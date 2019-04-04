Log in
SECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND PLC

(STS)
Securities Trust of Scotland : Offer for Subscription - Close of Offer

04/04/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 21380057QDV7D34E9870

Offer for Subscription - Close of Offer

The Company published a prospectus on 29 January 2019 ('the Prospectus') containing an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £15 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to a further £10 million) through the subscription of up to a maximum of 25 millionordinary shares of 1p each ('the Offer'). On 13 March 2019 the Company announced that it would utilise the £10 million over-allotment facility.

The Directors confirm that in accordance with the Prospectus, the Offer closed at 5.30pm on 4 April 2019 and was fully subscribed.

The allotment of shares will be based on the Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2019 and will be announced to the market in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Hutchinson at Unicorn Asset Management Limited (the Company's Investment Manager) on 020 7253 0889

Jon Carslake at ISCA Administration Services Limited (the Company Secretary) on 01392 487056; or unicornaimvct@iscaadmin.co.uk

4 April 2019

Disclaimer

Securities Trust of Scotland plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 17:01:04 UTC
