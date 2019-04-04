Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Securities Trust of Scotland plc    STS   GB00B09G3N23

SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC

(STS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Securities Trust of Scotland : Edison reviews F&C Investment Trust (FCIT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:17am EDT

London, UK, 4 April 2019

Edison issues review on F&C Investment Trust (FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) recently changed its name from Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust (FRCL). However, there is no change to the objective of generating long-term growth in capital and income, or the strategy of investing in listed and private companies across the globe, using both internal and external managers. While 2018 proved to be a tricky, more volatile period for investors than 2017, with a sharp correction in world markets in the last quarter of the year, FCIT modestly outperformed its FTSE All-World benchmark in both NAV and share price terms, helped by its private equity exposure. Manager Paul Niven acknowledges that the investment cycle is mature, but believes there is potential for further share price appreciation, as the US has adopted a more dovish stance towards monetary policy and equity valuations are now looking more attractive following the Q418 market sell-off.

FCIT has experienced a meaningful re-rating. Its shares now regularly trade close to NAV compared with a c 15% discount in mid-2016 following the Brexit vote, and average discounts between 0.3% and 8.3% over the last one, three, five and 10 years. The board no longer employs a hard discount control policy, but would repurchase shares in response to a sustained widening of the discount. FCIT has a progressive dividend policy; the FY18 annual distribution was 5.8% higher year-on-year, and has compounded at a 5.5% average annual rate over the last 10 years. Gearing of up to 20% of NAV is permitted (7% net gearing at end-February 2019).

Click hereto view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Mel Jenner, +44 (0)20 3077 5720

Sarah Godfrey, +44 (0)20 3681 2519

investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com

Learn more at Edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 11:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLA
07:17aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Edison reviews F&C Investment Trust (FCIT)
PU
07:02aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Director Declaration
PU
06:22aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Issue of Equity - Replacement
PU
06:12aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Update research from QuotedData
PU
05:12aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : TR1 - Correction
PU
04:47aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Compliance with MAR
PU
04:22aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Statement re Compliance with MAR
PU
03:42aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Tideway Reports on Year of Progress
PU
02:18aSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Year-end update
PU
04/03SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Sale of treasury shares
PU
More news
Chart SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC
Duration : Period :
Securities Trust of Scotland plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Rachel Beagles Chairman
Mark Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Angus C. Gordon Lennox Senior Independent Director
John Martin Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Harvey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC11.40%237
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.79%959
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV0.00%783
DRAPER ESPRIT-6.67%777
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.02%373
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.73%363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About