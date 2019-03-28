Securities Trust of Scotland : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

28 March 2019

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited

('Globalworth' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, announces that further to the publication on 11 March 2019 of its Preliminary Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2018, it has today published its audited 2018 Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements. Copies will shortly be posted to shareholders, and it is available on the Company's website: http://www.globalworth.com/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentation.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 24 June 2019 at 10.00am British Summer Time at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey. The notice of this year's AGM will be included in a separate circular to shareholders, will be issued to shareholders and notified via RNS at least 10 clear days before the meeting, and will also in due course be available on the Company's website in accordance with AIM Rule 20.

For further information visit www.globalworth.comor contact:

About Globalworth / Note to Editors:

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, quoted on the AIM-segment of the London Stock Exchange. It has become the pre-eminent office investor in the CEE real estate market through its market-leading positions both in Romania and in Poland, where the Company has a majority shareholding in Globalworth Poland, a pure-play Polish real estate platform listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Globalworth acquires, develops and directly manages high-quality office and logistics/light-industrial real estate assets in prime locations, generating rental income from high quality tenants from around the globe. Managed by nearly 200 professionals across Romania and Poland, the combined value of its portfolio is €2.5 billion, as at 31 December 2018. Over 90% of the portfolio is in income-producing assets, predominately in the office sector, and leased to a diversified array of some 650 national and multinational corporates. In Romania, Globalworth is present in Bucharest, Timisoara and Pitesti, while in Poland its assets span Warsaw, Wroclaw, Lodz, Krakow, Gdansk and Katowice. For more information, please visit www.globalworth.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

