SECURITAS
Securitas : Nomination Committee for Securitas' Annual General Meeting 2019

10/17/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

The following representatives of Securitas AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2019:

- Carl Douglas, Investment AB Latour, [Chairman of the Nomination Committee]
- Mikael Ekdahl, Melker Schörling AB
- Maria Nordqvist, Lannebo Fonder
- Johan Sidenmark, AMF Försäkring och Fonder
- Jan Andersson, Swedbank Robur Fonder

The Chairman of the Board, Marie Ehrling, shall convene the Nomination Committee to its first meeting and shall also be co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2019 regarding the election of Chairman of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chairman, the Vice Chairman, and the other Board members, as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes of the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 6, 2019 at 4 p.m. CET, at Courtyard Marriott Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to valberedningen@securitas.com.

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com

Information: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of IR and Acting SVP Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Securitas AB, mobile +46 76 116 7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

Available documents

Disclaimer

Securitas AB published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:12:02 UTC
