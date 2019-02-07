Log in
SECURITAS (SECU B)
Securitas : sales growth slows in fourth-quarter, shares drop

02/07/2019 | 03:52am EST

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas, the world's biggest security services group by revenue, missed market forecasts for fourth quarter sales growth on Thursday due to slowing business in Europe and North America.

The group announced late on Wednesday programmes to modernise its IT platform, reduce costs and boost margins in North America, and flagged plans for a similar programme for its European operations.

Securitas, a rival of Britain's G4S, reported a fourth-quarter operating profit before amortisation of 1.5 billion crowns (£124.5 million) on Thursday, up from 1.3 billion crowns a year earlier. But that lagged a Reuters poll forecast of 1.4 billion as organic sales growth slowed to 5 percent from 6 percent in the same quarter of 2017.

Analysts had forecast 6 percent organic sales growth in the final quarter of last year, and Securitas's shares fell more than 4 percent after the results.

The group, whose services range from manned guarding and alarm surveillance to airport security, also proposed a slightly lower than expected dividend of 4.40 crowns per share.

Magnus Ahlqvist, who became CEO last March, told Reuters he saw the North American market growing around 4 percent in 2019, and the European market by between 2 and 3 percent.

In the fourth quarter Securitas booked a 187 million crown one-off charge related to the new measures, and sees costs of 650 million crowns and investments of 550 million over 2019 and 2020.

Its shares were down 4.4 percent at 0844 GMT, underperforming the wider market in Stockholm and erasing a year-to-date rise.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Susan Fenton)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 101 B
EBIT 2018 4 992 M
Net income 2018 3 200 M
Debt 2018 14 585 M
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 16,92
P/E ratio 2019 14,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 51 596 M
Chart SECURITAS
Duration : Period :
Securitas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURITAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 154  SEK
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Magnus Ahlqvist President & Chief Executive Officer
Marie-Elisabeth Ehrling Chairman
Bart Adam Chief Financial Officer
Martin Althén Chief Information Officer
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITAS4.25%5 605
SECOM CO LTD1.59%19 495
PROSEGUR CASH SA5.22%3 477
PROSEGUR COMPANIA DE SEGURIDAD SA9.54%3 432
SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SRVS INDIA LTD-1.51%776
ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC28.72%7
