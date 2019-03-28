Log in
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC

(STS)
Securities Trust of Scotland : Monthly Update

03/28/2019

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for February 2019can now be viewed and downloaded from the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

http://www.lindselltrain.com/~/media/Files/L/Lindsell-Train-V2/reports/ltit/LTIT_Latest.pdf

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

28 March 2019

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 16:55:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Rachel Beagles Chairman
Mark Little Independent Non-Executive Director
Angus C. Gordon Lennox Senior Independent Director
John Martin Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Harvey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC9.61%232
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS26.51%943
DRAPER ESPRIT-6.94%782
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV3.31%770
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.48%370
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.30%365
