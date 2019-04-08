Securities Trust of Scotland : Result of LSR General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. IN PARTICULAR, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES.

[8] April 2019

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

('Thalassa', 'THAL' or the 'Company')

Result of LSR General Meeting

The Thalassa Board notes the result of the LSR General Meeting that was held earlier today and observes that the number of LSR Shares that were voted in favour of the resolution to support the LSR Board's proposals was only 37,017,874, or approximately 44.9% of LSR's issued share capital.

The Thalassa Board notes that this result indicates that a majority of the LSR issued share capital has not been voted in favour of the resolution.

55.1 % OF LSR SHARHOLDERS EITHER DID NOT VOTE OR VOTED AGAINST THE RESOLUTION TO AUTHORISE THE LSR BOARD TO PURSUE A JUST AND EQUITABLE WINDING UP OF THE COMPANY.

As announced on 2 April 2019, following receipt of written advice for a leading Queen's Counsel, the Thalassa Board is confident that the prospect of a court making a winding up order in this case is remote. In contrast, the Offer represents a deliverable and certain exit at an attractive valuation per share that remains a premium to LSR's current share price and is also a higher value than the now outdated historical net realisable value previously disclosed by the LSR Board.

The Offer remains open for acceptance and LSR Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Offer are invited to do so. The next closing date is 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 10 April 2019.

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company now has in issue [17,510,275] ordinary shares carrying one vote each (excluding the [8,057,247] ordinary shares held in Treasury) and admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the 'Official List') and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market ('Main Market') for listed securities. Furthermore, Thalassa has in issue [17,115,804] preference shares (each carrying 10 votes), and are not admitted to trading on any exchange.

(i) save as for Thalassa's views on the past performance and conduct of Thalassa and LSR, sourced from publicly available information (to which the sources and bases of information are set out in Thalassa's announcement of 19 March 2019), there have been no changes in information disclosed in the Offer Document published by Thalassa in connection with the Offer which are material in the context of that document;

(ii) save as for certain further dealings in relevant securities (being principally certain further buybacks of Thalassa Shares by Thalassa), there have been no material changes to matters listed in Rule 27.2(b) of the Code which have occurred since the publication of the Offer Document.