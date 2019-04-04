Log in
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Securities Trust of Scotland : Month End NAV inc. Top10Hldgs, Ind&Country Class

04/04/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the unaudited net asset value ('NAV') of TEMIT Shares at 31st March 2019 as follows:

NAV

842.5 pence (Cum-Income)

NAV

829.7 pence (Ex-Income)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Performance to 31st Mar 2019

Share price

- annualised

Net asset value

- annualised

MSCI Emerging Market Index

- annualised

3 Months

%

+13.2

+10.3

+7.5

1 Year

%

+6.0

+1.8

+0.1

3 Years

%

+78.8

+21.4

+69.0

+19.1

+51.2

+14.8

5 Years

%

+58.6

+9.7

+53.6

+9.0

+56.1

+9.3

10 Years

%

+200.7

+11.6

+203.6

+11.8

+168.0

+10.4

Share price

Net asset value

MSCI Emerging Market Index

Year to

31st

Mar 2019

%

+6.0

+1.8

+0.1

Year to

31st

Mar 2018

%

+13.7

+12.4

+11.8

Year to

31st

Mar

2017

%

+48.4

+47.7

+35.2

Year to

31st

Mar 2016

%

-17.0

-17.1

-8.8

Year to

31st

Mar 2015

%

+6.9

+9.6

+13.2

All figures in the performance table are calculated in sterling on a total return basis i.e. with net dividends reinvested.

Source: Franklin Templeton Investments

Date: 4th April 2019

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the top ten holdings in TEMIT as at 31st March 2019 as follows:

Country

Security

Sector

% of total net assets

South Korea

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

7.3

Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Information Technology

6.6

South Africa

Naspers

Consumer Discretionary

6.1

China / Hong Kong

Alibaba, ADR

Consumer Discretionary

5.1

India

ICICI Bank

Financials

3.6

China / Hong Kong

Brilliance China Automotive

Consumer Discretionary

3.4

United Kingdom

Unilever

Consumer Staples

3.2

China / Hong Kong

Tencent

Communication Services

2.9

Russia

LUKOIL, ADR

Energy

2.8

Brazil

Banco Bradesco, ADR

Financials

2.4

43.4

The securities have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports as at 31st March 2019, TEMIT's investment by industry class was:

Sector

% of total net assets

Financials

27.6

Consumer Discretionary

21.1

Information Technology

19.8

Communication Services

10.6

Energy

7.7

Consumer Staples

7.3

Materials

3.1

Industrials

2.5

Health Care

2.0

Real Estate

0.4

Utilities

0.0

Other Net Liabilities

-2.1

100.0

Date: 4th April 2019

The securities used to calculate the above NAV and industry percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the

valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair

value of these assets at US close.

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

TEMIT's investments as at 31st March 2019 were:

% of total net assets

LATIN AMERICA

Brazil

8.6

Mexico

2.4

Peru

1.2

Argentina

0.2

ASIA

China / Hong Kong

24.3

South Korea

13.7

Taiwan

9.6

India

7.7

Thailand

4.2

Indonesia

3.5

Cambodia

1.3

Pakistan

0.8

Philippines

0.5

EUROPE

Russia

8.9

United Kingdom

3.2

Hungary

0.9

Czech Republic

0.5

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

South Africa

7.0

Kenya

0.9

Nigeria

0.0

NORTH AMERICA

United States

2.7

Other Net Liabilities

-2.1

100.0

As at 31st March 2019 TEMIT did not have any holdings in other Investment Companies.

The securities used to calculate the above NAV and country percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.

For further information please contact Client Dealer Services at Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. on free phone 0800 305 306 or +44 (0) 20 7073 8690 for overseas investors.

Date: 4th April 2019

End of Announcement.

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:46:11 UTC
