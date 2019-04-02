Securities Trust of Scotland : Listing Rule 15.6.8

BRITISH EMPIRE TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QUODCLWWRVI968

Listing Rule 15.6.8

British Empire Trust plc announces that at 31 March 2019 it had investments in the below listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have a stated investment policy to invest not more than 15% of their gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds.

Issuer Type of Holding Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited Ordinary Shares Pershing Square Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Symphony International Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Third Point Offshore Investors Limited Ordinary Shares

Link Asset Services