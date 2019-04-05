Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Log in
04/05/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

Transactionin own shares

The Company announces that on 5 April2019 it purchased for cancellation 13,349 OrdinarySharesof £0.25each at a price of £20.30 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number ofOrdinaryShares in issue is 7,967,436. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Note: At the AGM held on 2 April 2019 a resolution passed that changed of name of Company's shares from Income shares to Ordinary shares.

Enquiries:

George Bayer/Kerry Higgins

Maitland Administration Services Limited

01245 398984

Robert Finlay

Stockdale Securities Limited

020 7601 6118

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 17:11:10 UTC
