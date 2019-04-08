Securities Trust of Scotland : Proposed Placing and GPRE Exchange

8 April 2019

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited

('Globalworth' or the 'Company')

Proposed Placing and GPRE Exchange

Further to the announcements on 11 March and 13 March 2019, the Board of Globalworth (AIM: GWI) today announces Globalworth's intention to issue up to €500 million of additional equity capital pursuant to:

(i) a proposed equity fundraising to raise up to €347.6 million through a non-pre-emptive placing (the 'Placing') of up to 38,201,512 new ordinary shares (the 'Placing Shares') at a price per Placing Share of €9.10 (the 'Placing Price'); and

(ii) an agreement between Globalworth and Growthpoint Properties International Proprietary Limited ('Growthpoint') for Globalworth to acquire Growthpoint's entire holding of 95,541,401 shares in Globalworth Poland Real Estate N.V. ('GPRE') at a price of €1.60 per GPRE share, by issuing up to 16,798,488 new Globalworth ordinary shares to Growthpoint at a price of €9.10 per new ordinary share (the 'GPRE Exchange').

Placing

Globalworth has an excellent track record of acquisitions and developments, delivering strong rental cash flows and creating value from such activities. The Company has assembled a portfolio of over €2.5 billion since its IPO in 2013, broadly balanced between Poland and Romania, its two markets of focus. In 2018, Globalworth closed acquisitions with a total value of €538.3 million, predominantly in Poland, while in Romania it completed two developments totalling 70.5k sqm and started work on a further three projects to add a further 78.9k sqm.

Globalworth continues to identify compelling opportunities to expand its footprint through acquisitions and developments in Poland and Romania, in line with its strategy of being the office landlord of choice in the CEE region. On 11 March 2019, the Company announced a near-term investment pipeline under exclusivity in Poland of c.€280 million, with a blended stabilised acquisition yield of over 7.5%, of which two investments with a value of c.€170 million have since been closed (as announced on 3 April 2019). The Company continues to evaluate further value accretive investments, prioritising additional office acquisitions in Poland and new office and light-industrial/logistics development projects in Romania, in addition to its existing development pipeline there.

This pipeline offers investments with a clear strategic fit in prime locations alongside an attractive income profile, building not only critical mass and generating benefits of scale, but also providing further asset management possibilities and value creation potential.

The Board has determined that it is appropriate for the Company to raise new equity by way of the proposed Placing in order to take advantage of these investment opportunities. The proposed Placing will also assist the Company in managing its gearing to a long-term target LTV of less than 40%.

GPRE Exchange

The Company's exposure to Poland is held through its shareholding in GPRE, a real estate company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. As at 31 December 2018, GPRE had a portfolio of €1.2 billion, primarily in the office sector, across six primary cities in Poland, rising to €1.4 billion following the two acquisitions announced on 3 April 2019.

The Company (through a wholly-owned subsidiary) currently has a shareholding in GPRE of 77.54%, having acquired a controlling stake in December 2017 following a tender offer (in which it acquired a 67.90% stake) and the acquisition of additional stakes in June and December 2018, and then in January and March 2019. Since December 2017, GPRE has been fully consolidated in the Company's financial statements.

A further 21.58% stake in GPRE is owned by Growthpoint, Globalworth's largest shareholder, following its participation in a GPRE equity raise in June 2018. It has been agreed between the Company and Growthpoint that, in order to simplify the Company's holding structure, Globalworth will exchange up to Growthpoint's entire holding of 95,541,401 shares in GPRE for up to 16,798,488 new shares in Globalworth, at a price of €1.60 per GPRE share and €9.10 per Globalworth share.

The GPRE Exchange will raise the Company's aggregate holding in GPRE to above 99%. The Company will thereafter acquire the remaining shares in GPRE that it does not own and/or exercise its statutory squeeze out rights to acquire the remainder in accordance with applicable Dutch and Polish law. The Company further intends to commence the procedure for the delisting of GPRE from the regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange. By doing so, the Company will be able to rationalise its group organisation as well as address commercial considerations, including a reduction of administration costs and operational synergies, while also simplifying the Company's equity structure.

It has been agreed that Growthpoint will maintain its c.29% ownership in the Company following completion of the Placing and the GPRE Exchange. Accordingly, it has been agreed with Growthpoint that, depending on the size of the Placing: (i) Growthpoint may subscribe for a number of Placing Shares; or (ii) the number of new ordinary shares to be issued to Growthpoint under the GPRE Exchange will be adjusted (and part of the GPRE Exchange may be satisfied by the Company purchasing a number of GPRE shares in cash), in each case so as to ensure that Growthpoint maintains its c.29% shareholding in the Company and does not hold 30% or more of the Company's shares following completion of the Placing and the GPRE Exchange.

The GPRE Exchange is conditional on the completion of the proposed Placing. Therefore, Growthpoint will not, at any time, together with any persons acting in concert with it, carry 30% or more of the voting rights of the Company or be subject to the obligation under the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers to make a mandatory offer to all remaining shareholders of the Company to acquire the shares.

AIM Rules for Companies

Under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies, an issue of shares to a related party which exceeds 5% in any of the class tests would be treated as a related party transaction and is subject to certain disclosure and confirmation requirements. To the extent that any issue of shares pursuant to the Placing to a related party constitutes a related party transaction, the Board will, in accordance with Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies, consult with the Company's nominated adviser, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited ('Panmure Gordon'), and the Directors will confirm that they consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, that such related party transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

The participation by Growthpoint in the GPRE Exchange constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. As such, the Independent Directors consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, Panmure Gordon, that the terms of Growthpoint's participation in the GPRE Exchange are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

For the purposes of this statement, the Independent Directors are considered to be Geoff Miller (Independent Non-Executive Chairman), John Whittle (Independent Non-executive Director), Akbar Rafiq (Independent Non-executive Director), Andreea Petreanu (Independent Non-executive Director), Richard van Vliet (Independent Non-executive Director); Bruce Buck (Independent Non-executive Director) and Dimitris Raptis (Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer).

Details of the Placing

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove ('J.P. Morgan Cazenove') is acting as Sole Global Co-ordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Jefferies International Limited ('Jefferies' and together with J.P. Morgan Cazenove, the 'Banks') is acting as Joint Bookrunner in connection with the Placing.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix (which forms part of this announcement, such announcement and the Appendix together being the 'Announcement'). The Banks will today commence a bookbuilding process in respect of the Placing (the 'Bookbuilding Process'). The Placing Price is €9.10 and the number of Placing Shares will be decided at the close of the Bookbuilding Process. The book will open with immediate effect following this Announcement and is expected to close at 6 p.m. (London time) on 9 April 2019. Allocations are at the discretion of the Banks and the Company. Details of the number of Placing Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuilding Process.

The Placing Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Settlement for the Placing Shares and Admission is expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 12 April 2019. The Placing is conditional, among other things, upon Admission becoming effective and the placing agreement between the Company and the Banks (the 'Placing Agreement') not being terminated in accordance with its terms. The Appendix sets out further information relating to the Bookbuilding Process and the terms and conditions of the Placing.

Expected Timetable

The expected timetable for the Placing is as follows:

Latest time and date for receipt of Placing commitments 6 p.m. (London time) on 9 April 2019 Announcement of the results of the Placing 10 April 2019 Admission of the Placing Shares to AIM 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 12 April 2019 Crediting of CREST Participants Accounts 12 April 2019

The timetable is subject to change at the discretion of the Company and the Banks.

Dealing Codes

Ticker GWI ISIN Code of the Placing Shares GG00B979FD04 SEDOL Code of the Placing Shares B979FD

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the section of this Announcement headed 'Important Notice'.

Enquiries:

Andrew Cox Tel: +44 (0)20 3026 4027

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

(Sole Global Co-ordinator and Joint Bookrunner) Tel: +44 (0)20 7742 4000

Massimo Saletti

Paul Hewlett

Edward Digby

Jefferies International Limited (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Stuart Klein

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Alina Vaskina

Justin Gulston

Milbourne (Public Relations) Tel: +44 7903 802 545

Tim Draper

About Globalworth / Note to Editors

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, quoted on the AIM-segment of the London Stock Exchange. It has become the pre-eminent office investor in the CEE real estate market through its market-leading positions both in Romania and in Poland, where the Company has a majority shareholding in Globalworth Poland, a pure-play Polish real estate platform listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Globalworth acquires, develops and directly manages high-quality office and logistics/light-industrial real estate assets in prime locations, generating rental income from high quality tenants from around the globe. Managed by nearly 200 professionals across Romania and Poland, the combined value of its portfolio is in excess of €2.5 billion (following the two acquisitions announced on 3 April 2019). Over 90% of the portfolio is in income-producing assets, predominately in the office sector, and leased to a diversified range of some 650 national and multinational corporates. In Romania, Globalworth is present in Bucharest, Timisoara and Pitesti, while in Poland its assets span Warsaw, Wroclaw, Lodz, Krakow, Gdansk and Katowice.

