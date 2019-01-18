Securities Trust of Scotland : Dividend Declaration - Replacement

Correction to announcement released at 17:03 on 16 December 2018 under RNS reference 3086N. The original announcement incorrectly stated that the dividend would be paid on 19 April 2019. The correct dividend payment date is 18 April 2019. The full corrected announcement is reproduced below.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300UZ1Y7PPQYJGE19

Third Interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019

The Board announces that the Company will pay a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 1.45p per share. This dividend will be paid on 18 April 2019 to shareholders on the register on 29 March 2019.

Enquiries:

Natalia Best

Telephone - 0131 229 5252