Securities Trust of Scotland : Dividend Declaration

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC

('Supermarket Income REIT' or 'the Company')

LEI: 2138007FOINJKAM7L537

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Directors of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) has today declared an interim dividend in respect of the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 of 1.419 pence per ordinary share, payable on or around 7 May 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register at 23 April 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 18April 2019. This dividend will be paid as a Property Income Distribution ('PID') in respect of the Company's tax-exempt property rental business.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Supermarket Income REIT plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange. SUPR acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the United Kingdom. SUPR aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for capital growth through active asset management. Atrato Capital is the Company's Investment Adviser.