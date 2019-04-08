Downing FOUR VCT plc: Issue of Equity

Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

8 April 2019

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2019 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each ('Generalist Shares') and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each ('Healthcare Shares') pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 14 November 2018 ('Offers') as follows:

1,719,787 Generalist Shares at an average price of 88.02p; and

960,550 Healthcare Shares at an average price of 86.9p.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 11 April 2019.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are summarised follows: