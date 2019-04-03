Securities Trust of Scotland : Doc re. Annual Financial Report

HENDERSON INVESTMENT FUNDS LIMITED

HENDERSON HIGH INCOME TRUST PLC

LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER 213800OEXAGFSF7Y6G11

3 April 2019

Henderson High Income Trust plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 has today been sent to Shareholders together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting which will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday 8 May 2019, at the registered office: 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE.

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand on the Company's website at www.hendersonhighincome.com

For further information please contact:

Hannah Gibson

For and on behalf of Henderson Secretarial Services Limited

Corporate Secretary to Henderson High Income Trust plc

Tel. 020 7818 2345

Laura Thomas

Investment Trust PR Manager

Janus Henderson Investors

Tel: 020 7818 2636

