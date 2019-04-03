Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Securities Trust of Scotland plc    STS   GB00B09G3N23

SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC

(STS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 04/03 10:55:59 am
171.2500 GBp   -0.72%
05:17aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Doc re. Annual Financial Report
PU
04:22aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Annual Financial Report
PU
02:32aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Monthly Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Securities Trust of Scotland : Doc re. Annual Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:17am EDT

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED

HENDERSON HIGH INCOME TRUST PLC

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER 213800OEXAGFSF7Y6G11

3 April 2019

Henderson High Income Trust plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 has today been sent to Shareholders together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting which will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday 8 May 2019, at the registered office: 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE.

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website at www.hendersonhighincome.com

For further information please contact:

Hannah Gibson

For and on behalf of Henderson Secretarial Services Limited

Corporate Secretary to Henderson High Income Trust plc

Tel. 020 7818 2345

Laura Thomas

Investment Trust PR Manager

Janus Henderson Investors

Tel: 020 7818 2636

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLA
05:17aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Doc re. Annual Financial Report
PU
04:22aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Annual Financial Report
PU
02:32aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Monthly Update
PU
04/02SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Listing Rule 15.6.8
PU
04/02SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
04/02SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
04/02SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Quarterly Disclosures
PU
04/02SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Re Fund Management Fee
PU
04/02SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Statement re Inside Information
PU
04/02SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Factsheet as at 29 March 2019
PU
More news
Chart SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC
Duration : Period :
Securities Trust of Scotland plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Rachel Beagles Chairman
Mark Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Angus C. Gordon Lennox Senior Independent Director
John Martin Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Harvey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC12.38%231
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS28.59%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.41%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV5.02%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION11.91%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.62%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About