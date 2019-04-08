Log in
Securities Trust of Scotland plc    STS   GB00B09G3N23

SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC

(STS)
04/05 11:35:10 am
172.5 GBp   +0.88%
News 
Official Publications

Downing FOUR VCT plc: Issue of Equity

04/08/2019

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
8 April 2019
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2019 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each ('Generalist Shares') and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each ('Healthcare Shares') pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 14 November 2018 ('Offers') as follows:

1,719,787 Generalist Shares at an average price of 88.02p; and
960,550 Healthcare Shares at an average price of 86.9p.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 11 April 2019.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are summarised follows:

Shares in issue

Voting rights
per share

Voting rights

DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 463 3,642,535,361
DP2011 General Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058
DP2011 General A Shares Shares of 0.1 pence each 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382
DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775
DP2011 Structured A Shares of 0.1 pence each 12,572,817 113 1,420,728,321
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 750 8,394,102,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 48,357,959 1,146 55,418,221,014
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 20,164,147 1,146 23,108,112,749
Total voting rights 99,735,829,660

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:22:04 UTC
