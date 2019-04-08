Securities Trust of Scotland : Corporate Presentation

8 April 2019

CIP MERCHANT CAPITAL LIMITED

('CIP Merchant Capital' or the 'Company')

Corporate Presentation

Following the recent publication of its report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, the Company is pleased to confirm that an updated presentation on the Company is now available on its website www.cipmerchantcapital.com.

Merchant Capital Manager Limited (Investment Manager) Marco Fumagalli Carlo Sgarbi +41 91 225 25 60 Strand Hanson Limited(Financial & Nominated Adviser and Broker) Richard Tulloch / James Bellman +44 20 7409 3494

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.