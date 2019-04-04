Securities Trust of Scotland : Month End NAV inc. Top10Hldgs, Ind&Country Class

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the unaudited net asset value ('NAV') of TEMIT Shares at 31st March 2019 as follows:

NAV 842.5 pence (Cum-Income) NAV 829.7 pence (Ex-Income)

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Performance to 31st Mar 2019 Share price - annualised Net asset value - annualised MSCI Emerging Market Index - annualised 3 Months % +13.2 +10.3 +7.5 1 Year % +6.0 +1.8 +0.1 3 Years % +78.8 +21.4 +69.0 +19.1 +51.2 +14.8 5 Years % +58.6 +9.7 +53.6 +9.0 +56.1 +9.3 10 Years % +200.7 +11.6 +203.6 +11.8 +168.0 +10.4

Share price Net asset value MSCI Emerging Market Index Year to 31st Mar 2019 % +6.0 +1.8 +0.1 Year to 31st Mar 2018 % +13.7 +12.4 +11.8 Year to 31st Mar 2017 % +48.4 +47.7 +35.2 Year to 31st Mar 2016 % -17.0 -17.1 -8.8 Year to 31st Mar 2015 % +6.9 +9.6 +13.2

All figures in the performance table are calculated in sterling on a total return basis i.e. with net dividends reinvested.

Source: Franklin Templeton Investments

Date: 4th April 2019

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports the top ten holdings in TEMIT as at 31st March 2019 as follows:

Country Security Sector % of total net assets South Korea Samsung Electronics Information Technology 7.3 Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Information Technology 6.6 South Africa Naspers Consumer Discretionary 6.1 China / Hong Kong Alibaba, ADR Consumer Discretionary 5.1 India ICICI Bank Financials 3.6 China / Hong Kong Brilliance China Automotive Consumer Discretionary 3.4 United Kingdom Unilever Consumer Staples 3.2 China / Hong Kong Tencent Communication Services 2.9 Russia LUKOIL, ADR Energy 2.8 Brazil Banco Bradesco, ADR Financials 2.4 43.4

The securities have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

On behalf of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('TEMIT'), Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. reports as at 31st March 2019, TEMIT's investment by industry class was:

Sector % of total net assets Financials 27.6 Consumer Discretionary 21.1 Information Technology 19.8 Communication Services 10.6 Energy 7.7 Consumer Staples 7.3 Materials 3.1 Industrials 2.5 Health Care 2.0 Real Estate 0.4 Utilities 0.0 Other Net Liabilities -2.1 100.0 Date: 4th April 2019

The securities used to calculate the above NAV and industry percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the

valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair

value of these assets at US close.

Stock Exchange Announcement

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC ('the Company')

Month End NAV, Top 10 Holdings, Investments by Industry Class and by Country

as at 31st March 2019

Legal Entity Identifier 5493002NMTB70RZBXO96

TEMIT's investments as at 31st March 2019 were:

% of total net assets LATIN AMERICA Brazil 8.6 Mexico 2.4 Peru 1.2 Argentina 0.2 ASIA China / Hong Kong 24.3 South Korea 13.7 Taiwan 9.6 India 7.7 Thailand 4.2 Indonesia 3.5 Cambodia 1.3 Pakistan 0.8 Philippines 0.5 EUROPE Russia 8.9 United Kingdom 3.2 Hungary 0.9 Czech Republic 0.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA South Africa 7.0 Kenya 0.9 Nigeria 0.0 NORTH AMERICA United States 2.7 Other Net Liabilities -2.1 100.0

As at 31st March 2019 TEMIT did not have any holdings in other Investment Companies.

The securities used to calculate the above NAV and country percentages have been valued on a bid basis - the valuation of the assets is as at each local market close or, where appropriate, adjusted for changes in the fair value of these assets at US close.

For further information please contact Client Dealer Services at Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. on free phone 0800 305 306 or +44 (0) 20 7073 8690 for overseas investors.

Date: 4th April 2019

End of Announcement.