Securities Trust of Scotland : Month End NAV inc. Top10Hldgs, Ind&Country Class

Stock Exchange Announcement
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')
Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country
as at 31st March 2019
Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96
On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the unaudited net asset value ('NAV') of TEMIT Shares at 31st March 2019 as follows:
|
NAV
|
842.5 pence (Cum-Income)
|
NAV
|
829.7 pence (Ex-Income)
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
Performance to 31st Mar 2019
Share price
- annualised
Net asset value
- annualised
MSCI Emerging Market Index
- annualised
|
3 Months
%
+13.2
+10.3
+7.5
|
1 Year
%
+6.0
+1.8
+0.1
|
3 Years
%
+78.8
+21.4
+69.0
+19.1
+51.2
+14.8
|
5 Years
%
+58.6
+9.7
+53.6
+9.0
+56.1
+9.3
|
10 Years
%
+200.7
+11.6
+203.6
+11.8
+168.0
+10.4
|
Share price
Net asset value
MSCI Emerging Market Index
|
Year to
31st
Mar 2019
%
+6.0
+1.8
+0.1
|
Year to
31st
Mar 2018
%
+13.7
+12.4
+11.8
|
Year to
31st
Mar
2017
%
+48.4
+47.7
+35.2
|
Year to
31st
Mar 2016
%
-17.0
-17.1
-8.8
|
Year to
31st
Mar 2015
%
+6.9
+9.6
+13.2
All figures in the performance table are calculated in sterling on a total return basis i.e. with net dividends reinvested.
Source: Franklin Templeton Investments
Date: 4th April 2019
On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the top ten holdings in TEMIT as at 31st March 2019 as follows:
|
Country
|
Security
|
Sector
|
% of total net assets
|
South Korea
|
Samsung Electronics
|
Information Technology
|
7.3
|
Taiwan
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|
Information Technology
|
6.6
|
South Africa
|
Naspers
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
6.1
|
China / Hong Kong
|
Alibaba, ADR
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
5.1
|
India
|
ICICI Bank
|
Financials
|
3.6
|
China / Hong Kong
|
Brilliance China Automotive
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
3.4
|
United Kingdom
|
Unilever
|
Consumer Staples
|
3.2
|
China / Hong Kong
|
Tencent
|
Communication Services
|
2.9
|
Russia
|
LUKOIL, ADR
|
Energy
|
2.8
|
Brazil
|
Banco Bradesco, ADR
|
Financials
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
43.4
The securities have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.
On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports as at 31st March 2019, TEMIT's investment by industry class was:
|
Sector
|
% of total net assets
|
|
|
Financials
|
27.6
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
21.1
|
Information Technology
|
19.8
|
Communication Services
|
10.6
|
Energy
|
7.7
|
Consumer Staples
|
7.3
|
Materials
|
3.1
|
Industrials
|
2.5
|
Health Care
|
2.0
|
Real Estate
|
0.4
|
Utilities
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
Other Net Liabilities
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
Date: 4th April 2019
|
The securities used to calculate the above NAV and industry percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the
valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair
value of these assets at US close.
TEMIT's investments as at 31st March 2019 were:
|
|
% of total net assets
|
LATIN AMERICA
|
|
Brazil
|
8.6
|
Mexico
|
2.4
|
Peru
|
1.2
|
Argentina
|
0.2
|
ASIA
|
|
China / Hong Kong
|
24.3
|
South Korea
|
13.7
|
Taiwan
|
9.6
|
India
|
7.7
|
Thailand
|
4.2
|
Indonesia
|
3.5
|
Cambodia
|
1.3
|
Pakistan
|
0.8
|
Philippines
|
0.5
|
|
|
EUROPE
|
|
Russia
|
8.9
|
United Kingdom
|
3.2
|
Hungary
|
0.9
|
Czech Republic
|
0.5
|
|
|
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
|
|
South Africa
|
7.0
|
Kenya
|
0.9
|
Nigeria
|
0.0
|
|
|
NORTH AMERICA
|
|
United States
|
2.7
|
Other Net Liabilities
|
-2.1
|
|
|
|
100.0
As at 31st March 2019 TEMIT did not have any holdings in other Investment Companies.
The securities used to calculate the above NAV and country percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.
For further information please contact Client Dealer Services at Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. on free phone 0800 305 306 or +44 (0) 20 7073 8690 for overseas investors.
Date: 4th April 2019
End of Announcement.