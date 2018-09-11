Log in
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC (STS)
Securities Trust of Scotland : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/11/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

Securities Trust of Scotland plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300UZ1Y7PPQYJGE19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Mark Little

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Securities Trust of Scotland plc

b)

LEI

549300UZ1Y7PPQYJGE19

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

Identification code

GB00B09G3N23

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

175.95p

5,651

d)

Aggregated information

n/a individual transaction

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

3rd September 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Natalia Best,

For and on behalf of Martin Currie Investment Management Limited,

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:06:01 UTC
