies

112

112

Other non-interest-bearingnon-current assets

973

520

Interest-bearing financial non-current assets

1 848

1 542

Total non-current assets

46 513

43 506

Current assets

Non-interest-bearing current assets

765

422

Other interest-bearing current assets

4 282

5 581

Liquid funds

1 919

1 326

Total current assets

6 966

7 329

TOTAL ASSETS

53 479

50 835

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity

Restricted equity

7 797

7 797

Non-restricted equity

21 439

20 702

Total shareholders' equity

29 236

28 499

Untaxed reserves

647

455

Long-term liabilities

Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities/provisions

284

251

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

17 193

15 818

Total long-term liabilities

17 477

16 069

Current liabilities

Non-interest-bearing current liabilities

1 179

744

Interest-bearing current liabilities

4 940

5 068

Total current liabilities

6 119

5 812

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

53 479

50 835

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

27

Financial information

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference on November 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (CET)where President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Bart Adam will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio cast live via Securitas website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call:

US:

+ 1 855 269 2605

Sweden:

+ 46 8 519 993 55

UK:

+ 44 203 194 0550

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/investors/webcasts.

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.securitas.com/investors/webcasts after the telephone conference.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. PLEASE CONTACT:

Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations. + 46 761167443

FINANCIAL INFORMATION CALENDAR

February 6, 2020, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Full Year Report January-December 2019

May 7, 2020, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Interim Report January-March 2020

May 7, 2020, 4.00 p.m. (CET)

Annual General Meeting 2020

July 29, 2020, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Interim Report January-June 2020

November 3, 2020, app. 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Interim Report January-September 2020

For further information regarding Securitas IR activities, refer to

www.securitas.com/investors/financial-calendar

ABOUT SECURITAS

Securitas has a leading position in the security services

industry with a strong local and global market presence­ . We currently operate in 58 countries and employ

370 000 people. Our operations have been organized in a decentralized structure and include three business segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe and Security Services Ibero-America. We also have operations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, which form the AMEA division. Securitas serves

a wide range of customers of all sizes in a variety of indus-

tries and customer­ segments. Security solutions based on customer-specific needs are built through different combinations of on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management.

Securitas can respond to the unique and specific security challenges ­facing its customers, and tailor its offering

according to their specific industry demands. Securitas is listed in the Large Cap segment at Nasdaq Stockholm.

Group strategy

Our strategy is to offer protective services that integrate all our areas of competence. Together with our customers, we develop optimal and cost-efficient solutions that are suited for the customers' needs. This brings added value to the customers and results in stronger, more long-term customer relationships and improved profitability.

Group financial targets

Securitas focuses on two financial targets. The first target relates to the statement of income: average growth of earnings per share of 10 percent annually. The second

target­ relates to the balance sheet: free cash flow in ­relation to net debt of at least 0.20.

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to

the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication,

through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 a.m. (CET) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Securitas AB (publ.)

P.O. Box 12307, SE-102 28 Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address: Lindhagensplan 70

Telephone:+46 10 470 30 00. Fax:+46 10 470 31 22

Corporate registration number: 556302-7241

www.securitas.com

SECURITAS AB|  I N T E R I M R E P O R T, J A N U A R Y - S E P T E M B E R 2 0 1 9

28

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Securitas AB published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
0
