Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Securities Trust of Scotland plc    STS   GB00B09G3N23

SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC

(STS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/28 12:19:41 pm
169.75 GBp   +1.77%
01:16pSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Portfolio Update
PU
12:56pSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Monthly Update
PU
12:56pSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Acquisition of further stake in Cloosh Valley
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Securities Trust of Scotland : Acquisition of further stake in Cloosh Valley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

Greencoat Renewables acquires additional 27MW of capacity at Cloosh Valley wind farm from SSE

Total net generating capacity increased to 411MW

Dublin, London, 28 March 2019 | Greencoat Renewables PLC ('Greencoat Renewables'), the renewable infrastructure company invested in euro-denominated assets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 25% stake in Cloosh Valley wind farm from SSE for a total consideration of €34.5million, representing the equity value of the transaction. In addition, the deal includes €41.7m of project finance debt attributable to the shareholding acquired.

Today's acquisition is in addition to the 50% stake in Cloosh Valley previously acquired by Greencoat Renewables from Coillte in December 2018, taking the company's ownership of the wind farm to 75%. SSE will continue to own the remaining 25% of Cloosh Valley and will continue to manage the operations and trading of the wind farm.

Cloosh Valley consists of 36 Siemens 3.0MW turbines with a combined capacity of 108MW. The wind farm was commissioned in September 2017 and is contracted under the REFIT 2 regime until 2032. Cloosh Valley wind farm is part of the 174MW Galway Wind Park, the largest renewable generation site on the island of Ireland.

After the acquisition the company's total borrowings stand at 44% of Gross Asset Value.

Paul O'Donnell, Partner at Greencoat Capital, the Investment Manager, said: 'We are very pleased to partner with SSE and to strengthen our relationship as co-owners of this asset at Ireland's largest wind farm. We continue to see a strong pipeline of acquisition opportunities, for which our track record in execution and operations makes us an attractive partner for utilities looking to recycle capital'Gregor Alexander, Finance Director of SSE, said: 'Galway Wind Park is a testament to SSE's ability to design, develop, construct and operate first class renewable energy assets. The sale of this stake in Cloosh Valley Wind Farm to our asset co-owner Greencoat Renewables is a continuation of SSE's longstanding approach of partnering with other renewable investors and securing value for shareholders at appropriate times.'

--- ENDS ---

For further details contact:

Greencoat Capital LLP (InvestmentManager)

Bertrand Gautier

Paul O' Donnell

Tom Rayner

+44 20 7832 9400

FTI Consulting (Investor Relations & Media)

Jonathan Neilan

+353 1 765 0886

Melanie Farrell

greencoat@fticonsulting.com

Davy Corporate Finance (Broker, NOMAD and ESMAdviser)

Fergal Meegan

Barry Murphy

Ronan Veale

+353 1 679 6363

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Matthew Coakes

Jonathan Hardy

+44 20 7653 4000

About Greencoat Renewables PLC

Greencoat Renewables PLC is an investor in euro denominated renewable energy infrastructure assets. Governed by a strong and experienced independent board, it is focused on the acquisition and management of operating wind farms in Ireland. It is managed by an experienced team at Greencoat Capital LLP, a leading European renewable investment manager with over €3.5 billion of assets under management across a number of funds in wind and solar infrastructure.

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 16:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLA
01:16pSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Portfolio Update
PU
12:56pSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Monthly Update
PU
12:56pSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Acquisition of further stake in Cloosh Valley
PU
12:26pHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Primary Health Properties (PHP): Step change, with Medic..
PU
11:06aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Sale of treasury shares
PU
08:21aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Completion of Acquisitions
PU
03:36aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : 2018 Second Half Year Dividend
PU
03:36aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Full year results
PU
03:36aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Extension of retirement portfolio leases
PU
03:36aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
More news
Chart SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC
Duration : Period :
Securities Trust of Scotland plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Rachel Beagles Chairman
Mark Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Angus C. Gordon Lennox Senior Independent Director
John Martin Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Harvey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC9.61%232
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS26.51%943
DRAPER ESPRIT-6.94%782
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV3.31%770
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.48%370
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.30%365
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.