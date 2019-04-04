Securities Trust of Scotland : Tideway Reports on Year of Progress

tideway REPORTS ON YEAR OF PROGRESS

4 April 2019

International Public Partnerships Limited ('INPP', 'the Company'), the listed infrastructure investment company, notes Tideway's announcement reporting an update on the project.

Construction progress on Tideway continues in line with expectations with c.40% of the project now complete and remains on track to be delivered in 2024. Horizontal tunnelling began in late 2018 and the first kilometre from Battersea to Chelsea has now been completed.

Tideway's announcement notes that their overall cost estimates have been updated. Tideway have confirmed that there will be no change to the original estimated costs for Thames Water bill payers and no further funding is required to complete the project. The changes to costs remain in line with INPP's projections and Tideway remain confident that the project will be delivered within its expectations.

Please see Tideway's release for more information: www.tideway.london

About International Public Partnerships (INPP):

International Public Partnerships ('INPP') is a listed infrastructure investment company which invests in global public infrastructure projects and businesses, which meets societal and environmental needs, both now, and into the future.

INPP is a responsible, long-term investor in 130 infrastructure projects and businesses, including utility and transport businesses, transmission projects, schools, courts and police headquarters in the UK, Europe, Australia and North America. INPP seeks to provide its shareholders with both a long-term yield and capital growth.

Amber Infrastructure Group ('Amber') is the Investment Adviser to INPP and consists over 120 staff who are responsible for the management of, advice on and origination of infrastructure investments.

Visit the INPP website at www.internationalpublicpartnerships.comfor more information.

