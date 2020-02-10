Log in
SECURITY DEVICES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SDEV)
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Security Devices International Inc. Announces Bonuses

02/10/2020 | 07:45pm EST

This press release is being issued to correct mathematical errors as to the total number of options awarded as year end bonuses (from 2,260,000 to 2,290,000 and the total number of individuals awarded options (from 8 to 12).

Wakefield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Security Devices International Inc. (CSE: SDZ) ("SDI" or the "Company") announces that effective December 31, 2019, the Company awarded year-end bonuses to certain of its employees or consultants. No cash bonuses were awarded. A total of 2,290,000 options exercisable for common shares of the Company's stock and 625,000 shares of restricted stock were awarded to 12 individuals. All of the options vest immediately, have a 5 year term, and are exercisable at $0.19 (U.S.). They are issued pursuant to and governed by the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Company also granted 150,000 warrants exercisable for shares of the Company's common stock to a marketing consultant. The warrants have a strike price of $0.25 (U.S.), vest upon issuance, and have a 1 year expiry date.

Investor Relations
Bryan S. Ganz
President and CEO
781-420-1428
bryan@byrna.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52289


© Newsfilecorp 2020
