Securitas : sales growth slows in fourth-quarter, shares drop

The group announced late on Wednesday programmes to modernise its IT platform, reduce costs and boost margins in North America, and flagged plans for a similar programme for its European operations.

Securitas, a rival of Britain's G4S, reported a fourth-quarter operating profit before amortisation of 1.5 billion crowns (£124.5 million) on Thursday, up from 1.3 billion crowns a year earlier. But that lagged a Reuters poll forecast of 1.4 billion as organic sales growth slowed to 5 percent from 6 percent in the same quarter of 2017.

Analysts had forecast 6 percent organic sales growth in the final quarter of last year, and Securitas's shares fell more than 4 percent after the results.

The group, whose services range from manned guarding and alarm surveillance to airport security, also proposed a slightly lower than expected dividend of 4.40 crowns per share.

Magnus Ahlqvist, who became CEO last March, told Reuters he saw the North American market growing around 4 percent in 2019, and the European market by between 2 and 3 percent.

In the fourth quarter Securitas booked a 187 million crown one-off charge related to the new measures, and sees costs of 650 million crowns and investments of 550 million over 2019 and 2020.

Its shares were down 4.4 percent at 0844 GMT, underperforming the wider market in Stockholm and erasing a year-to-date rise.

