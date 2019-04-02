Log in
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC

(STS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 04/02 03:59:02 pm
172.2500 GBp   +1.62%
Securities Trust of Scotland : Listing Rule 15.6.8

04/02/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

BRITISH EMPIRE TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QUODCLWWRVI968

Listing Rule 15.6.8

British Empire Trust plc announces that at 31 March 2019 it had investments in the below listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have a stated investment policy to invest not more than 15% of their gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds.

Issuer

Type of Holding

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

Ordinary Shares

Pershing Square Holdings Limited

Ordinary Shares

Symphony International Holdings Limited

Ordinary Shares

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

Ordinary Shares

Link Asset Services

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:06:10 UTC
Technical analysis trends SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Rachel Beagles Chairman
Mark Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Angus C. Gordon Lennox Senior Independent Director
John Martin Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Harvey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC10.42%231
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.23%940
DRAPER ESPRIT-7.78%784
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV4.01%780
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.49%363
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.82%362
